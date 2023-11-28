Top Stocks To Buy Now? 2 Undervalued Stocks In Focus

Undervalued stocks are a distinct category in the stock market. They are shares whose market prices are below what is considered their true value. This situation often results from market dynamics rather than the company’s actual performance. To identify such stocks, investors engage in detailed financial analysis. The goal is to find companies that the market has not fully appreciated.

Investing in undervalued stocks involves recognizing their potential value. This strategy necessitates a comprehensive evaluation of the company’s financial health and industry position. Investors need to exercise patience, as market recognition of the stock’s value might take time.

While this investment approach can offer significant gains when the market adjusts, it also involves risks. Investors should conduct thorough research and maintain a balanced investment approach. Considering this, here are two undervalued stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Undervalued Stocks To Watch Today

PayPal (PYPL Stock)

Starting off, PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is an American company specializing in digital payment solutions. The company provides an electronic alternative to traditional payment methods like checks and money orders. PayPal’s services encompass a range of financial solutions, including online payment processing for merchants, peer-to-peer money transfers, and credit offerings, serving both individuals and businesses globally.

Earlier this month, PayPal announced better-than-expected third-quarter 2023 financial results. Diving in, the company reported Q3 2023 earnings of $1.28 per share, along with revenue of $7.42 billion. This is versus the consensus estimates which were earnings of $1.23 per share, and revenue estimates of $7.01 billion. Additionally, revenue advanced by 8.36% compared to the same period, the previous year. Moreover, the company also reported that it estimates Q4 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $1.36, on revenue between $7.823 billion to $7.897 billion.

In the last month of trading action, shares of PYPL stock gained by 12.03%. Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s late-morning trading session, PayPal stock is trading green on the day so far by 1.40% at $57.18 a share.

[Read More] 3 High Dividend Stocks For Your November 2023 Watchlist

Roblox (RBLX Stock)

Next, Roblox Corporation (RBLX) operates an online platform that combines gaming and social media. It allows users to create, share, and engage in a variety of 3D experiences, largely user-generated. This platform is known for its unique approach to interactive entertainment, fostering a community where users can play, connect, and create in an ever-evolving virtual world.

Also this month, Roblox reported a beat for its third quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, the entertainment company notched in a loss of $0.45 per share, with revenue of $713.23 million for Q3 2023. The Wall Street consensus estimates for the quarter were a loss of $0.52 per share, on revenue estimates of $829.48 million. With that, revenue also increased by 37.77% compared to the same period, the previous year.

Looking at the last month of trading, shares of RBLX stock have advanced by 22.62%. While, during Tuesday’s late-morning trading session, Roblox stock is trading slightly higher on the day by 0.93% at $38.97 a share.

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.