Top Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Communication Stocks To Watch

Communication stocks have been a popular theme among investors in the stock market. Well, it is worth noting that the industry now is more broadly defined than ever before. It now includes everything from legacy media companies to internet stocks. Besides that, television broadcast and mobile wireless networks are also part of the communication sector. Regardless of circumstances, the world is now increasingly reliant on communication services. On a daily basis, billions of people around the world spend their time on major communication platforms such as Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR).

So much so that even Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO, Elon Musk has decided to make a bid to acquire Twitter recently. Mr. Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, valuing the firm at $43 billion. He believes that he would be the right person to unlock the company’s “extraordinary potential”. However, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal was against the bid. He thinks that the proposed offer by Mr. Musk is nowhere near the “intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects”. Now, these recent developments may call to attention the importance of the communication sector. So, should you be intrigued by what the industry has to offer, here are some of the top communication stocks in the stock market today.

Comcast

Comcast is a global media and technology company. In detail, the company operates through three primary businesses, Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. The Comcast Cable Communications segment provides broadband, video, voice, wireless and other services under the XFINITY brand. Earlier this month, the company announced the availability of Supersonic Wifi which is enabled by its newest WiFi 6e gateway. This will be accessible by Xfinity Internet Gigabit and Ultrafast customers across the U.S. The Supersonic Wifi is capable of delivering speeds faster than 1Gbps while potentially supporting hundreds of connected devices simultaneously.

Furthermore, Comcast and Apple TV+ (NASDAQ: AAPL) also announced a new collaboration last month. Through this partnership, Apple will offer Xfinity customers an unprecedented preview of its most popular Apple TV+ original series and films across X1, Flex, and Stream without the need of signing up. On top of that, Xfinity customers will be eligible for a three-month free trial of Apple TV+ when they sign-up via their Xfinity device by April 25. All in all, Comcast is making all the right moves in a highly competitive communication industry. So, should you be keeping a close eye on CMCSA stock?

AT&T

Following that, we will be looking at AT&T. Essentially, it is a provider of telecommunications, media, and technology services globally. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communication services. Besides that, it also provides voice, security, cloud solutions, and other professional services. Over the past month, T stock has risen by around 12%. Investors should note that AT&T and Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) recently announced that they have closed their transaction to combine the WarnerMedia business with Discovery. Moving forward, this will create a premier standalone global media and entertainment company.

On top of that, the company also entered a partnership with Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) earlier this month. The collaboration aims to research and develop a digital battle network. This new digital battle network is expected to bring together high speeds, low latency, and cybersecurity protections of private 5G networks. It will be powered by AT&T 5G and Northrop Grumman’s advanced mission systems to support the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Given these exciting developments, could T stock be a top communication stock to watch?

Verizon

Another top communication company right now is Verizon. Its Consumer segment provides wireless and wireline communications services under the Verizon brand. Recently, the company added more callings to more countries in Latin America. This will be part of Global Choice, at no cost with select 5G unlimited plans. Verizon recognizes the need of its customers to keep in touch with their loved ones who may be outside of the U.S.

Earlier this week, Verizon Connect forged a new partnership with the premier fleet electrification analytics firm, Sawatch Labs. This new collaboration would help fleets with more than 10 vehicles to plan their electric vehicle strategies. As time goes by, every fleet is thinking about going electric. So, Verizon Connect Reveal will give customers the critical data they need to make smarter and more cost-effective investments in their fleets. With that said, would you consider adding VZ stock to your watchlist?

T-Mobile

Last but not least, we have one of the top names in the industry today, T-Mobile. Similar to Verizon and AT&T, the company engages in providing wireless communication services. Depending on customers’ needs, these wireless services are available through postpaid, prepaid, and even wholesale. Furthermore, the company also sells devices to dealers and other third-party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets. TMUS stock has been steadily climbing since the start of the year, rising more than 16% within the period.

In March, T-Mobile held an event in its new innovation center. Whereby, its executives unveiled a series of moves and partnerships called 5G Forward that aims to accelerate 5G developer innovation. Firstly, there is DevEdge which acts as a new developer platform that democratizes access to the network. This makes it faster and simpler for any developer to create connected solutions. Secondly, there is a new 24,000 square foot Tech Experience 5G Hub.

Other notable announcements are the new T-Mobile Accelerator participants and strategic partnerships with Disney StudioLAB and Red Bull, to develop new 5G-powered experiences for fans. Looking at the larger picture, these moves will strengthen the 5G innovation ecosystem and help unleash creators to build a more exciting 5G future. All things considered, should investors be keeping a close tab on TMUS stock?

