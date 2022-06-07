Top Stocks to Buy Now -- 3 Semiconductor Stocks I'm Holding Long

Today, I am covering my top three semiconductor stocks to buy now. I believe semiconductor stocks are the new oil, and all three of these stocks are buys at these levels and lower for long-term holds.

My first stock pick is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which is hosting its financial analyst day on Thursday, June 9. AMD's analyst day will provide updates on corporate strategy, technology developments, product road maps, financials, and more. The video below also shares two of my favorite small-cap semiconductor stocks. I believe all three of these stocks have great long-term potential for investors. Please watch the below video for my stock picks and more information. Don't forget to subscribe to the channel for continuous stock market updates and additional stock picks.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of June 6, 2022. The video was published on June 6, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Eric Cuka has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Axcelis Technologies, Nvidia, and indie Semiconductor, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.