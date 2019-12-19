Top Stocks Of The Decade

The top 10 performing S&P 500 stocks of the decade may surprise you with only a couple of household names on the list.

Netflix was the top performer on the list with returns of 3990% but was the only FAANG stock that made the list of top decade gainers.

The next stock on the list was MarketAxess MKTX with 2650% returns this decade. This company revolutionized digital trading in the credit markets for institutional investors, creating a liquid and transparent exchange for fixed income assets.

Abiomed ABMD and its artificial heart would have been the highest performing stock if it hadn’t broken down over 40% in the past year. Still, it was able to return investors 1840% since December 31st, 2009.

We had a few unsurprising semiconductors on the list as these companies made a name for themselves in their respective spaces. Broadcom AVGO amassed 1670% gains over the last decade, and Nvidia NVDA demonstrated an 1160% share price appreciation.

One of the most surprising stocks on this list to me was equipment rental company United Rentals URI, which returned 1590% to investors.

