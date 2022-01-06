Top Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Communication Stocks For Your Watchlist

4 Top Communication Stocks To Check Out Right Now

Communication stocks are not what they used to be. Today, it is a broad sector that includes everything from century-old legacy media companies to social media companies. And, it continues to grow as technology continues to push boundaries to bring us more options for communication. With the role of communication services in our daily lives, this segment of the stock market would often be in focus.

Take Meta (NASDAQ: FB) for example, the company is a modern communication and technology company behind popular social media services Facebook and Instagram. Recently, there were rumors of the company halting the development of a new operating system for its virtual and augmented reality-powered device. However, Meta quickly dismissed those claims and reaffirmed its goals of making a metaverse future a reality.

Another communication stock that may benefit from a metaverse future would be Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM). Some may argue that the metaverse could have a negative impact on Zoom. However, the company has already taken steps to stay relevant by allowing its users to connect through Meta’s remote work solution for virtual reality, Horizon Workrooms. With advancements like these in the industry, let’s look at some of the top communication stocks in the stock market today.

Best Communication Stocks To Watch In 2022

AT&T

To kick start the list, we have the provider of telecommunications, media, and technology services company, AT&T. In detail, it operates through three segments, Communication, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. Most would be familiar with its Communication segment that provides wireless, video, and broadband services to consumers.

Yesterday, the company provided select fourth-quarter and full-year subscriber results as it continues to work on its strategic objective to grow customer relationships. AT&T was able to add 3.2 million postpaid phones for the full year. This marks the highest annual postpaid phone net adds in more than a decade. Also, the company ended the year with approximately 73.8 million total global HBO Max and HBO subscribers. This too is ahead of the management’s guidance of 70 million to 73 million subscriber target.

Furthermore, AT&T will be joining forces with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) to bring its customers one of the world’s best gaming experiences. So, new and existing AT&T 5G customers on an eligible rate plan will get a 6-month GeForce NOW Priority Membership for free. All things considered, would you consider T stock a top communication stock to buy in 2022?

Verizon

Another notable name within the industry would be Verizon. Much like AT&T, the company provides communications and entertainment services to consumers, businesses, and government agencies. Verizon’s wireless services are widely available in the U.S. under the Verizon brand. VZ stock has been trading sideways for over the past year. But things could change as there are several exciting developments lately.

For starters, Verizon Business recently announced BlueJeans Meetings is now available for Glass Enterprise Edition 2. So, business customers can soon purchase it with BlueJeans preloaded from Verizon to integrate glass wearables into the new ways of working. Some say that 5G is the platform that will power the future of work, enabling teams to leverage technology to get work done in a hybrid environment. Thus, this collaboration will help ease operational challenges and improve the business outcomes of its customers.

Secondly, Verizon announced that more than 100 million people around the nation will have access to speeds up to 10x faster than 4G LTE via Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network this month. This will put incredible speeds, reliability, and security in the hands of its customers. Given these exciting developments, should you be keeping a close eye on VZ stock?

Discovery

Discovery is a global media company. In detail, the company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, ranging from pay-television (pay-TV) to direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription products. Some of you may be familiar with the company’s portfolio. It includes brands such as Discovery Channel, Food Network, Animal Planet, and Travel Channel.

The company ended 2021 with plenty of positives. We saw the company announce that the European Commission has granted unconditional antitrust clearance for the acquisition of AT&T’s WarnerMedia business. This is another step closer to creating Warner Bros. Discovery. It will be a premier entertainment company that will be one of the world’s leading investors in premium content.

In addition, there were also announcements that Discovery is entering a collaboration with SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI). So, SiriusXM’s Platinum VIP subscribers will be eligible for a 12-month subscription to discovery+, and three months of discovery+ for other SiriusXM subscriptions. The partnership aims to create more value and more choices for consumers with subscription offers that deliver the best content from both companies. Considering all these, would you consider adding DISCA stock to your watchlist?

Comcast

To sum it up, we will be looking at one of the leading communications companies, Comcast. The company primarily operates through three businesses, Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Its Comcast Cable provides Internet, video, wireless, and automation services under the XFINITY brand. Not to mention, it also has a portfolio of national cable networks.

Comcast started the year by announcing its next-generation xFi Advanced Gateway that incorporates WiFi 6E. It will offer customers an unbeatable broadband experience with a faster, more reliable wireless connection. This is the company’s most powerful device to date. In detail, it has the ability to boost capacity in the home with three WiFi bands, 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands. For the average consumer, this means that you will receive increased bandwidth by up to 3X to support the massive influx of connected devices.

On top of that, Comcast also announced its new Xfinity Video Doorbell in December. Powered by Xfinity Internet, the new device seamlessly integrates into new and existing Xfinity Home systems. Hence, allowing customers to easily keep an eye on their front door at any time and anywhere. With these new offerings, it is not surprising to see why some investors are excited about the prospects of CMCSA stock.

