Top Stocks To Buy Now? 3 REIT Stocks To Watch

A Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a company that owns and manages a portfolio of income-generating real estate assets. REITs are required to distribute a significant portion of their taxable income as dividends to shareholders, making them an attractive option for investors seeking regular income streams.

Moving along, REIT stocks are publicly-traded shares of REITs that are listed on stock exchanges, making them easily accessible for investors to buy and sell. REIT stocks provide investors with exposure to the real estate market without the hassle and costs associated with direct ownership of physical properties.

Investing in REIT stocks can be a smart choice for investors looking to diversify their portfolios and generate passive income. However, it is important to understand the risks involved, including interest rate fluctuations, changes in property values, and economic downturns that can affect the demand for real estate. Additionally, not all REITs are created equal, and it is essential to research and evaluates the quality of the underlying assets, management team, and financial performance before making investment decisions. With this being said, let’s check out three REIT stocks to watch in the stock market right now.

VICI Properties (VICI Stock)

To start, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is a REIT that specializes in owning and leasing properties in the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries. Its portfolio includes properties leased to leading brands such as Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand, and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Earlier this month, the company announced it has declared its quarterly dividend. In detail, VICI Properties reported that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share on common stock. This dividend will be payable on April 6, 2023, to stockholders of record on March 23, 2023. As a result, VICI currently offers an annual dividend yield of 4.95%.

Looking at the last year of trading action, shares of VICI stock have increased by 15.28%. Meanwhile, during Thursday’s mid-morning trading session, VICI stock is trading modestly lower on the day by 0.44% at $31.49 a share.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI Stock)

Next, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) is a REIT that primarily owns and leases properties to casino operators in the United States. Its portfolio includes gaming facilities in 16 states and is leased to leading operators such as Penn National Gaming, Boyd Gaming, and Eldorado Resorts.

Last month, GLPI reported its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. In detail, the company posted earnings of $0.89 per share along with revenue of $336.4 million. This is in comparison to Wall Street’s consensus estimates for the quarter which were earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $329.9 million. Moreover, the company also notched in a 12.8% increase in revenue versus the same period, the prior year.

Over the last year of trading, GLPI stock has advanced by 12.96%. While on Thursday morning shares of GLPI stock are trading slightly higher on the day by 0.61% at $50.54 a share.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY Stock)

Last but not least, Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) is a REIT that specializes in owning and leasing gas stations and convenience stores across the United States. Its portfolio includes over 1,000 properties leased to leading brands such as 7-Eleven, Circle K, and Sunoco.

In February, Getty Realty also reported its Q4 2022 earnings results. Diving in, the REIT reported earnings of $0.55 per share, with revenue of $43.1 million for the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter were an EPS of $0.50 per share, and revenue estimates of $42.1 million. Additionally, revenue increased by 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In the past year of trading action, GTY stock has gained by 28.47%. Though, during Thursday’s mid-morning trading session, shares of GTY stock are trading flat on the day at $35.74 a share.

