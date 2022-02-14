Top Stocks Investors Are Watching This Earnings Season

With earnings season in full swing, there's an abundance of companies for investors to keep track of. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 19, Fool contributors Rachel Warren, Danny Vena, Trevor Jennewine, and Jose Najarro name some of the stocks they paid special attention to during this hot earnings period.

Rachel Warren: What's the stock that you are watching closely this earnings season? We've got a lot of companies reporting earnings in the coming month plus. Danny?

Danny Vena: I'm really going to be watching Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). This is a company that I have held for more than a decade. It's one of my three largest positions, and it's a company that I've followed closely. I think one of the things that investors are not really taking into account, they focus a lot on growth in the U.S. market and whether or not that's going to hit a million or is it only going to be 500,000.

I think we need to look at how Netflix is growing in international markets because over the long term, I think that is going to be the driver of growth for the next several years and I think there was a big slate of new releases that came out in the fourth quarter.

I watched a few of them. I highly recommend Red Notice. I thought that was a lot of fun. I also watched Don't Look Up, which was a scathing criticism of modern technology and how we relate to it. I would be surprised if Netflix delivers less than what it said, but it's not outside the realm of possibility. So definitely something I'm watching.

Warren: Cool. Trevor?

Trevor Jennewine: Lot of companies I'm looking forward to, one of them is Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), looking first to see they've posted some impressive growth in the recent quarters, where the growth rate is going to look like in the next quarter. Also curious to see what kind of progress they're making in auto lending.

They acquired Prodigy and now they have software, Upstart Auto Retail. The dealerships are using an e-commerce platform for dealerships, and one of the things is accessing credit to the platform.

Looking to see if they're making progress in that space that significantly expanded their market opportunities. So I'll be excited to hear management's commentary.

Warren: Awesome. Jose, last one from you.

Jose Najarro: Yeah. For me would be Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC). This is a company that deals with artificial voice and artificial vision in automobiles. The most recent year, they were in one out of every two cars being shipped. Their software is in there.

Recently, they entered new markets. They also received a really big new contract, one of their biggest contract this most recent quarter, and they also have a new CEO. So there's a lot happening within that company that I want to see what they share during their upcoming earnings.

Warren: Fantastic. A couple of companies I'm following, healthcare stocks: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Those are both reporting in the coming week-plus so looking forward to seeing that.

Danny Vena owns Intuitive Surgical, Netflix, and Upstart Holdings, Inc. Jose Najarro owns Cerence Inc. Rachel Warren owns Johnson & Johnson. Trevor Jennewine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Intuitive Surgical, Netflix, and Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Cerence Inc. and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.