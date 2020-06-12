Top Stock Research Reports for UnitedHealth, Intel & Chevron

Friday, June 12, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Intel (INTC) and Chevron (CVX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

UnitedHealth’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Insurance industry over the past year (+15.8% vs. +6.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been benefiting from higher segmental contributions, which helped it counter the fallout from the coronavirus-led crunch.

It stands out from the rest in its industry by virtue of healthcare services, technology and innovations offered by its unit, Optum. Its numerous acquisitions bolstered its inorganic growth profile. Its revenues should continue to grow, driven by a strong market position and an attractive core business.

Its solid balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation encourage investment in business. By retaining its 2020 earnings guidance, the company restores investor confidence. However, the company is witnessing a slowdown in its international operations. Commercial membership may also suffer due to increased joblessness.

Shares of Intel have gained +3.3% over the past six months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry’s rise of +16.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that Intel is benefiting from momentum across both PC-centric and Data-centric domains.

Robust mix of high-performance second-generation Xeon Scalable processors and solid demand from Cloud service providers are expected to drive near-term growth. Moreover, the company is making advancements in the IoT space, courtesy of product introductions and tie ups. Additionally, Intel is witnessing strong momentum for its first 10-nanometer (nm) mobile CPU.

Notably, the company has not provided 2020 guidance citing coronavirus crisis-induced business uncertainty. Also, declining PC total addressable market, higher expenses pertaining to 10-nm ramp up and constrained supply amid coronavirus outbreak remain concerns.

Chevron’s shares have gained +7.1% over the past three months against the Zacks Integrated Oil industry’s rise of +12.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that Chevron’s well economics in the play continues to improve as the company has been able to achieve a 40% reduction in its development and production costs since 2015.

The company's worldwide production averaged a record 3,058 MBOE/d in 2019, reflecting an increase of 4.4% thanks to expansion in the lucrative Permian Basin. However, Chevron is not immune to this historic oil price crash, forcing it to cut capex and suspend buybacks. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too.

Moreover, the supermajor’s reserve replacement ratio of 44% is indicative its inability to add proved reserves to its reserve base to the amount of oil and gas produced.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Cisco Systems (CSCO), Citigroup (C) and QUALCOMM (QCOM).

Strong Service and Benefit Business Aids UnitedHealth (UNH)

Intel (INTC) Banks on AI-based Alliances & Product Rollouts

Chevron (CVX) to Gain from Massive Permian Acreage

Featured Reports

Cisco (CSCO) Gains From Security Products & Strategic Deals

Per Zacks analyst, Cisco is benefiting from expanding footprint in the rapidly growing security market.

Expense Control Aids Citigroup (C), Low Fee Income A Woe

Per Zacks analyst, Citigroup is working hard on streamlining activities and is focused on cost management. Yet, global markets turmoil and other macroeconomic factors are likely to impact fee income.

Qualcomm (QCOM) Rides on Chipset Leadership Amid Pricing Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Qualcomm is focused on retaining its position in the chipset market despite challenges from low-cost chip manufacturers.

HIV, Coronavirus Drug Fuel Gilead (GILD) Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Gilead's HIV franchise maintains momentum on new approvals as HCV business dwindles.

Digitalization Aid Starbucks (SBUX), Coronavirus Crisis Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, enhanced customer experience and digitalization bode well for Starbucks. However, the coronavirus pandemic is likely to hurt third-quarter fiscal 2020 results.

Buyouts, Loan Demand Aid Morgan Stanley Amid Lower Rates

Per the Zacks analyst, inorganic growth strategy, focus on less capital-market dependent businesses and decent loan demand will support Morgan Stanley amid lower rates and economic slowdown.

Emergency Procedures Aid Boston Scientific (BSX) in Pandemic

Amid the pandemic, the Zacks analyst expects a rapid recovery of Boston Scientific's MedSurg arm than other core segments due to lower deferral of non-elective procedures.

New Upgrades

Fortinet (FTNT) Rides on Product Strength, Marketing Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, Fortinet is gaining from solid contributions of its growth-oriented products Security Fabric, cloud and SD-WAN. Increasing marketing efforts are also a positive.

Five Below (FIVE) Focus on Pre-Teen Customers to Fuel Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Five Below's impressive merchandise, focus on pre-teen customers & pricing strategy should drive sales. Notably, comps are trending up due to higher demand as stores reopens.

Development Projects to Drive Harmony Gold (HMY)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company will gain from progress of its major gold development projects including Wafi-Golpu and its efforts to produce better quality gold ounces.

New Downgrades

Weak End Market and China Exposure to Hurt Keysight (KEYS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Keysight is grappling with sluggishness in aerospace & automotive end markets. Also, significant China exposure amid coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruption is a woe.

Weak Market Demand & Escalating Costs Hurt Middleby (MIDD)

Per the Zacks analyst, Middleby is struggling with the poor performance of the Commercial Foodservice Equipment segment on account of low market demand.

Escalating Expenses, Weak Capital Position Hurt MEDNAX (MD)

Per the Zacks analyst, its steep expenses that has surpassed revenue improvement in the past many years, has been weighing on the margins. Moreover, its weak balance sheet also bothers.

