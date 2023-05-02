Top Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Dow Stocks In Focus Today

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), commonly known as “the Dow,” is a prominent stock market index that monitors the performance of 30 leading blue-chip companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ. The DJIA stands as one of the oldest and most respected market indices globally. The index acts as a gauge of the U.S. economy’s well-being, offering investors a broad overview of market performance while reflecting the robustness of various sectors, including technology, finance, healthcare, and consumer goods.

In addition, Dow 30 stocks encompass the 30 constituent firms of the DJIA, chosen to portray a diverse array of industries and regarded as some of the most stable and established corporations in the United States. It is crucial to understand that the DJIA is a price-weighted index, which means the index’s value is determined by the sum of its constituents’ stock prices, adjusted for stock splits and dividends. This calculation method may result in greater influence from higher-priced stocks, rendering the index less representative of the overall market than other indices, such as the market-cap-weighted S&P 500. Bearing that in mind, let’s explore Dow Jones stocks to watch today.

Dow Stocks To Watch Today

Apple (AAPL Stock)

Apple, Inc. (AAPL) is a globally renowned technology company that designs, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics, software, and online services. Best known for its flagship products such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac computers, and Apple Watch.

Meanwhile, this week Apple is set to report its second quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, the company will release its Q2 2023 earnings results this Thursday, May 4, 2023, after the U.S. stock market closes. To recap, in Q1 2023, Apple reported earnings of $1.88 per share, with revenue of $117.2 billion.

Year-to-date, shares of Apple stock have increased by 34.68% thus far. While, during Tuesday’s mid-morning trading session, AAPL stock is trading at $168.42 per share.

Nike (NKE Stock)

Next, Nike, Inc. (NKE) is a multinational corporation specializing in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories. For a sense of scale, Nike is one of the world’s largest suppliers of athletic shoes and apparel.

Back in March, Nike reported its most recent 3rd quarter of 2023 financial results. Diving in, the company posted an EPS of $0.79 on revenue of $12.4 billion. This came in better than analysts’ consensus estimate for the quarter which was earnings of $0.52 per share, with revenue estimates of $11.5 billion. Additionally, Nike also reported that revenue grew by 14.0% versus the same period, the prior year.

In 2023 so far, shares of Nike stock are up 5.73% YTD. Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, NKE stock dropped off the open by 1.81% so far trading at $125.60 a share.

Honeywell International (HON Stock)

Finally, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is a diversified technology and manufacturing company that operates in various sectors, including aerospace, building technologies, performance materials, and safety and productivity solutions.

Late last month, Honeywell reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 earnings results. The company reported earnings of $2.07 per share versus estimates of $1.93 per share. Moreover, the company also notched in revenue of $8.9 billion for Q1 2023, while revenue estimates were expected to be $8.5 billion. As a result, revenue increased by 5.8% for Honeywell on a year-over-year basis.

Year-to-date, shares of HON stock have fallen by 8.05% so far. Furthermore, on Tuesday, Honeywell stock is trading down on the day so far by 1.74% at $197.00 a share.

