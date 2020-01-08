Top Thai business groups see GDP growth of 2.5%-3% this year

BANGKOK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Leading business associations in Thailand on Wednesday projected an economic growth of 2.5%-3.0% this year, as Southeast Asia's second-largest economy faces a global slowdown and volatile exchange rates amid heightened Iran-U.S. tensions.

Exports, a key driver of growth in Thailand, may not post an increase or could even contract as much as 2% this year, according to a joint statement of the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Bankers' Association, and the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand.

"In 2020, the economy still faces several negative factors, such as a global slowdown, with tensions in the Middle East and severe drought adding to the pressure," Kalin Sarasin, president of the joint business group, told reporters.

The group is asking the government to speed up spending and prepare measures to tackle drought and to ensure moves in the baht THB=TH will not affect trade competitiveness, Kalin said.

For 2019, the group predicted gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 2.5%, which would be the weakest in five years, rather than expand 2.7%-3.0% seen earlier.

Thailand's official GDP data for 2019 is due on Feb. 17.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Writing by Orathai Sriring, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 6489729; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.