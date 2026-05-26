Top "Strong Buy" Momentum Stocks to Buy Now and in June

The stock market surged to fresh highs again on Tuesday morning, driven by soaring semiconductor stocks. The bulls appear firmly in control again despite the increased uncertainties regarding Iran.

Investors, therefore, likely want to keep buying stocks heading into June to make sure they are more exposed to the ongoing upside potential to start the summer.

Even though some might think it’s time to start being contrarian and buying up beaten-down stocks, it might be wise to add stocks that have already proven themselves in the current 2026 stock market environment.

The momentum stocks this screen puts on your radar have also seen strong upward earnings revisions, earning them Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buys) right now.

Let’s dive into how investors can find the best "Strong Buy" momentum stocks to add to their portfolios right now and heading into June.

Screen Basics: How to Find the Best Momentum Stocks to Buy Now

The screen we are looking into today comes loaded with the Research Wizard. The screen helps investors dig through all of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks, of which there are over 200 at any given time, to find some of the top momentum names.

The screen narrows down the list of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocksto those with upward price momentum that are also trading within 20% of their 52-week highs. The screen then uses the PEG ratio and the Price to Sales ratio to help make sure investors are getting value as well. The screen then makes your life a little easier and narrows it down to just seven stock picks.

The screen basics are listed below…

· Zacks Rank = #1 (Strong Buy)

· Current Price/52-week High >= 0.8

· PEG Ratio: P/E F(1)/EPS Growth <= 1

· Price/Sales <= 3

· Percentage Change Price -12 Weeks = Top # 7

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and it is called bt_sow_momentum_method1 It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

The screen is simple, yet powerful. Here is one of the seven stocks that made it through this week's screen…

Buy Soaring Health Services S tock BTSG for Growth and Upside

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG is a U.S. health services company that provides care and services to people with complex medical needs right in their homes or communities, rather than in hospitals.

BrightSpring stock has soared 60% YTD to blow away its industry’s 10% decline and the S&P 500’s 10% jump. This is part of a 440% run since its IPO in early 2024, pushing it to fresh highs. BTSG’s strong earnings and revenue expansion is fueling its impressive run, and it posted another beat-and-raise quarter on May 1.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BTSG operates across two main lines of business: pharmacy services and provider services. Its pharmacy segment delivers specialized medications, including infusions and injectables, while its provider unit focuses on home health nursing, physical therapy, behavioral health support, rehabilitation, and more.

The community-based health services company’s earnings estimates jumped again after its Q1 release, landing it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now and extending its impressive run of upward revisions. BrightSpring Health is projected to expand its sales by 17% in 2026 and another 13% in FY27.

Better yet, its adjusted earnings are expected to surge 64% in 2026 and another 21% next year, roughly doubling its EPS from $1.00 a share in 2025 to $1.99 a share next year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wall Street loves the stock as well, with all 17 brokerage recommendations Zacks has coming in at “Strong Buy.” Despite its surge and crushing its industry, BrightSpring Health trades at a 40% discount to the Medical Services space in terms of its PEG (Price/Earnings-to-Growth) ratio.

Get the rest of the stocks on this list and start looking for the newest companies that fit these criteria. It's easy to do. And it could help you find your next big winner. Start screening for these companies today with a free trial to the Research Wizard. You can do it.

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Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: www.zacks.com/performance_disclosure

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BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.