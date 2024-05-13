Top Stocks To Buy Now? 2 Monthly Dividend Stocks To Watch

The stock market is a platform where investors buy and sell shares of companies, aiming to gain profits through stock appreciation or dividends. Monthly dividend stocks are attractive because they offer investors a steady stream of income, disbursing dividends every month instead of quarterly or annually. This can be particularly appealing to retirees or others needing regular income.

Investing in monthly dividend stocks offers the advantage of regular income which can help with cash flow management, especially for those who rely on their investment portfolios for daily living expenses. These stocks can also be a sign of a company’s financial stability and consistent performance, making them a potentially safer investment during volatile market conditions.

However, there are disadvantages as well. Monthly dividend stocks may offer lower overall returns compared to growth stocks that reinvest their profits. The regular payouts can also mean these companies have less capital to reinvest in business expansion, which might slow their growth. Investors should also be wary of exceptionally high yields, which might not be sustainable long-term. That said, here are two monthly dividend stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Monthly Dividend Stocks To Watch Today

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O)

(NYSE: O) Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC)

Realty Income Corporation (O Stock)

Starting off, Realty Income Corporation (O), commonly referred to as “The Monthly Dividend Company,” is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It specializes in acquiring and managing retail properties that are leased to tenants under long-term net lease agreements. Today, Realty Income owns more than 11,000 properties across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. Right now, Realty Income Corporation offers its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 5.57%.

Last week, Realty Income reported its Q1 2024 financial and operating results. In the report, the company announced first-quarter earnings of $1.03 per share, with revenue of $1.26 billion. This was compared to consensus estimates for the quarter which were earnings of $1.03 per share, and revenue estimates of $1.19 billion. Moreover, revenue increased by 33.47% compared to the same period, the previous year.

Over the last month of trading action, shares of O stock have moved higher by 7.22%. Meanwhile, during Monday morning’s trading session, Realty Income stock opened green up by 0.67%, currently trading at $55.39 a share.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC Stock)

Following that, Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) is a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of now, Agree Realty owns and operates a portfolio of over 1,500 properties across 49 states in the United States.

At the end of last month, Agree Realty reported its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results. Diving right in, the company notched in Q1 2024 earnings of $1.03 per share, with revenue of $149.95 million. This was versus Wall Street’s estimates for the quarter which were earnings estimates of $1.01 per share, with revenue of $146.46 million. Additionally, revenue increased by 18.03% compared to the same period, the prior year.

Looking at the past month of trading, shares of Agree Realty stock have jumped higher by 8.55%. Moreover, on Monday morning, ADC stock is trading slightly higher by 0.47% at $60.45 per share.

