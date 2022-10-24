Top Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 REIT Stocks To Watch

REIT stocks can be a great addition to any portfolio as they offer the potential for high returns and provide diversification benefits. For starters, REITs, or real estate investment trusts, are companies that own or finance income-producing real estate. REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, which makes REIT stocks an attractive investment for income-seeking investors.

REITs are also typically less volatile than the overall stock market, making them a good choice for risk-averse investors. In addition, REITs offer exposure to the real estate market, which can perform differently than other asset classes. For these reasons, REIT stocks can be a valuable addition to any investment portfolio. With this in mind, check out these two top REIT stocks for your October 2022 watchlist.

REIT Stocks To Invest In [Or Avoid] Right Now

Equinix (EQIX Stock)

First up, Equinix (EQIX) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and develops data centers. Equinix’s data centers serve as critical connectivity hubs, enabling customers to connect to their customers and employees, and to the cloud and business applications, they rely on. Equinix’s data centers are designed to meet the specific needs of each customer, including high-density computing, storage, and networking.

EQIX Recent Stock News

Earlier this month, Equinix reported that it will release its third-quarter 2022 financial results on November 2, 2022. The company will host its quarterly conference call after the close of the U.S stock market. Just to recap, in the previous quarter, Q2 2022, EQIX reported earnings of $7.58 per share, along with revenue of $1.8 billion.

EQIX Stock Chart

Shares of EQIX stock closed Monday’s trading session down 0.64% at $531.16 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

American Tower Corp (AMT Stock)

Next, American Tower Corp (AMT) American Tower Corporation is one of the largest providers of wireless communications infrastructure in the United States. The company owns and operates approximately 222,000 wireless communication sites across the country, including cell towers, rooftop antennas, and other types of radio communications facilities. American Tower also provides site development and leasing services to wireless carriers and other communications companies. In addition to its domestic operations, American Tower has a significant presence in several international markets, including Brazil, Mexico, India, South Africa, and Australia.

AMT Recent Stock News

Just this month, American Tower Corporation reported that will announce its Q3 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022, before the market opens. While we wait, let’s briefly review how AMT performed in the second quarter of 2022. In detail, American Tower posted 2nd Quarter June 2022 earnings of $2.59 per share, along with $2.7 billion in revenue.

AMT Stock Chart

On Monday, shares of ATM stock closed the day down 1.15% at $185.40 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

