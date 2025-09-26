Top Stocks From the Staffing Services Industry to Buy Now

An updated edition of the Aug 7, 2025 article.

Staffing goes beyond filling vacancies; it’s about matching the right talent with the right opportunity at the right moment. In today’s fast-changing business environment, companies must remain competitive, agile and innovative. Meeting these demands makes effective staffing essential. From short-term hires to handle seasonal peaks to cultivating a future-ready leadership pipeline, staffing solutions are key to building workforce resilience.

The staffing ecosystem has rapidly evolved, fueled by digital innovation, demographic shifts and the growing demand for flexible work arrangements. Organizations now seek strategic staffing partners who not only understand their talent needs but also bring deep insights into market trends, skills forecasting and workforce planning. Technology plays a key role here; AI-enabled recruitment tools, virtual assessments and talent analytics are now standard in modern staffing strategies, helping businesses make faster and smarter hiring decisions.

As the global war for talent intensifies, the value of adaptable, tech-savvy staffing firms will only grow. Whether navigating economic uncertainty or scaling for growth, companies rely on staffing expertise to stay resilient. In this context, staffing is not just a support function; it’s a growth enabler that shapes how industries evolve, how teams perform and how organizations succeed long term.

For investors, the staffing sector offers compelling opportunities. Firms like Workday, Inc. WDAY, First Advantage Corporation FA and Barrett Business Services BBSI are positioning themselves as enablers of workforce transformation. As hiring accelerates and labor markets evolve, staffing companies remain at the forefront, providing scalable solutions that power both economic growth and long-term value creation.

Workday delivers a comprehensive suite of human capital management applications designed to help HR teams recruit, onboard, compensate, develop, reskill and enhance employee experiences.

Workday seems to be executing with confidence and clarity. The emphasis on AI-driven innovation, global expansion and ecosystem growth reflects a strategy well aligned with customer needs. What stands out most is the decision to raise fiscal 2026 guidance following solid first-half results and the Paradox acquisition. Increasing subscription revenue targets to $8.815 billion, alongside a stronger margin outlook of 29%, highlights both demand resilience and operational discipline. This reinforces the view that Workday is not only capturing near-term opportunities but also positioning itself to lead through ongoing industry transformation. WDAY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

First Advantage Corporation offers comprehensive employment background checks, identity and verification services to clients around the globe.

FA achieved solid financial performance in the second quarter, meeting the high end of its projections despite macroeconomic uncertainty. CEO Scott Staples credited this to the company's resilient business model, which is reinforced by a balanced vertical strategy and effective go-to-market execution.

Strategic progress is strong, highlighted by the seamless integration of the Sterling acquisition and advancement of the FA 5.0 priorities. Furthermore, the company is experiencing encouraging momentum in international markets and noted robust customer interest in its Digital Identity solutions, signaling positive trends for future growth and product innovation. FA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Barrett Business Services provides business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting. The company's unique approach integrates on-site management with HR services, catering to small and medium-sized businesses.

BBSI's focus on personalized client interactions and local market expertise has contributed to its sustained growth. As businesses seek tailored solutions to manage their workforce effectively, BBSI's model offers significant value.

As businesses increasingly seek customized and scalable workforce management solutions, BBSI’s model continues to offer significant value. With a strong emphasis on relationship-driven consulting and data-backed workforce strategies, the company is well-positioned to support organizations in navigating complex employment landscapes while driving long-term success. BBSI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

