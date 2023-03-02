Top Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 Entertainment Stocks For Your List

Shares of companies in the entertainment industry, such as media, film, and gaming, are referred to as entertainment stocks. Because of the increased demand for entertainment content and the rise of digital platforms, this industry has been rapidly expanding. Investing in entertainment stocks has the potential to provide investors with high returns, but it is critical to understand the risks and opportunities associated with this industry.

When investing in entertainment stocks, it is critical to consider a variety of factors that may impact the stock’s performance, such as the release of new content, changing consumer preferences, and competition from other companies. Companies that can adapt and stay ahead of the curve in the entertainment industry can potentially benefit from growth and increased profitability.

Overall, investing in entertainment stocks can provide a way for investors to potentially benefit from the industry’s growth and changing consumer behavior trends. Because the entertainment industry is known for its high-risk, high-reward nature, investors should expect volatility. If this still has you keen on investing in the entertainment sector, here are two names to watch in the stock market right now.

Entertainment Stocks To Watch Today

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)

(NYSE: DIS) Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

Walt Disney Co. (DIS Stock)

To begin, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is a global entertainment and media conglomerate that operates a wide range of businesses, including television, film, theme parks, and consumer products. With a strong brand reputation, a focus on innovation, and a commitment to quality content, DIS has become a leading name in the entertainment industry.

Just last month, The Walt Disney Company reported its Q1 full-year 2023 earnings results. Specifically, the company posted earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $23.5 billion. This is versus analysts’ consensus estimates which were an EPS of $0.80 per share, along with revenue estimates of $23.3 billion. What’s more, revenue increased by 7.8% compared to the same period, the previous year.

Year-to-date, shares of Walt Disney Co. have increased by 10.17%. With that, during Thursday morning’s trading session, DIS stock is trading lower on the day so far by 0.56% at $97.99 a share.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX Stock)

Following that, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is a popular streaming service that provides a wide range of television shows, movies, and documentaries to users worldwide. With a vast global user base and a focus on innovation and original content, NFLX has continued to expand its offerings and provide reliable and efficient services to customers worldwide.

Back in January, the company announced its 4th quarter 2022 earnings results. In the report, NFLX reported earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $7.9 billion. Moreover, the company said in its letter to shareholders it estimates Q1 2023 earnings of approximately $2.82 per share, with revenue estimates of roughly $8.17 billion.

In 2023 so far, shares of NFLX have increased by 6.26% year-to-date. Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, NFLX stock is trading higher by 0.11% at $313.92 a share.

