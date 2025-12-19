Top Stock Reports for Walmart, Wells Fargo & Thermo Fisher Scientific

Friday, December 19, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (WMT), Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), as well as two micro-cap stocks Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) and NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Walmart’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past six months (+21.3% vs. +19.9%). The company’s performance reflects strong execution across its omnichannel model, with robust store-led fulfillment, solid e-commerce growth and sustained market share gains.



Third-quarter fiscal 2026 results highlight robust comparable sales, broad-based traffic growth and rapidly expanding higher-margin businesses such as advertising and membership, which represent a meaningful share of operating income. Faster delivery speeds, improved inventory availability and marketplace expansion continue to support e-commerce growth. Management’s raised fiscal 2026 view underscores confidence in sustaining growth.



However, margin expansion remains constrained by elevated operating costs and tariff risks. Currency volatility, intense competition and an ongoing mix shift toward lower-margin essentials amid macroeconomic uncertainty are also concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



Shares of Wells Fargo have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past six months (+23.7% vs. +22.3%). The company’s earnings surpassed the estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The Federal Reserve's June 2025 removal of the $1.95 trillion asset cap allows growth in deposits, loans, and fee-based services.



The bank also gains room to scale fee-based businesses like payment services and asset management, enhancing its revenue mix. After clearing the 2025 Fed stress test, Wells Fargo raised its dividend, backed by strong liquidity and capital position. Also, strategic investments in talent and technology support long-term growth.



Yet, despite the recent Fed rate cuts, NII recovery may remain slow, pressuring near-term revenue growth. The mortgage banking income remains weak amid ongoing mortgage rate volatility. Also, rising expense base may weigh on its profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Wells Fargo here >>>)



Thermo Fisher Scientific’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the past six months (+43.5% vs. +16.9%). The company continues to strengthen its foundation by consistently advancing its growth strategy. The company’s latest round of innovations supports scientific breakthroughs, advances precision medicine and greater lab productivity for customers.



Thermo Fisher is embedding OpenAI’s capabilities into its products and services to make an even bigger impact for customers and enhance productivity. Strategic acquisitions, such as the newly added Solventum’s Purification and Filtration Business, further enhance its offerings.



The Zacks’ model forecasts a 5.1% CAGR growth in the company’s revenues through 2025-2027. Meanwhile, a highly leveraged balance sheet poses liquidity concerns. Shifting U.S. policies have weighed on the academic and government end-market clients, affecting its sales. Currency woes add to the worry.



(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific here >>>)



Shares of Seneca Foods have outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry over the past six months (+26.2% vs. -7.8%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $771.74 million benefits from resilient global demand for affordable, shelf-stable foods, with first-half fiscal 2026 sales up 3.7% and strong volume growth led by canned and frozen vegetables, which remain more than 82.5% of sales.



Improved harvest yields, pack efficiency and structural cost controls are supporting margin normalization, as high-cost inventory rolls off. Deleveraging, lower interest expense and ample liquidity have strengthened the balance sheet, while the Green Giant shelf-stable acquisition enhances branded scale and mix.



Yet, margin gains are heavily influenced by LIFO credits, masking underlying FIFO cost pressure and earnings volatility. Elevated inventories increase working-capital risk and variable-rate debt maintains sensitivity to rates. Valuation is compelling, offering upside if normalized margins and cash flow durability are sustained.



(You can read the full research report on Seneca Foods here >>>)



NetSol Technologies’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past six months (+7.1% vs. -2.1%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $36.57 million operates in a large, underpenetrated global asset finance and leasing software market undergoing ongoing digital transformation. Its AI-enabled, modular Transcend Platform is seeing growing adoption among OEMs, captives, and financial institutions.



NetSol Technologies’ transition to a SaaS and cloud-first model is improving predictability. Investments in AI, including Check AI and Transcend AI Labs, enhance product differentiation and scalability, while partnerships across China and Southeast Asia reinforce regional positioning.



Balancing the opportunity are ongoing risks, including the structural decline of high-margin license revenue, margin pressure from rising SG&A and FX volatility, and earnings sensitivity to currency movements. High customer concentration, uneven services growth, and working capital pressure continue to weigh on near-term profitability as the SaaS transition progresses.



(You can read the full research report on NetSol Technologies here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include McDonald's Corporation (MCD), Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Infosys Limited (INFY).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Walmart (WMT) Benefits from Impressive E-Commerce Operations



Asset Cap Lift Aids Wells Fargo (WFC) Despite Revenue Pressure



Strategic M and A, New Innovations Aid Thermo Fisher (TMO)



Featured Reports

McDonald's (MCD) Gains from Expansion Amid Margin Pressure

Per the Zacks analyst, McDonald's is benefiting from strong international sales, marketing execution, and loyalty growth, while weaker traffic from lower-income consumers remains a headwind.

Uber (UBER) Benefits From Delivery Business Amid High Debt

The Zacks Analyst likes Uber's efforts to expand its Delivery operations in response to the surge in business. However, high debt does not bode well for its bottom line.

Digital Transformation, AI Proliferation Aid Infosys (INFY)

Per the Zacks analyst, Infosys is benefiting from large deal wins and higher investments by clients in digital transformation, artificial intelligence and automation.

Investments Aid Sempra Energy (SRE) Amid Poor Solvency

Per the Zacks analyst, Sempra Energy makes systematic investments to maintain and upgrade the reliability of its infrastructure. Yet its poor financial ratios indicate weak solvency position.

CDW Benefits From Strong Market Demand Amid Macro Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, improvements in customer spending across various market segments is driving CDW's top-line performance. Macroeconomic volatility in the international market remains concerns.

Growing Top Line, Solid Capital Position Aid Palomar (PLMR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Palomar's growing revenues, driven by higher premiums and net investment income have led to significant growth. Moreover, robust capital position supports capital deployment.

Crysvita and Dojolvi Sales Drive Ultragenyx (RARE), Setbacks a Woe

Per the Zacks Analyst, Ultragenyx's marketed products have been witnessing strong growth year-over-year. However, any pipeline/regulatory setback will hinder the stock's growth potential.

New Upgrades

Canadian (CNQ) to Gain from Completion of AOSP Swap With Shell

The Zacks analyst believes that Canadian Natural's 100% ownership of the Athabasca Oil Sands Project (AOSP) will add about 31,000 bbl/d of zero-decline bitumen, boosting long-term cash flow.

Phillips 66's (PSX) Diversified Business Model Aids Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Phillips 66's focus on multiple sectors, like refining and midstream, generates stable cash flows. Further, its EPIC NGL acquisition expands its footprint in the NGL sector.

Afirma Solution's Outperformance Aid Veracyte (VCYT)

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with Veracyte's comprehensive Afirma solution, which demonstrated strong 13% volume growth in the third quarter of 2025 driven by growing number of new customers.

New Downgrades

Venture Global (VG) Arbitration Clouds Cash Flow and SPAs

Per the Zacks analyst, Venture Global faces mounting arbitration risks after a breach ruling tied to Calcasieu Pass, with potential multi-billion-dollar claims threatening cash flow stability.

Merger-Related Costs, Low Box Volumes Ail Smurfit Westrock (SW)

Per the Zacks Analyst, merger-related costs and cost inflation continue to weigh on Smurfit Westrock. Lower box volumes are also challenging.

Archer Daniels (ADM) Witnesses Soft Ag Services and Oilseeds Unit

Per the Zacks analyst, Archer Daniels' Ag Services and Oilseeds unit struggled in third-quarter 2025 on weak crush margins and global trade volumes. Logistical challenges and product mix also hurt.

