Top Stock Research Reports for Cisco, Abbott, NextEra & Others

Wednesday, April 28, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Cisco (CSCO), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and NextEra Energy (NEE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Cisco’s shares have mildly outperformed the Zacks Computer Networking industry over the past year (-22.5% vs. -24%). The Zacks analyst believes that Cisco is benefiting from solid security business. Increasing demand for collaborative solutions, which includes Webex Teams, post the coronavirus outbreak is positive.

Moreover, a strong uptake of Catalyst 9000 family of switches and Nexus 9K solutions is a key catalyst. Integration with Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and Amazon Web Services is expected to fortify footprint in the cloud space.

Despite a grim third-quarter fiscal 2020 outlook, the company’s differentiated end-to-end approach across the network, cloud and endpoints is likely to be a key catalyst for the rest of fiscal 2020. However, lower customer spending, China-related weakness, and a growing global economic uncertainty due to the unabated spread of coronavirus are major headwinds.

Shares of Abbott have gained +9.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s fall of -5.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that Abbott’s Core Laboratory Diagnostics, cardiovascular and neuromodulation sales were significantly down in the first quarter of 2020 due to low demand in the past few months.

With the healthcare industry shifting its focus to control the coronavirus-led damage, Abbott has witnessed its molecular diagnostics and nutrition businesses putting up impressive performance during this period. The company launched three back-to-back diagnostic tests for covid-19.

Meanwhile, Abbott exited the first quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers. In the quarter, Abbott registered strong and consistent performance within EPD and Medical Devices segments. Abbott has been in news within Diabetic Care on growth with FreeStyle Libre.

NextEra’s shares have lost -13.4% over the past three months against the Zacks Electric Power industry’s fall of -15.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is poised to benefit from the ongoing investments. Its “30 by 30” plan will help it meet the goal of making the generation portfolio cleaner.

The $50-$55B investment through 2022 will add more clean power generation units, and strengthen its infrastructure. The company has enough liquidity to counter the challenges posed by COVID-19. NextEra continued with its capital projects amid this crisis.

However, its nature of business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state and other regulations. If the planned nuclear plant outages last longer or an unplanned outage occurs, the company’s normal operations and profitability might be hindered.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Eli Lilly (LLY), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW).

Trulicity, Taltz to Drive Lilly's (LLY) Sales in 2020

The Zacks analyst believes that despite coronavirus pandemic, Lilly's sales in 2020 will be driven by higher demand for drugs like Trulicity, Taltz, and others and potential drug launches.

HIV Business Fuel Gilead (GILD), Pipeline Setbacks A Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, Gilead's HIV franchise maintains momentum on new approvals as HCV business dwindles.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Gains From Solid TAVR Adoption

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Edwards Lifesciences' robust TAVR therapy adoption globally. However, the company lowering its full-year view amid coronavirus-led doldrums is concerning.

Work-From-Home & Online Learning Wave Aids Zoom Video (ZM)

Per the Zacks analyst, Zoom Video is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced remote working and Internet-based education wave.

Growing Revenues Aid, High Expenses Hurt Centene (CNC)

Per the Zacks analyst, its growing revenues on the back of several buyouts, expansions and new programs have led to significant growth.

Robust Healthcare & Strategic Buyouts Aid FUJIFILM (FUJIY)

Per the Zacks analyst, robust healthcare business as well as accretive acquisitions and investments in gene therapy are driving FUJIFILM's growth prospects.

Tax Industry Aids H&R Block (HRB) Despite Higher Expenses

H&R Block is likely to gain from opportunities in DIY channels of the tax industry. The Zacks analyst is worried about rising expenses due to heavy investment in technology & operations.

Steady Investments to Aid FirstEnergy's (FE) Overall Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, transition to a fully-regulated utility and long-term investments under 'Energizing the Future' initiative will add to FirstEnergy's overall operational strength.

Moderna's (MRNA) Coronavirus Vaccine Development Encouraging

Per the Zacks analyst, Moderna's foray into development of mRNA-based vaccine for coronavirus infection, COVID-19, and rapid progress with it is boosting the company's prospects.

InterDigital (IDCC) Rides on a Holistic Growth Model

Per the Zacks analyst, Interdigital is likely to benefit from a holistic growth model driven by strategic acquisitions and organic growth led by core market capabilities of its licensing business.

Weak Upstream Business Continues to Hurt EOG Resources (EOG)

The Zacks analyst believes that an unfavorable upstream energy business scenario owing to the coronavirus pandemic will continue to hurt EOG Resources' earnings.

Rising Interest Expenses to Hurt Textron's (TXT) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Textron has been witnessing a sharp increase in its debt level and thereby interest expenses that may drag down its bottom line. It may also affect its credibility.

Higher Tariffs, Low Demand, Coronavirus to Hurt RH (RH)

The Zacks analyst believes that continued softness in the high-end housing market, higher tariffs and an unfavorable business scenario arising from the coronavirus outbreak will hurt RH.

