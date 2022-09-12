Top Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Dow 30 Stocks To Know

4 Dow Jones Stocks To Watch Today

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a stock market index that includes 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the United States. In brief, Dow 30 stocks are widely referred to as a bellwether for the overall health of the economy. As a result, they are closely watched by investors around the world. In addition, these stocks tend to pay dividend payments, which can provide a source of income for investors. For these reasons, Dow 30 stocks are an attractive option for many investors.

Next, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is calculated by taking the average stock price of all 30 Dow Jones stocks. Though it’s important to note the specific stocks that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average can change over time. In detail, the index is currently made up of companies such as; Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to name a few. Many of these companies are leaders in their respective industries, and they tend to be less volatile than smaller companies. As a result, Dow 30 stocks offer investors a measure of safety and stability. If this has you interested in learning more about Dow 30 stocks, here are four to watch in the stock market today.

Dow 30 Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Now

Apple (AAPL Stock)

Kicking off this list is consumer tech giant Apple, Inc. (AAPL). For starters, Apple is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California. The company focuses on designing, developing, and selling consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. Most notably, the company’s most popular products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, the iPod portable media player, and the Apple Watch smartwatch. Shares of Apple stock are up over 4% to start the trading week at $163.76 per share on Monday afternoon.

This comes after just last week, Apple announced its new product updates to investors. In detail, the company said it will be launching a new iPhone® 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In detail, this new iPhone will have additional features such as an Always-On display, the first-ever 48MP camera on an iPhone, and more. What’s more, Apple also introduced the new Apple Watch® Series 8 and the new Apple Watch SE®.

Additionally, Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, commented, “Apple Watch Series 8 reinforces our commitment in these areas with the addition of pioneering technology, while Apple Watch SE brings advanced core features at a new starting price. Powered by watchOS 9, the best smartwatches deliver more capabilities than ever before.” Given all the excitement surrounding this, will you be adding AAPL stock to your radar today? Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Walt Disney Company (DIS Stock)

Next, Walt Disney Company (DIS) is one of the largest media and entertainment companies in the world. In brief, the company’s primary business is the production of motion pictures and television programs. In addition to that, Walt Disney also owns and operates a number of theme parks and resorts around the world, including Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Tokyo Disney Resort. The company’s consumer products division markets a wide range of products based on its film and television properties, including toys, clothes, and home decor.

In August, Walt Disney Company reported better-than-estimated third-quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, the company reported earnings per share of $1.09, while posting revenue of $21.5 billion for Q3. This is compared with analysts’ consensus estimates for Q3 2022 were earnings per share of $0.94 and revenue of $20.1 billion. Additionally, the company reported revenue growth of 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. What’s more, Disney’s park, experiences, and product revenues for Q3 jumped to $7.4 billion, versus $4.3 billion during the same period, a year prior.

Over the last 5 days of trading, DIS stock has rebounded over 3% as of Monday’s trading session at $116.22 per share. With this in mind, is now a good time to buy Walt Disney stock? Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

3M Company (MMM Stock)

Following that, 3M Company (MMM) is an American multinational company operating in the fields of industry, worker safety, US health care, and consumer goods. The company produces over 60,000 products under several brand names, including 3M, Ademco, Command, Scotch-Brite, Nexcare, and Vikuiti. 3M has operations in more than 70 countries and sells its products in over 200. 3M is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and was one of the 30 stocks that made up the original Dow index. Today, MMM pays its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 4.78%.

Last month, 3M reported its second-quarter financial results. In the report, the company reported earnings per share of $2.48. While notching in revenue of $8.7 billion for the quarter. The Street’s consensus estimates for Q2 were $2.41 earnings per share and revenue estimates of $8.8 billion. In addition, 3M reported that it estimates full-year fiscal 2022 earnings of $10.30 to $10.80 per share and revenue of $34.47 billion to $35.18 billion.

With that, shares of MMM stock are still down over 29% since the start of the year. Meanwhile, on Monday afternoon 3M stock is trading at $124.73 per share. Considering this, could today be a good time to add MMM stock into your long-term portfolio at these prices? Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Nike (NKE Stock)

Closing out this list, Nike, Inc. (NKE) is a major American sportswear and footwear company, headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon. Nike produces a wide range of sports equipment, including shoes, shirts, balls, and uniforms for a variety of sports. The company is also responsible for the endorsement of many high-profile athletes and sports teams.

Last month, Nike announced its Board Of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.305 per share on common stock. As of today, the company has an annual dividend yield of 1.16%. Also in August, Nike reported that it will announce its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, September 29th, 2022 after the market closes. In their most recent financial reporting back in June, Nike posted an earnings per share of $0.90, and revenue of $12.2 billion.

Also in that report, the company said it estimates first-quarter 2023 revenue of approximately $12.23 billion. Over the past five trading days, shares of NKE stock have rallied over 6% as of Monday afternoon’s session at $112.51 per share. Do you think Nike stock is a good addition to your list of Dow 30 stocks to watch now?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

