Top Thematic ETF Ideas for 2024: AI & More

(1:00) - Breaking Down The Bitcoin Trust ETF: IBIT

(5:40) - Why Should Investors Focus On Targeted Investment Opputunities in 2024?

(7:45) - How To Benefit From The Next Phase of AI?

(12:00) - Where To Find Healthcare Investments For 2024?

(16:30) - The Revival of Globalization and How To Take Advantage As An Investor

(20:40) - Episode Roundup: SOXX, IDGT, IBRN, IDNA, EWW, EMXC, INDA, EPI

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Jay Jacobs, U.S. Head of Thematics & Active Equity ETFs at BlackRock, about the 2024 thematic investing outlook.

Mega-cap stocks surged last year, thanks largely to the AI Bonanza. With AI adoption and spending expected to expand this year, new avenues for business growth will open up for tech companies beyond the Magnificent Seven.

We’ll see more enterprise spending on AI due to increasing use cases and significant cost savings. According to BlackRock, investors should focus broadly on the AI value chain and specifically on semiconductors.

NVIDIA NVDA, AMD AMD and Broadcom AVGO are the top holdings in the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF SOXX. The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF IRBO includes many small- and mid-cap companies that are attractively valued compared to mega caps.

Biotech companies struggled last year as interest rates surged. In addition to attractive valuations, companies specializing in genomics and neuroscience are poised to benefit from AI-driven medical innovation.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF IBB and the iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF IDNA are worth considering.

Many American companies are now focusing on nearshoring, friend-shoring, and reshoring to make their supply chains safer and more reliable. India and Mexico are among the biggest beneficiaries of this trend.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB): ETF Research Reports

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX): ETF Research Reports

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO): ETF Research Reports

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.