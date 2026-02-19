Top Stock Reports for UnitedHealth, Honeywell & Shopify

Thursday, February 19, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP), as well as a micro-cap stock Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OPXS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Solid Reports This Morning for Jobless Claims & Earnings



Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of UnitedHealth have declined -3.9% over the past six months against the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry’s decline of -4.6%. The company is facing rising medical costs which have pushed MCR to 89.1% in 2025, while elevated debt and interest expenses strain financial flexibility. Despite the share price fall over the past year, it is currently overvalued compared with the industry average. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Nevertheless, UnitedHealth Group’s fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates. It has shown steady revenue growth, driven by Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Its strong market position and expansion initiatives, amid rising healthcare demand, support long-term growth.



Optum remains a key driver via pharmacy services, tech integration and government solutions. Commercial membership also grew, aiding margins despite headwinds in government programs. Cash flow remains strong, with significant shareholder returns.



(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>)



Honeywell’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past six months (+18.6% vs. +1.4%). The company’s strength in the commercial aviation and building automation businesses augurs well. The Aerospace segment is particularly strong, driven by strength in the defense business and growth in air transport flight hours. Strong demand across the commercial aviation OEM and aftermarket businesses is aiding the segment.



Honeywell also continues to reward shareholders, which adds to the stock’s appeal. While acquisitions have expanded its product range and geographic reach, they have increased the company’s balance sheet debt significantly as well.



However, persistent weakness in the Industrial Automation segment, due to a lower demand environment, is worrisome. Also, the company has been dealing with increasing operating costs, which might hurt its margins and profitability. Foreign currency translation remains an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Honeywell here >>>)



Shares of Shopify have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past six months (-12.7% vs. +43.1%). The company faces gross margin pressure due to higher hosting costs, the three-month paid trial program, and the expanded PayPal partnership, which carries lower margins.



Nevertheless, Shopify’s prospects are benefiting from an expanding merchant base. New merchant-friendly tools like Shop Minis, Shop Cash, and Sign in with Shop along with Shop Pay solutions are helping SHOP win merchants regularly. The company’s investment in AI-driven tools, such as Catalog, Universal Cart, and Sidekick, is helping merchants improve customer engagement and streamline operations.



Shopify’s expanding international footprint with strong growth in Europe is a key catalyst. A rich partner base is helping SHOP expand its merchant base. Strong free cash flow margin reflects solid liquidity and supports its share repurchase program.



(You can read the full research report on Shopify here >>>)



Optex Systems’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry over the past six months (+20.1% vs. +18.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $87.34 million is demonstrating strengthening demand momentum, with Q1 FY26 orders rising 31.7% YoY to $7.9 million, driven by a doubling of periscope bookings and sharp growth in optical assemblies.



Recent multi-year contract awards totaling more than $6 million extend production visibility into 2027, supporting revenue durability. Quarterly revenues increased 11.6% to $9.1 million, led by a 55.9% surge in the Richardson segment, which now represents 58% of sales. Liquidity remains solid, with $5.8 million in cash, $21.2 million in working capital and no revolver borrowings.



However, gross margins declined and operating income fell sharply due to mix pressure and higher G&A. Backlog decreased to $37.9 million, with notable softness in periscopes and laser filters. Shares have significantly outperformed over the past year and trade at 1.93X EV/sales and 10.89X EV/EBITDA, discounts to industry.



(You can read the full research report on Optex Systems here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Barclays PLC (BCS), Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Solid Top Line and Strong Cash Flows Drive UnitedHealth (UNH)



Aerospace Technologies Unit Aids Honeywell (HON), Costs Hurt



Product Rollouts and Growing Merchant Base Aid Shopify (SHOP)



Featured Reports

Solid Asia Operation Aid Manulife (MFC), High Expenses Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Manulife is set to grow on strong Asian business as well as expansion of Wealth and Asset Management business. However, increase in expenses weighing on margin concern.

Edwards (EW) Rides on Solid TMTT Sales Amid Dull Macro Scenario

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with Edwards' strong TMTT sales globally, which grew 40% year over year in fourth quarter. Recent dull macroeconomic trends remain as headwind for the company.

BCE Rides on Buyout Synergies, Bell Media Navigates Ad Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, Ziply Fiber acquisition boosts BCE's U.S. fiber reach, while a $1.5 billion AI portfolio powers enterprise growth. Weak advertising revenues hurt Bell Media.

Solid Demand Aids Carpenter Technology (CRS) Amid End-Use Market Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Carpenter Technology is gaining from strong demand in most end-use markets. However, lower revenues in Medical and Distribution markets remain a woe.

Permian Resources (PR) Benefits from Reduced Debt

The Zacks analyst highlights that Permian Resources' lower debt levels have strengthened liquidity and supported a resilient balance sheet, but, high capital intensity remains a concern.

Revenue Growth Supports Evercore (EVR), Rising Expenses Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Evercore's rising M and A deal activity and expanding advisory client base supports revenue growth. However, rising compensation and benefit costs remain key concerns.

Viking Therapeutics' (VKTX) Progress With Obesity Drug Encouraging

The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by Viking's progress with its obesity drug, which has shown blockbuster potential. The drug has demonstrated superior weight reduction across multiple clinical studies.

New Upgrades

Focus on Core Businesses and Strong Balance Sheet Aid Barclays (BCS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Barclays' efforts to strengthen its market share through emphasizing core businesses will drive top-line growth. A strong balance sheet aids sustainable capital distributions.

Deckers' (DECK) Omni-Channel Efforts Likely to Fuel Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Deckers' focus on introducing more innovative line of products, marketing and omni-channel efforts are likely to propel top line. FY26 net sales is expected to grow 8.2-8.7%.

Diverse Fleet and High Lease Rates Boost Air Lease's (AL) Prospects

The Zacks analyst likes the uptick in lease rates and upbeat demand for existing, in-demand fleet assets. Utilization rates are high owing to the rosy air travel demand scenario.

New Downgrades

Summit's (SMMT) Lack of Pipeline Diversification A Woe

While Summit's progress with its experimental cancer drug is encouraging, the lack of pipeline diversification beyond this drug concerns the Zacks Analyst.

International Exposure and Competition Ail NRG Energy (NRG)

Per the Zacks analyst, NRG Energy's international operations expose it to political and economic risks and intense competition from wholesale power markets might impede the company's growth.

Weak Housing Market and High Costs Ail Lennar's (LEN) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Lennar's business is being hurt by ongoing housing market softness, affordability-driven pricing actions, higher land costs and elevated selling expenses.

