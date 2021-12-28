Top Stocks To Buy For 2022? 4 Work-From-Home Stocks In Focus

4 Hot Work-From-Home Stocks To Watch Before 2022

With the resurgence of coronavirus cases around the world due to the emergence of the Omicron variant, work-from-home stocks could be back on investors’ radar in the stock market. Hybrid work is no longer a fantasy nor a privilege that a small minority has in the world. It has now become the new normal for a significant number of businesses and corporations over the past year. So, investors may be anticipating that these work arrangements would likely remain relevant for the foreseeable future. After all, countries around the world are struggling yet again to contain the new variant as it continues to plague the world.

According to a Gartner survey, it appears that almost half of the companies have delayed or altered their reopening plans due to the new variant. Meanwhile, 34% said they have not decided on what to do yet but likely will make some changes to their plans. Well, some of the largest companies such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are already leading the charge. Both companies have informed their workers that they are delaying their returns to the office. Given these circumstances, it is no wonder that investors are shifting their focus back on the top work-from-home stocks. So, here is a list of the top names in the stock market today as your guide.

Best Work-From-Home Stocks To Watch Before 2022

Zoom Video Communications

Let us start by looking at the stock that blew up during the initial phases of the pandemic, Zoom. Essentially, the company provides video communication solutions. Its platform connects people through video, phone, chat, and content sharing. Now that concerns regarding the new Omicron variant are increasing by the day, ZM stock could be back in focus.

This week, Zoom announced that it is acquiring certain assets from Liminal, a startup company that offers event production solutions built largely on Zoom’s SDK. Liminal’s ZoomOSC and ZoomISO apps will help bridge Zoom with traditional and emerging event control applications and hardware. So, it will be able to help theaters, broadcast studios and other organizations address complex production needs and create online effectively.

Furthermore, the company also signed a business partnership with oVice earlier this month. oVice is a virtual space utilized by many companies, educational institutions, and local governments. This collaboration will allow oVice’s customers to seamlessly access from its service platform to a Zoom meeting without hassle. Given this flurry of exciting developments, would you add ZM stock to your watchlist today?

Okta

Okta is an independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s Okta Identity Cloud platform provides identity management solutions that enable customers to secure their users and connect them to technology and applications. Also, it allows users to access a range of cloud applications, websites, mobile applications, and services from various devices.

Earlier in December, the company announced a tech integration with Adaptive Shield, a leading SaaS Security Posture Management company. The companies will be working together to deliver businesses an integrated solution to manage Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security configurations, and enhance Identity and Access Management. In addition, it will also ensure that authorized users can safely access any SaaS applications without exposing companies to unnecessary risks.

Besides that, the leading independent provider of identity announced earlier this month that it has joined the OpenID Foundation as a sustaining member. It is an important milestone for the company as OpenID Connect is one of the most adopted identity standards. All in all, could these make OKTA stock a top work-from-home stock to watch among investors?

RingCentral

Another top name among investors right now would be RingCentral. For those unaware, the company is a provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, and contact center software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. So, it allows for communication across multiple modes, including video, messaging as well as high-definition voice.

Back in November, RingCentral announced that it will be bringing a broad and reliable set of phone capabilities to Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Teams. Users have the option to choose between a direct routing solution or the RingCentral dialer integration for Microsoft Teams. Also, they will have access to SMS, fax, voicemail, and more. Moreover, RingCentral MVP™ is also now available through a new flexible Bring Your Own Carrier offering.

Therefore, it gives enterprises the choice in supplying their own telephony access while allowing them to bring in their carrier of choice. Prospective investors should also note that the company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100 million a fortnight ago. Well, this could suggest that the company’s shares are undervalued. With that in mind, would you be watching RNG stock now?

Salesforce

Last but not least, we have the pioneer of customer relationship management (CRM) technology, Salesforce. In detail, the company’s Customer 360 platform delivers a source that connects customer data across systems, applications, and devices. These services would help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce from anywhere. Despite trading sideways for most of the year, CRM stock has still risen by more than 15%.

Salesforce ended November by announcing its third-quarter earnings report. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $6.86 billion, an increase of 27% year-over-year. Also, the current remaining performance obligation was approximately $18.8 billion, up 23% year-over-year. It also reported a GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.47.

Not to mention, Salesforce also announced a new partnership with Vox Media earlier this month. The collaboration will bring video of the award-winning tech and business podcast Pivot to Salesforce+. So, there will be four video segments airing for an exclusive window of time each week. Vox Media also reiterates that Salesforce is the ideal partner for the company as both companies understand the importance of building a strong community through innovation. Keeping that in mind, would you consider investing in CRM stock now?

