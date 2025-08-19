Top Stocks To Watch: IOVA Soars On Regulatory Approval, FDA Fast Tracks Aldeyra's Drug

(RTTNews) - PainReform Ltd.'s (PRFX) solar energy business unit, developing next-generation AI-driven solar analytics, DeepSolar, has been accepted into the NVIDIA Connect Program. This gives DeepSolar access to NVIDIA's AI frameworks, development tools, and engineering support to advance DeepSolar Predict, the nextgen, AI-driven, solar forecasting platform to improve weather prediction accuracy by up to 50% and optimize energy asset performance.

PRFX is up 70% at $2.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.'s (IOVA) Amtagvi has received Health Canada approval for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. The market authorization is conditional, pending the results of trials to confirm its clinical benefit. The drug was approved in the U.S. last February. The drug generated U.S. sales of $54.1 million in Q2, 2025.

IOVA is up over 12% at $2.81.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.'s (ALDX) investigational drug ADX-2191 has been granted fast-track designation by the FDA for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. ADX-2191 is expected to advance to a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in retinitis pigmentosa this year. Retinitis pigmentosa, characterized by retinal cell death and loss of vision, affects more than one million people worldwide.

ALDX is down 1% at $5.38.

Delcath Systems, Inc.'s (DCTH) global Phase 2 Clinical Trial evaluating HEPZATO in combination with standard of care (SOC) treatment for liver-dominant metastatic colorectal cancer has dosed the first patient. The trial is designed to enrol 90 patients. Results from the trial's primary endpoint, hepatic progression-free survival (hPFS), are anticipated by mid-2028, while overall survival (OS), a secondary endpoint, is expected in late 2028.

DCTH is up over 1% at $10.83.

Altimmune, Inc.'s (ALT) lead drug candidate, Pemvidutide, has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder. A Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Pemvidutide in Alcohol Use Disorder, dubbed RECLAIM, is currently enrolling. The trial, which began enrolling in May 2025, is designed to enrol 100 participants.

ALT is up over 5% at $3.76.

OS Therapies Inc. (OSTX) expects to initiate BLA submission in late Q3 2025 for OST-HER2, targeting the prevention of recurrent, fully resected, lung metastatic pediatric osteosarcoma following the End of Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA. The End of Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA is scheduled for August 27, 2025.

OSTX is up 0.92% at $2.20.

