Top Stocks To Buy Under a Biden Presidency

Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States. Prior to his inauguration, he had announced the "American Rescue Plan” - a substantial new stimulus package with $1.9 trillion allocated for economic relief, more-than doubling the $900 billion package passed at the end of last year. Essentially, even before he was inaugurated, Biden had signaled he was not only taking charge, he would also take care of the citizens of main street. But how about the citizens of Wall Street?

At the time of his inauguration speech, stocks were trading at all-time highs. Whether or not stocks deserve to trade where they are - that’s a separate matter. But there is no denying, despite deep political polarization and a worsening pandemic, Donald Trump is handing Biden a booming stock market. Unlike Trump, who often assess country's health and prosperity on where the Dow closed the previous day, Biden has not put as much emphasis on stocks.

But optimism on the vaccine front, which may soon put an end to the pandemic, has generated tons of bullishness about where stocks are heading. To be sure, there are still concerns that the markets has rebounded too far and too fast from the March 2020 bottom. Some analysts believe a 10% to 15% correction is imminent and would be healthy for the market. But that hasn’t prevented investors from speculating about what Biden’s presidency could been for their portfolios, especially one that is expected to generate substantial government spending to boost the economy.

Biden, as a presidential candidate, adopted the campaign slogan that says "Build Back Better.” Now as president, there are a lot of ways he can do that. He has also placed an emphasis not on renewable energy, but has targeted for the country to be carbon pollution-free by 2035. He has also proposed plans to modernize the nation’s infrastructure. With a Democratic-controlled Congress, Biden’s policies on both fronts have easier paths towards realization. The question is, which stocks can benefit the most from these two initiatives: infrastructure and renewable energy?

In terms of infrastructure spending, steel stocks are often a great way to establish exposure to infrastructure projects, especially when talking about modernizing airports, bridges and highways. VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX) is one play to play. The ETF, which has returned 67% in the past six months, is already risen more than 7% year to date. And there’s a chance it will keep climbing as Biden’s infrastructure policies are rolled out.

The ETF includes companies primarily involved in a variety of activities related to steel production, including the operation of manufacturing mills and fabrication of steel products. Among the SLX's top holdings are companies in sectors such as basic materials (88% of holdings), Industrials (7.11% of holdings) and Energy (4.35%). These names include Nucor Corporation (NUE), the nation's largest steel manufacture and Rio Tinto Group (RIO), among others.

Both companies should benefit from higher production and higher sales, assuming that Biden enacts infrastructure policies in his first 100 days, as expected. Of course when discussing infrastructure spending, it’s hard to see how Dow component Caterpillar (CAT), which pays dividend yield of 2.1%, can be left out. As for renewable energy and green energy, there are several directions to go. But for investors who are looking for immediate (and wide) exposure, Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) could certainly do well under Biden’s first year in office.

With a portfolio of green assets which includes wind, solar, hydroelectric and other green-energy properties, Brookfield stock has soared 90% over the past year. A few other green names I’m looking to add includes Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY). Aside from the green exposure, Atlantic pays an attractive dividend yield of almost 4%. From an ETF perspective, you can’t go wrong with Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) or individual solar names such as First Solar (FSLR) which has surged 90% over the past year.

To be sure, there are some risks under a Biden presidency — one of the biggest risks being the potential for U.S. corporate tax rates to increase which could have significant consequences on corporate earnings. But Biden’s presidency would seem to support more bullish trends than bearish ones. And the fact that stocks closed at all-time highs on the day of his inauguration seem to suggests this belief is widespread among investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.