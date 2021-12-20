US Markets

Top Swiss and Chinese officials liaise on financial market issues

Swiss and Chinese officials and central bankers held a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss financial market issues, including cooperation in equity trading, central bank digital currency, and projects in wealth management and insurance, the Swiss finance ministry said.

Finance Minister Ueli Maurer and Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Liu He led the talks, part of a regular series that aims to reinforce and expand financial market cooperation.

The heads of central banks and financial market supervisory authorities took part, as did representatives of the Swiss financial sector, it said without naming them.

"Parallel to the existing free trade agreement, the financial market relations between the two countries are also to be intensified further. The opportunities created by the liberalisation moves on the Chinese financial market are to be used for concrete projects," it said.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

