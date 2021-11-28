Top Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Stay-At-Home Stocks To Know

Should Investors Be Buying These Stay-At-Home Stocks Ahead Of December 2021?

Stay-at-home stocks appear to be a returning theme in the stock market today. After taking a break for Thanksgiving, investors were immediately hit with news on the pandemic front. Namely, a new COVID variant was discovered in South Africa with “many more mutations” than expected according to Professor Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation. As a result, the World Health Organization (WHO) is also holding emergency sessions to better compile data on the variant. Overall, with a new variant seemingly mutating aggressively, investors’ fears are not unwarranted. With that said, stay-at-home stocks could be worth checking out now.

Accordingly, pandemic darlings such as Zoom Video Communications would be the top names in the space to know. Aside from that, there is no shortage of companies in the stay-at-home market for investors to choose from as well. On one hand, we have streaming names like Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) that are also bringing their A-game this Black Friday. To highlight, its most affordable streaming box is now on sale for $15 at Walmart (NYSE: WMT). On the other hand, e-commerce firms like Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) are also gearing up for a strong holiday season ahead. CEO Josh Silverman recently reiterated his confidence in the company’s strong guidance for the fourth quarter. All in all, should this have you keen on the top stay-at-home stocks now, here are four making headlines.

4 Stay-At-Home Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Now

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Zoom is a tech company that provides videotelephony and online chat services through its cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform. In fact, the company’s services are used for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education, and social relations. It has become a leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions. Investors are likely responding to this new variant, seeing how Zoom has benefited from the pandemic last year.

Last week, the company reported its third-quarter financials. Diving in, total revenue for the quarter was $1.05 billion, increasing by 35% year-over-year. Net income for the quarter was $340.3 million or $1.11 per share. The company also ended the quarter with $5.4 billion in cash and marketable securities.

It also provided a customer metrics update, which included 2,507 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up approximately by 94% year-over-year. All things considered, is ZM stock a top stay-at-home stock to add to your portfolio right now?

[Read More] 5 Metaverse Stocks To Watch In November 2021

Peloton Interactive Inc.

Peloton is an exercise equipment and media company, whose main products include internet-connected stationary bicycles and treadmills that enable monthly subscribers to remotely participate in classes via streaming media. The company is a leading interactive fitness platform, with over 6 million members. It has essentially reinvented the fitness industry with its connected, technology-enabled fitness platform.

Earlier in the month, the company reported its first-quarter fiscal. Highlights include a total revenue growth of 6% to $805.2 million. Connected Fitness Subscriptions grew by 87% year-over-year to 2.49 million and paid Digital Subscriptions grew by 74% to 887,000. The company says that it remains convinced that the growth opportunity for Peloton is substantial and it also launched the all-new Tread in the U.S. this quarter.

The Tread features an industry-first combination of both physical and digital safety keys and also provides an exceptional running experience. Given this exciting piece of news, is PTON stock worth investing in right now?

[Read More] Are These The Best Consumer Cyclical Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Names To Watch

Netflix Inc.

Following that, we have Netflix, a streaming services and production company. It is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with over 200 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. NFLX stock currently has reported gains of over 30% in the past year alone.

Last month, the company also reported its third-quarter financials. Diving in, Netflix posted a quarterly revenue of $7.48 billion, increasing by 16.3% year-over-year. Net income for the quarter was $1.44 billion or a diluted earnings per share of $3.19. The company also saw a global streaming paid membership growth of 9.4% year-over-year for the quarter.

The company also says that it has a wide variety of high-quality content that is in development right now. During this quarter, its Squid Game series has become its biggest TV show ever, with over 142 million member households tuning in to watch the title in its first four weeks. Given the momentum that the company is showing, is NFLX stock a buy?

[Read More] Best Lithium Battery Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Know

FuboTV Inc.

FuboTV is a sports-first live TV company that provides a wide portfolio of premium content, interactivity, and integrated wagering. With its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, the company aspires to turn passive viewers into active participants by reinventing this category of interactive sports and entertainment. Its Fubo Gaming subsidiary, for instance, has launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook application that is integrated with FuboTV.

On November 9, 2021, the company announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire France’s number one live TV streaming company, Molotov SAS.

The transaction fuels FuboTV’s global expansion strategy by leveraging Molotov’s unique direct-to-consumer live TV streaming service and its advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) platform, Mango, which combined total nearly four million monthly active users in France. The company has also recently reached one million subscribers on its own platform. With this piece of information, will you consider buying FUBO stock?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.