Top Stories This Week: Gold Breaks US$2,700 as Record Run Continues, Silver Passes US$23

Gold's record-setting run continued this week as the yellow metal breached the US$2,700 per ounce mark for the first time. After starting 2024 around US$2,040, gold is now up approximately 32 percent year-to-date.



What's behind the precious metal's latest price milestone? Among other factors, experts are pointing to safe-haven buying as the US election approaches and as tensions in the Middle East increase.

There's also the latest interest rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB). Its third reduction so far this year came on Thursday (October 17), with President Christine Lagarde saying the ECB is in the process of breaking the neck of inflation.

"Have we broken the neck of inflation? Not yet. Are we in the process of breaking that neck? Yes" — Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank

As an asset that doesn't bear interest, gold tends to fare better in low-rate environments.

Looking more broadly at the yellow metal's rise over the last year, Randy Smallwood of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) said this week that while gold was being driven by eastern buying earlier in 2024, the western world is now beginning to participate. He thinks US$3,000 is in the cards within a couple of years.

Others see US$3,000 gold coming much quicker than that. Delegates at the London Bullion Market Association's annual gathering see gold rising to US$2,941 in the next 12 months. They're calling for an even bigger gain in silver, which is anticipated to rise to US$45 per ounce. Platinum and palladium are expected to stay relatively flat.

Silver is finishing the week at the US$33.70 level, a point not seen since 2012. The volatile white metal is known for lagging behind gold when the yellow metal starts to run, but then typically outperforms.

Bullet briefing — Tech giants go nuclear, GM invests in Thacker Pass

Google, Amazon sign SMR deals

Major tech players Google and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) both made headlines this week as they signed deals geared at meeting their growing energy needs using small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs).

Google said on Monday (October 14) that it has signed an agreement to purchase nuclear energy from multiple SMRs that will be developed by Kairos Power. In its release, the company emphasized nuclear energy's importance in meeting power demand from artificial intelligence applications, and said Kairos' first SMR will be online by 2030.

Two days later, Amazon subsidiary Amazon Web Services announced agreements with Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Energy Northwest, saying the deals will help it reach its net-zero carbon goal by 2040.

The company will be exploring the development of a Virginia-based SMR with Dominion, while in Washington its deal with Energy Northwest will involve the development of four advanced SMRs.

The news comes less than a month after Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) announced plans to revive Three Mile Island Unit 1 under a 20 year power purchase agreement with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

It also follows this week's news that the US Department of Energy has initiated contracts with four companies for the production of high-assay low-enriched uranium fuel, or HALEU.

"Many advanced reactors will use HALEU to achieve smaller designs, longer operating cycles, and increased efficiencies over current technologies," the government agency's press release states.

GM boosts Lithium Americas investment

General Motors (GM) (NYSE:GM) is strengthening its connection to Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC,NYSE:LAC) via a joint venture centered on advancing the Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada.



The companies said on Wednesday (October 16) that GM will provide US$625 million in cash and letters of credit, and will acquire a 38 percent asset-level ownership stake in Thacker Pass. GM previously invested US$320 million into Lithium Americas in February 2023, and the new funds bring its total spend to nearly US$1 billion.

