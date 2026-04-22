Top Stocks From the Staffing Services Industry to Buy Now

An updated edition of the Mar. 05, 2026, article.

Staffing extends well beyond filling vacancies; it is a critical lever for driving productivity, controlling costs, and enabling business scalability. In today’s dynamic and competitive environment, organizations must remain agile and responsive to shifting demand patterns. This elevates staffing from an operational necessity to a strategic function that directly influences revenue growth, margin efficiency and overall business performance. From managing cyclical hiring needs to building leadership pipelines, effective staffing solutions support both near-term execution and long-term value creation.

The staffing industry itself is undergoing a structural transformation, driven by digital innovation, evolving workforce demographics and the rising adoption of flexible work models. Enterprises are increasingly partnering with staffing firms that offer not just talent supply but also strategic insights into labor market trends, workforce planning, and skills availability. Technology is central to this shift. AI-driven recruitment platforms, virtual assessments, and advanced analytics are improving placement speed, reducing hiring costs, and enhancing match quality, factors that can significantly expand margins and improve return on investment.

As competition for skilled talent intensifies globally, staffing firms with scalable platforms, strong client relationships, and advanced digital capabilities are better positioned to capture market share. Their ability to navigate economic cycles, address persistent skills gaps, and support enterprise growth makes them increasingly relevant in today’s environment. In this context, staffing is not just a support service; it is a structural growth driver that influences industry dynamics, enhances operational efficiency, and underpins long-term shareholder value creation.

For investors, the staffing sector offers compelling opportunities. Firms like RCM Technologies RCMT, HireQuest HQI and Pegasystems PEGA are positioning themselves as enablers of workforce transformation.

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RCM Technologies is benefiting from solid demand across its core engineering, healthcare and IT segments. The company demonstrated steady top-line expansion alongside improved gross profitability, indicating effective execution and healthy client demand. Fourth-quarter 2025 revenues rose 12.4% to $86.5 million, while gross profit increased 12.6% to $24.3 million. Earnings growth significantly outpaced revenues, highlighting operating leverage and disciplined cost management. Adjusted EBITDA surged 49% to $9.3 million, signaling margin expansion and efficient cost management.

On a full-year basis, consistent revenue growth combined with stronger earnings performance underscores the company’s ability to scale its business effectively. Revenues grew 14.7% to $319.4 million, supported by consistent demand, while adjusted EBITDA increased 18.9% to $30.7 million. Overall, RCMT’s momentum, improving profitability profile, and diversified service portfolio position it well for sustained growth and reinforce confidence in its long-term outlook.

RCMT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

HireQuest is demonstrating resilience and strategic discipline despite a challenging staffing environment. The company’s ability to remain consistently profitable while becoming debt-free highlights strong financial management and balance sheet strength. Its restructuring of the MRINetwork business reflects a thoughtful approach to aligning leadership with experienced operators, which could enhance execution and brand performance over time.

The newly authorized share repurchase program signals confidence in long-term prospects and a commitment to shareholder returns. Additionally, HireQuest’s franchise-based model positions it well to benefit from a stabilizing job market, where demand is shifting toward flexible, skill-based hiring. This adaptability, combined with operational efficiency, supports sustainable growth and reinforces its competitive positioning in the staffing industry. HQI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Pegasystems is well-positioned to capitalize on the shift from experimental AI adoption to enterprise-scale deployment. Its Blueprint AI, combined with a robust workflow engine, enables organizations to redesign operations while ensuring predictable and measurable outcomes, an increasingly critical requirement for large enterprises. This differentiation strengthens Pega’s value proposition in a competitive AI landscape.

Management’s focus on delivering tangible ROI highlights the company’s ability to translate innovation into financial impact for clients, which supports stronger customer retention and expansion. As enterprises prioritize scalable and sustainable AI architectures, Pega’s proven capabilities are likely to drive contract value growth and improve cash flow margins, reinforcing its long-term growth outlook. PEGA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

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