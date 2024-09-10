Top Stock Reports for Visa, AbbVie & Anheuser-Busch

Tuesday, September 10, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), as well as two micro-cap stocks Servotronics, Inc. (SVT) and United-Guardian, Inc. (UG). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Visa have gained +9.9% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s gain of +10.1%. The company’s strategic acquisitions and alliances are fostering long-term growth and consistently driving its revenues. Visa, fueled by persistent increases in payments, cross-border volumes and sustained investments in technology, is witnessing significant profit growth.



The ongoing shift to digital payments is advantageous for Visa, with strong domestic volumes supporting its overall performance. A robust cash position enables the company to enhance shareholder value.



However, elevated operating expenses pose margin challenges. The Zacks analyst expect adjusted operating expenses to jump more than 10% in fiscal 2024. It is witnessing a volatile cash volume from the Asia Pacific and CEMEA regions. Consumer spending growth is also drying up. Moreover, rising client incentives will affect its adjusted revenues. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



AbbVie’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+31.3% vs. +26.6%). The company has successfully navigated Humira's loss of exclusivity by launching two other successful new immunology medicines, Skyrizi and Rinvoq. Skyrizi and Rinvoq are performing extremely well, bolstered by approvals in new indications, which should support top-line growth in the next few years.



AbbVie has several early/mid-stage candidates that have the potential to drive long-term growth. Boosted by its new product launches, AbbVie expects to return to robust revenue growth in 2025. AbbVie has been on an acquisition spree lately in its core space of immunology.



However, the company faces several near-term headwinds like Humira’s biosimilar erosion, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and slow market growth trend for fillers in the United States and China.



Shares of Anheuser-Busch have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Alcohol industry over the past six months (+2.7% vs. -6.5%). Continued consumer demand for its brands, pricing actions, ongoing premiumization, and other revenue management initiatives have been drivers. BUD’s relentless execution, investment in brands and accelerated digital transformation aided sales growth in second-quarter 2024.



The expansion of the Beyond Beer portfolio, and investments in B2B platforms, e-commerce and digital marketing bode well. For 2024, AB InBev expects EBITDA growth of 4-8%. We expect normalized EBITDA to increase 5.3% in 2024.



However, AB InBev’s continues to witness elevated costs stemming from commodity cost inflation, investments to support long-term growth and elevated operating costs. SG&A expense rose 2.3% on an organic basis in the second quarter.



Servotronics’ shares have declined -7.3% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s decline of -8.2%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $29.19 million saw revenues rise of 15.3% year over year to $12.3 million, driven by increased volumes and improved pricing. The gross margin expanded from 14.6% to 25%, reflecting operational efficiencies.



SG&A expenses decreased year over year to $2.4 million from $3.3 million as restructuring costs faded, turning a $1.7-million loss into a $0.7-million profit. Cash flow improved by $6.6 million in the first half of 2024, aided by lower receivables. The company reduced its line of credit to $1.5 million.



Servotronics expects strong demand from its aerospace and defense markets, benefiting from its focus on high-margin, technology-driven products following the sale of its Consumer Products Group. This strategic shift, combined with its position in long-term growth markets, supports revenue and earnings growth, enhancing shareholder value.



Shares of United-Guardian have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+97.4% vs. +18.8%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $64.82 million saw a 27% increase in sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024, driven by rising demand for its personal care and medical products, with sales reaching $6.65 million from $5.22 million in 2023.



Cosmetic ingredient sales surged 84% year over year in the second quarter and 115% in the first half, reflecting the company’s strong market position and distributor relationships. Net income grew 55% year over year, highlighting improved profitability through efficient cost management.



Diversified growth in medical lubricants and pharmaceuticals adds to the company’s resilience. Strong cash flow, low debt and increased investment income provide financial stability. United-Guardian’s growth prospects in high-margin segments like cosmetics suggest continued long-term potential. Given these favorable conditions, investing in UG stock is advisable.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), Moody's Corp. (MCO) and Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI).



Today's Must Read

Visa (V) Rides On Cross Border Volume Growth, Expenses High



AbbVie's (ABBV) Skyrizi, Rinvoq Key to Top-Line Growth



AB InBev's (BUD) Premiumization Strategy Appears Encouraging



Featured Reports

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Banks on Secured Take-or-Pay Contracts

Kinder Morgan's resilient business model, backed by take-or-pay contracts, ensures steady earnings. However, reduced project backlog and high operational costs concern the Zacks analyst.

Mask Sales Aid ResMed (RMD), Leveraged Balance Sheet Worries

The Zacks analyst is impressed with ResMed's strong Mask sales growth globally. However, a balance sheet with a high debt burden is worrisome.

Public Sector Cloud Migration, Acquisitions Aid Tyler (TYL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Tyler is benefiting from the public sector's ongoing transition from on-premise to scalable cloud-based systems. Also, acquisitions like ARInspect and ResourceX are positive.

Cost Reduction Benefits Stanley Black (SWK) Amid High Debt

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by Stanley Black's growth owing to global cost-reduction program, which is expected to aid the bottom line and drive margins. However, high debt remains a woe.

Solid Retail Demand Aids Regency Centers (REG), High Rates Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, focus on grocery-anchored shopping centers and expansion efforts augur well for Regency Centers, despite rising e-commerce adoption and high rates issues.

Strategic Business Plan Aids Fluor (FLR) Amid Pricing Risks

Per the Zacks analyst, Fluor's prospects are backed by its efficient Building a Better Future strategy, ongoing award wins, and market diversity. However, commodity price fluctuations are a concern.

Investments & Strong Production Aid CNX Resources (CNX)

Per the Zacks analyst, CNX Resources' investment plans should strengthen its land, midstream and water infrastructures. Strong production from Marcellus and Utica shales boosts its performance.

New Upgrades

Lilly's (LLY) Mounjaro, Zepbound Key to 2024 Sales Growth

The Zacks analyst says Lilly has seen unparalleled success with its GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound. They have become key top-line drivers, with the trend expected to continue on rising demand.

Diverse Revenue & Strategic Acquisitions Aid Moody's (MCO)

Per the Zacks analyst, Moody's diverse offerings through strategic alliances, and opportunistic buyouts to increase scale alongside a solid balance sheet will likely aid its financials.

Rise in Digital Subscribers to Lift NY Times' (NYT) Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, The New York Times Company benefits from increased digital subscribers. Management anticipates digital-only subscription revenues to rise 12-15% in third quarter of 2024.

New Downgrades

AZUL Continues to Grapple With Rising Expenses, High Debt

The Zacks Analyst is worried about the fact that rising operating expenses are likely to keep AZUL's bottom line under pressure. A debt-laden balance sheet is another concern.

Lower Sales in Both Segments Affect Jabil's (JBL) Revenue Growth

Per the Zacks Analyst, lower net sales in both segments are affecting Jabil's (JBL) top-line growth. Fierce competition remains a concern.

AIG Continues to Grapple With High Cat Loss & High Debt

Per the Zacks analyst, AIG's property & casualty business remains susceptible to several catastrophic events, which impact its underwriting results. High debt is a concern.

