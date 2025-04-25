Top Stock Reports for Walmart, Toyota Motor & Boston Scientific

Friday, April 25, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (WMT), Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) and Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), as well as a micro-cap stock Autoscope Technologies Corp. (AATC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Conflicting Claims on U.S./China Trade Sends Pre-Markets in the Red



Today's Featured Research Reports



Walmart’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+61.1% vs. +58.5%). The company has been benefiting from its diverse business model that spans multiple segments, channels and formats. The company's strong omnichannel strategy has boosted traffic across physical stores and digital platforms.



Walmart emphasis on improving delivery services is successful, contributing to steady grocery market share gains. Upsides like these, along with growth in the advertising business, fueled fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year, and e-commerce sales surged.



However, Walmart faces a few challenges as it navigates 2025. The shifting tariff environment presents cost pressures, especially with roughly one-third of its U.S. inventory sourced from abroad. Despite challenges from rising tariffs and market uncertainty, the company has reaffirmed its first-quarter fiscal 2026 outlook.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



Shares of Toyota Motor have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry over the past six months (+5.7% vs. -1.3%). The surge in hybrid adoption is driving the company’s sales, supported by strategic initiatives to accelerate growth and enhance profitability. Toyota Motor is working to restore production to normal levels.



While prioritizing hybrids, Toyota remains committed to the BEV market, with plans to introduce solid-state batteries that promise extended range and lower production costs. Investor-friendly moves further bolster optimism. However, significant investments in human capital and expansion initiatives are expected to weigh on operating profits this fiscal year.



Elevated R&D expenditures on advanced technologies and alternative fuels support long-term innovation but may constrain near-term margins. Rising debt levels also pose financial challenges. The stock warrants a cautious stance now.



(You can read the full research report on Toyota Motor here >>>)



Boston Scientific’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+38.2% vs. +8.1%). The company is seeing strength across target markets despite macroeconomic issues, primarily the tariff tension, and related cost inflation.



Strong worldwide demand for its MedSurg and Cardiovascular lines, traction in the U.S. and outside for its the next generation WATCHMAN FLX and FLX Pro, as well as contribution from accretive acquisitions are important drivers. The Pain and Brain franchisees are gaining solid traction in 2025 banking on strong execution of core growth strategies.



The Electrophysiology arm continues to gain momentum on sustained adoption of FARAPULSE PFA. The 2025 guidance indicating strong organic growth over 2024 builds confidence in the stock. On the flip side, mounting costs due to worldwide geopolitical issues are major concerns. FX headwinds are expected to impact the company’s top line in 2025.



(You can read the full research report on Boston Scientific here >>>)



Shares of Autoscope Technologies have outperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the past year (+47.9% vs. +19.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $42.51 million delivers robust profitability through a resilient royalty-based model, generating $13.2 million in royalty income in 2024 with fourth-quarter gross margins rising to 100%.



The capital-light structure ensures high operating leverage and stable cash flows. Strategic cost reductions drove a 12% decline in operating expenses, lifting operating income by 33% to $6.2 million. AATC’s ITS solutions align with public infrastructure initiatives, enhancing demand visibility. Continued innovation in AI-enabled platforms like IntelliSight supports its leadership in smart traffic systems.



With low capex, 95% gross margins, and minimal supply-chain exposure, the firm maintains agility. A rising regular dividend and a $1.32 special dividend in 2024 reflect financial strength and a 7.74% yield, well above industry norms, underscoring shareholder commitment and long-term value creation.



(You can read the full research report on Autoscope Technologies here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include SAP SE (SAP), Chubb Ltd (CB) and NIKE, Inc. (NKE).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Walmart (WMT) Benefits from Impressive E-Commerce Operations



Surge in Hybrid Adoption Aids Toyota (TM), High Expenses Ail



New Buyouts, Endoscopy Growth Aid Boston Scientific (BSX)



Featured Reports

Better Pricing, New Business Growth Drive Chubb Limited (CB)

Per the Zacks analyst, Chubb is set to grow on better pricing, new business growth and high renewal rates. Yet exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility while rising costs pressurize margin

Digital & China Woes Hurt NIKE's (NKE) Sales, Profit Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, NIKE faces challenges from weak sales in its lifestyle segment, declining digital revenues, and issues in Greater China, resulting in soft revenues and compressed profit margins

Infrastructural Investments Aid DTE Energy (DTE) Amid Poor Solvency

Per the Zacks analyst, DTE Energy makes systematic investments to maintain and upgrade the reliability of its infrastructure. Yet its poor financial ratios indicate weak solvency position.

Halliburton (HAL) to Benefit from International Growth

The Zacks analyst likes Halliburton's strong growth at its international business but is worried over the ongoing headwinds from Mexico and tariff uncertainty.

Healthy Leasing Aids Federal Realty Amid E-Commerce Adoption

Per the Zacks Analyst, Federal Realty (FRT) is to gain from healthy leasing activity aiding occupancy growth, diverse tenant base and focus on essential retail assets. Yet, e-commerce adoption ails.

BEAM's Gene-Therapy Pipeline Holds Promise Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, BEAM's lead candidate, BEAM-101, a base-editing therapy being developed to treat two rare diseases, holds promise. However, stiff competition in the target market remains a woe.

IMAX (IMAX) Banks on Solid Movie Slate, Exclusive Partnerships

Per the Zacks Analyst, IMAX is benefiting from an expanded content portfolio, including local language films and exclusive partnerships.

New Upgrades

SAP's Cloud Momentum Fuels Strong Top Line Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, SAP is seeing strong momentum from rising cloud demand, fueled by growing adoption of Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP, boosting Cloud ERP Suite sales and cloud revenue growth.

Sales Growth & Operational Efficiency Buoys Carvana (CVNA)

Retail used car sales growth and cost cuts in reconditioning and inbound transport are expected to boost Carvana's performance further, per Zacks analyst.

EverQuote (EVER) Boasts Revenue Growth, Solid Balance Sheet

Per the Zacks analyst, consumer traffic, quote request volume and innovative advertiser products and services drive EverQuote revenues. Its strong balance sheet enables it to fulfill debt obligations.

New Downgrades

Werner (WERN) Continues to Grapple With Segmental Weakness

The Zacks Analyst is worried about the fact that lower revenues across both the Truckload Transportation Services and Logistics segments hurt Werner's top-line results.

Seagate (STX) Hit By Macro Challenges & High Indebtedness

Per the Zacks analyst, Seagate's performance is plagued by macroeconomic and supply chain woes, rising costs and a massive debt burden. Fierce rivalry from HDD and SSD manufacturers are concerning.

MKS Instruments (MKSI) Suffers from Sluggish NAND Business

Per the Zacks analyst, MKS Instruments suffer from ongoing weakness in specialty industrial markets, NAND, and seasonal slowdowns.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (AATC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.