Top Stocks To Invest In Today? 3 Blue Chip Stocks To Watch

Blue chip stocks are generally considered to be some of the most stable and reliable investment options available. These stocks have a long history of providing consistent returns over an extended period of time, making them attractive for investors who want a steady stream of income. In this article, we’ll take a look at what blue chip stocks are, how they work, and why they might be an attractive option for your portfolio.

What Are Blue Chip Stocks?

Blue chip stocks are stocks that come from large, established companies that have been in business for many years. These companies typically have strong brand recognition, good financials, and are well respected by their peers in the industry. They typically pay dividends on a regular basis and tend to be less volatile than other stocks. This makes them attractive to investors who want more stability in their investments.

Why Invest in Blue Chip Stocks?

The main reason to invest in blue chip stocks is that they provide more stability and less risk than other types of investments. Since these companies have been around for so long, they tend to be more reliable when it comes to providing consistent returns over time. Additionally, these companies often pay dividends which can provide you with an additional source of income without having to actively manage your investments as much as you would with other types of investments. With that being said, here are three blue-chip stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Right Now

Mastercard (MA Stock)

Starting off the list today is Mastercard Corporation (MA). For starters, Mastercard Corporation is one of the world’s leading payment networks and technology services providers, with a strong presence in more than 200 countries around the globe. It offers a wide range of innovative payment solutions to businesses, governments, and individuals, enabling them to make payments securely and conveniently.

MA Recent Stock News

Just this week, the company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share. This dividend reflects an increase of 16% versus the previous dividend of $0.49 per share. What’s more, the company’s BoD’s also approved a new share buyback program. In detail, the company has been authorized to buy up to $9 billion of its Class A common stock. With that, today, MA offers its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 0.65%.

MA Stock Chart

Looking at the last month of trading action, shares of MA stock have recovered by 7.94%. Meanwhile, during Thursday morning’s trading session, Mastercard stock is trading higher by 1.21% at $351.53 a share.

The Clorox Company (CLX Stock)

Following that, let’s take a look at The Clorox Company (CLX). The Clorox Company is one of the most recognizable consumer goods companies in the world. When it comes to brand recognition, some of the most notable brands within Clorox’s portfolio are names like Kingsford Charcoal, Glad trash bags, Brita water filters, Hidden Valley dressings and sauces, Pine-Sol cleaners, and of course its flagship product Clorox bleach.

CLX Recent Stock News

Last month, The Clorox Company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.18 per share on common stock. With that, the company has increased its dividend for 20 straight years, while also paying an annual dividend for longer than 50 consecutive years. As a result, CLX shareholders enjoy a current annual dividend yield of 3.14%.

Moving along, year-to-date, shares of CLX stock have dropped by 14.08%. Though, looking at the last 6 months of trading action, Clorox stock has rebounded by 11.89%. Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, Clorox stock is up by 0.66% on the day, currently trading at $150.10 a share.

Verizon Communications (VZ Stock)

Lastly, Verizon Communications (VZ) is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world. It provides mobile services, landline telephone services, broadband internet services, and television services to millions of customers across the United States.

VZ Recent Stock News

At the beginning of this month, Verizon reported that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per outstanding share. What’s more, the company also announced it made roughly $8.1 billion in cash dividend payments over the last 3 quarters. As it stands today, VZ offers its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 7.05%. Furthermore, Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg commented, “Our focused network strategy and our consistently disciplined approach continue to put our Board in a position to execute on our dividend payout to shareholders.“

VZ Stock Chart

In 2022 so far, shares of VZ stock have fallen by 29.44%. Additionally, during Thursday’s mid-morning trading session, Verizon’s stock is trading modestly lower by 0.46% on the day, currently trading at $37.00 a share.

