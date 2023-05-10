Top Stocks To Buy Today? 3 Entertainment Stocks In Focus

The entertainment sector is an integral part of the economy that delivers amusement and joy to people through various mediums like films, TV shows, music, video games, and more. This sector is constantly changing, with ongoing advancements in technology and shifting trends defining the way people interact with and consume entertainment. The sector offers a broad spectrum of investment avenues for investors as it comprises companies of diverse sizes and specializations, from big-budget Hollywood production houses to smaller independent creators and distributors.

Shares of companies operating in the entertainment sphere are termed entertainment stocks. These corporations may engage in numerous activities such as producing films, creating video games, providing streaming services, or even managing theme parks. Investing in entertainment stocks can be an exhilarating way to tap into the ongoing progress and creativity in this vibrant sector. As the demand for fresh and captivating forms of entertainment persists, there is the potential for impressive growth and returns in this sector.

However, investing in entertainment stocks is not without its risks. The sector can be affected by shifts in consumer tastes, technological progress, and the state of the economy. For instance, the rise of a new streaming platform might disrupt traditional cinema revenues or a financial slump might lead to a decrease in entertainment expenditures. Hence, it’s crucial for investors to delve into the specificities of individual companies and comprehend the unique risks and prospects they present before investing in entertainment stocks. By doing so, investors can make well-informed decisions and potentially capitalize on the expansion and triumph of the entertainment industry. If this has you keen on investing in the entertainment sector, check out these three entertainment stocks in the stock market now.

Entertainment Stocks To Watch Right Now

Roblox (RBLX Stock)

Leading off, Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is a unique online platform that brings together game developers and players, where users can create, share, and play games and experiences created by others.

On Wednesday morning, Roblox reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results. Specifically, the company announced a loss of $0.44 per share, with revenue of $655.3 million for the quarter. This is versus Wall Street’s estimates which was a loss of $0.42 per share, on revenue of $766.2 million. Though, revenue for Q1 2023 grew by 22.0% versus the same period, the previous year.

Meanwhile, during Wednesday morning’s trading session, shares of RBLX stock are trading higher by 7.99% at $39.08 per share.

Roku (ROKU Stock)

Second, Roku Inc. (ROKU) is a large player in the streaming industry, providing hardware and software solutions for consumers to stream their favorite content. It offers streaming devices, a streaming platform with thousands of channels, and even has its own ad-supported free streaming channel, the Roku Channel.

Late last month, Roku released better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 financial results. Diving in, the company reported a loss of $1.38 per share, versus analysts’ consensus estimates which was a loss of $1.42 per share. What’s more, Roku notched in revenue for the quarter of $741.0 million, which came in higher than estimates which were $707.3 million.

Moving along, during Wednesday’s mid-morning trading action, shares of Roku stock are trading up on the day so far by 3.21% at $57.20 a share.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV Stock)

Finally, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company and operates in all aspects of the entertainment industry – from concert and event promotion to ticketing services. It’s known for producing some of the most high-profile concerts and events globally.

Earlier this month, Live Nation reported a beat for its 1st quarter 2023 financial results. Diving right into it, Live Nation posted a Q1 2023 loss of $0.25 per share, along with revenue of $3.1 billion. For context, this is in comparison with analysts’ consensus estimates for the first quarter which was a loss of $0.45 per share, and revenue of $2.3 billion. As a result, revenue increased by 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Over the past five trading days, shares of LYV stock have rebounded by 15.88%. While, during Wednesday’s trading session, LYV stock is trading at $78.10 per share.

