Top Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Retail Stocks For Your Watchlist

The retail sector is a dynamic component of the economy, representing a vast array of businesses that sell goods directly to consumers. From big-box stores and online e-commerce platforms to local boutiques and grocery chains, the retail industry is diverse and ever-evolving, adjusting to consumer preferences and technological advancements. With the rise of online shopping, many retailers have adapted by blending physical locations with online marketplaces to reach customers wherever they prefer to shop.

Investing in retail stocks offers a way to tap into the consumer-driven side of the economy. The performance of retail stocks can often reflect broader consumer confidence and spending patterns. While the industry presents numerous opportunities, potential investors should be aware that it can also be influenced by seasonal trends, economic shifts, and changes in consumer behavior. As with all investments, doing one’s homework like understanding a retailer’s business model, market position, and growth strategies is crucial before diving in. If this has you keen on investing in the retail sector, here are three retail stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU Stock)

To start, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is known for its premium athletic apparel, primarily catering to yoga enthusiasts, runners, and fitness aficionados. Its product line includes performance wear, lifestyle apparel, and a range of accessories that blend style with functionality.

At the end of last month, Lululemon Athletica reported a beat for its second quarter of 2023 financial results. Diving in, the company posted Q2 2023 earnings of $2.68 per share along with revenue of $2.21 billion. For context, this is versus Wall Street’s consensus estimates for the quarter which were earnings per share of $2.53 with revenue of $2.17 billion. Additionally, the company reported a revenue increase of 18.24% on a year-over-year basis.

Year-to-date, shares of LULU stock have increased by 20.51% so far. Meanwhile, as of Thursday’s mid-morning trading session, LULU stock is trading modestly lower on the day thus far by 0.55% at $389.72 a share.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD Stock)

Second, The Home Depot Inc. (HD) stands as one of the largest home improvement retailers globally. The company offers an expansive selection of tools, construction materials, and gardening products. With its vast network of stores, Home Depot serves both do-it-yourself consumers and professional contractors.

Just last month, Home Depot also reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results. In detail, the company notched in earnings of $4.65 per share, along with revenue of $42.92 billion for Q2 2023. This is compared to analysts’ consensus estimates which were earnings of $4.46 per share, with revenue of $42.25 billion.

In 2023 so far, shares of HD stock have pulled back by 2.44% year-to-date. Moreover, on Wednesday morning, Home Depot stock is trading down on the day by 0.86% at $308.19 per share.

The TJX Companies (TJX Stock)

Finally, The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) operates a suite of off-price retail chains, including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. The company offers a wide variety of branded goods at discounted prices. The company’s value-driven approach has made it a go-to destination for shoppers seeking quality merchandise at competitive rates.

Earlier this month, The TJX Companies, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend for its common stockholders. The dividend is set at $.3325 per share and is scheduled for payment on November 30, 2023, to those of record as shareholders by November 9, 2023.

Year-to-date, shares of TJX stock have advanced by 12.63% so far. While, during Wednesday’s mid-morning trading session, TJX stock is trading lower on the day so far by 1.84% at $88.99 a share.

