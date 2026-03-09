Top Stock Reports for Visa, Chevron & Toyota Motor

Monday, March 9, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), Chevron Corp. (CVX) and Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), as well as a micro-cap stock Friedman Industries, Inc. (FRD). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Down as Middle East Tensions Remain

Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Visa have declined -5.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s decline of -17.6%. The company faces rising client incentives and expenses, which can affect margin growth. The Zacks analyst expects FY26 adjusted costs to rise 11%. Regulatory pressures and potential legislative changes pose additional risks to its fee structure. Regional softness warrants monitoring.



Nevertheless, Visa’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings beat estimates. Its strong market position is underpinned by consistent volume-driven growth, acquisitions and technological leadership in digital payments. Expansion in cross-border volumes, rising transactions and investments in AI and stablecoin infrastructure enhance its prospects.



Total revenue rose 15% YoY in the first quarter, along with 12% cross-border growth. A robust financial position, with ample liquidity and shareholder returns, further supports long-term growth.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Chevron’s shares have gained +22.9% over the past six months against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +31.8%. The company’s portfolio is strengthening, but risks keep the outlook balanced. The Hess acquisition adds high-quality assets in Guyana, the Bakken, and the Gulf of America, lifting long-term production visibility and free cash flow potential. Even with weak oil prices, free cash flow grew sharply in 2025, supported by cost discipline, asset quality, and steady operations.

Deepwater projects like Ballymore and Whale, along with a dominant Permian position, underpin medium-term growth, while ongoing efficiency gains are lowering breakevens. But execution and geopolitical risks remain, as seen at Tengiz, while Venezuela upside depends on policy clarity.



Downstream and chemicals face margin pressure, valuation is elevated versus peers, and energy transition progress trails Europe. Taken together, these factors support a Neutral view on CVX stock.



(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)



Shares of Toyota Motor’s have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry over the past six months (+11.1% vs. -3.4%). The company’s surge in hybrid adoption is boosting its sales. Toyota Motor plans to significantly expand hybrid and plug-in hybrid production by 2028. Upbeat outlook for fiscal 2026 sales sparks optimism. Higher expected year-over-year sales are likely to boost the company’s top-line growth in fiscal 2026.



Toyota is taking initiatives to improve profits by lowering the level of sales needed to break even. However, material prices, forex rate and tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on vehicle and vehicle parts imports are expected to be a big hit on the operating profits in fiscal 2026.



High R&D expenses on advanced technologies and alternative fuels for the development of electric and autonomous vehicles are likely to limit the near-term margins. As such, the stock warrants a neutral stance.



(You can read the full research report on Toyota Motor here >>>)



Friedman Industries’ shares have underperformed the Zacks Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry over the past six months (-15.2% vs. +22.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $130.72 million, have seen its results remain highly sensitive to steel pricing, inventory intensity and supplier concentration. Higher leverage and a larger cost base may pressure margins if spreads weaken. Despite these risks, valuation suggests potential upside if operational momentum is sustained.



Nevertheless, FRD’s investment case centers on scale expansion, portfolio diversification and improving operating leverage, balanced by steel-cycle risk. The 2025 buyout of Century Metals & Supplies broadens its product mix into coated, stainless and non-ferrous metals while expanding distribution across Florida and strengthening Latin American market access.



Combined with the Sinton processing facility, higher throughput and utilization are driving strong flat-roll growth, with shipments and pricing lifting profitability. The tubular segment returned to profitability, adding earnings diversification.



(You can read the full research report on Friedman Industries here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), GSK plc (GSK) and Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Visa (V) Rides on Improving Top Line and Solid Balance Sheet



Hess Acquisition Boosts Chevron's (CVX) Production Profile



Profit Improvement Efforts to Aid Toyota (TM) Amid High Debt



Featured Reports

Strong Demand for Networking Products Aids Broadcom (AVGO)

Per the Zacks analyst, Broadcom is riding on robust demand for networking solutions. Strong adoption of custom AI accelerators among hyperscalers is driving top-line growth.

GSK Specialty Medicines Unit Aids Revenues Amid Generic Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, GSK's Specialty Medicines unit is witnessing increased sales growth, with sales rising in HIV, respiratory and oncology. However, softer Vaccines segment sales are a concern.

Domino's (DPZ) Banks on Digital Initiatives, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Domino's is likely to benefit from digital enhancements, the Hungry for MORE strategy and the DoorDash partnership. However, macroeconomic uncertainty and high costs are concern

Increasing Orders Aid Embraer (EMBJ) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, Embraer is likely to benefit from increasing orders for its commercial aircrafts. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

10x Genomics' (TXG) Innovation Strength Aids Growth Amid Funding Woes

Per the Zacks Analyst, 10x Genomics benefits from strong platform innovation and growing single-cell and spatial biology markets, though funding uncertainty and weak instrument demand weigh.

Growing Patient Days Aid Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing patient days driven by strong demand will boost Acadia Healthcare's profits. However, escalating expenses remain a concern for the company.

Dividends, Buyback Aid Golar LNG (GLNG), Vessel Operating Costs High

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the shareholder-friendly measures adopted by Golar GLNG. However, higher vessel operating expenses is likely to keep the bottom line under pressure.

New Upgrades

Long-Term Take-or-Pay LNG Contracts to Aid Cheniere Partners (CQP)

Cheniere Partners' long-term take-or-pay contracts covering a major portion of its LNG production ensure stable revenues. However, its significant long-term debt concerns the Zacks analyst.

Celestica (CLS) Rides on Healthy Demand, Strong Free Cash Flow

Per the Zacks analyst, strong demand for 400G switches and 800G switches in AI data centers will likely drive Celestica's top line. Efficient working capital management is driving free cash flow.

Strong Balance Sheet and NII Growth Aids Bank of Hawaii Financials

Per the Zacks analyst, Bank of Hawaii's strong balance sheet is supported by steady loan and deposit growth. Lower funding costs and asset repricing continue to drive its net interest income (NII).

New Downgrades

Weakness in Construction Materials Unit Hurts Carlisle (CSL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Carlisle is struggling with the poor performance of the Carlisle Construction Materials segment due to decline in new construction activities. High operating costs remain a woe.

Cost Pressures, Limited Pricing Gains Hurt Vishay's (VSH) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, the ongoing cost pressures from expansion projects and limited pricing gains are negatively impacting Vishay's gross and adjusted EBITDA margins.

Limited Servicing Fee and Weak Liquidity Ail Navient (NAVI)

Per the Zacks analyst, declining Servicing revenues is hampering Navient's top-line growth. Also, weak liquidity makes capital distributions seem unsustainable.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Friedman Industries Inc. (FRD): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.