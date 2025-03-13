Top Stocks Worth Buying on Trump Tariffs, and Why Brand Is King

In this insightful video, analysts look at the economic challenges ahead and highlight resilient companies like On Holding (NYSE: ONON) that are well positioned to thrive. With strong performance metrics and pricing power, these stocks could be key players in your investment strategy for 2025.

*Stock prices used were the prices of March 4, 2025. The video was published on March 10, 2025.



Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $300,143 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $41,138 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $495,976!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2025

Andy Cross has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jim Gillies has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tim Beyers has positions in On Holding. The Motley Fool recommends On Holding. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.