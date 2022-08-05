Top Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Warren Buffett Stocks To Watch

Could These Top 4 Warren Buffett Stocks Be On Watch This Week?

Many people consider Warren Buffett to be the greatest stock market investor of all time. Over the course of his career, he has amassed a fortune estimated to be worth over $85 billion. A large part of his success can be attributed to his savvy investments in stocks. Buffett is known for carefully researching companies before investing in them, and his portfolio is full of well-chosen stocks that have performed exceptionally well over time.

In recent years, Buffett has been particularly successful with his investments in energy stocks. For example, he bought a stake in Exxon Mobil in 2007, just before the price of oil began to rise sharply. As a result, his investment proved to be extremely profitable, and Buffett was able to pocket billions of dollars in profits. While not every stock pick will be as successful as Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM), Buffett’s track record shows that he knows how to pick winning stocks. That said, here are four Warren Buffett stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Top Warren Buffet Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Right Now

Bank Of America (BAC Stock)

First up, let’s take a look at Bank Of America Corporation (BAC). The financial company is one of the biggest financial institutions with business operations in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. Its Consumer Banking segment offers choices of credit, banking, and investment products to consumers and small and medium businesses. Next, its Global Markets segment provides sales and trading services and research services to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses.

Last month, Bank Of America reported its quarterly earnings fiscal results. In detail, the company reported earnings per share of $0.73 on revenue of $25.2 billion. This is compared to the consensus estimates were at $0.77 per share on revenue of $22.8 billion. T, that although BAC reported weaker-than-expected earnings per share, they posted stronger-than-expected revenue estimates.

Coca-Cola (KO Stock)

Next, we have consumer giant Coca-Cola (KO). The company focuses on selling its products in more than 200 countries and territories globally. Its multiple billion-dollar brands can be found across a variety beverage categories. Notably, these this includes Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Fanta to name a few. Aside from soft drinks, Coca-Cola also offers sports, coffee, and tea brands. Also, Coca-Cola has greater than 700,000 employees gobally. Moving on, the company has a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Last month, the company announced its second quarter fiscal earnings. In it, Coca-Cola posted earnings per share of $0.70 on revenue of $11.3 billion. For context, Wall Street’s consensus earnings estimate was earnings per share of $0.67 on revenue of $10.6 billion. Next, Coca-Cola projects full-year 2022 fiscal earnings of $2.44 to $2.46 a share. Previously, the company showed a guidance range for earnings per share of $2.51 to $2.55. With that, Wall Street’s consensus earnings estimate is $2.46 per share for 2022 full-year fiscal earnings.

Kraft Heinz (KHC Stock)

Lastly, let’s dive into the consumer company Kraft Heinz Company (KHC Stock). For starters, the consumer company manufactures and markets products like condiments, dairy, meats, coffee, and other grocery products across the globe. In fact, its portfolio brands include brands like Kraft, Heinz, Velveeta, Jell-O, Grey Poupon, and Philadelphia just to point out a few. For. sense of scale, KHC is one of the largest food and beverage companies across North America.

Last month, the company announced its 2022 Q2 fiscal results. In it, Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.70 on revenue of $6.6 billion. In comparion, consensus earnings estimate was $0.67 per share on revenue of $6.4 billion. Next, the company reported a 0.9% fall in revenue, compared to the same quarter the previous year. Furthermore, the consumer company provided guidance in the report. Kraft Heinz projected a 2022 revenue of almost $28.0 billion. Lastly, the company announced previous guidance of revenue of approximately $27.34 billion. While, the current consensus revenue estimate is $25.62 billion.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY Stock)

Lastly, Occidental Petroleum is an international energy company that has assets mainly in the United States, Middle East, and North Africa. Also, Occidental is one of the biggest oil producers trhroughout the United States and a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico. Furthermore, it’s midstream and marketing segment permits flow assurance and maximizes the value of its oil and gas products. Next, Occidental has its Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary that is enhancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically advance its business.

Last month, the oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) purchased additonal 9.6 million shares of OXY stock. With this, they now raised its stake in OXY to 16.3%. Specifically, the purchases amounted in July cost about $529 million. This comes on the heels of a $336 million share purchase by Berkshire in June and $7 billion earlier in 2022. As a result, Berkshire now owns nearly 152.7 million shares in OXY. With that, is OXY a stock to watch right now.

