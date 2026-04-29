Top Stock Reports for Tesla, ConocoPhillips & Parker-Hannifin

Wednesday, April 29, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), ConocoPhillips (COP) and Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH), as well as a micro-cap stock Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (JVA). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



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You can read today's AWS here >>> Big Boosts to Econ Growth from AI Investment, Inventories & More

Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Tesla have gained +33.3% over the past year against the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry’s gain of +46.5%. The company’s Energy Generation and Storage business remains a key diversification lever, led by Megapack and Powerwall. Its charging footprint continues to expand alongside its broader services ecosystem.



Tesla is ramping up V4 Supercharging cabinets produced at its Gigafactory New York. The automaker continues to position FSD as a product with the vehicle as the delivery mechanism. However, Tesla is entering a heavy investment cycle, guiding to more than $25 billion of capex across 2025–2026 and expecting negative free cash flow for the rest of 2026.



Delay in robotaxi plans to expand to seven U.S. cities by the first half of 2026, along with Optimus V3 robot reveal pushed back, clouds prospects. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance now.



(You can read the full research report on Tesla here >>>)



ConocoPhillips’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry over the past year (+44.4% vs. +39%). The company has a solid production outlook, thanks to its numerous untapped premium drilling locations across its low-cost and diversified upstream asset base. ConocoPhillips has a strong presence in major shale basins of the United States, including Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale.



First oil production from Surmont Pad 104W-A is set to amplify COP's production in the U.S. shale basins and bring operational synergies. COP is expanding its LNG portfolio through crucial projects like Willow and aims to provide dependable energy to Europe while advancing the energy transition.



COP’s strong cash flows enable it to pursue growth opportunities, improve shareholder returns and maintain a solid balance sheet. The company expects higher free cash flows in 2026, supported by Marathon Oil synergies, reductions in capex and operating costs.



(You can read the full research report on ConocoPhillips here >>>)



Shares of Parker-Hannifin have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry over the past year (+60.5% vs. +26.3%). The company is benefiting from steady demand in the commercial and military end markets across both OEM and aftermarket channels within the Aerospace segment. The accretive acquisitions spark optimism in the stock. The Win strategy is driving its margins and allowing the company to continue returning value to shareholders.



In April 2025, Parker-Hannifin hiked its quarterly dividend rate by 10% to $1.80 per share. Acquired assets are another positive factor driving its top line. However, weakness in the transportation market due to lower demand for automotive cars is worrisome.



Parker-Hannifin has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. The company’s high debt level is an added woe. Also, given Parker-Hannifin’s international presence, foreign currency headwinds are concerning.



(You can read the full research report on Parker-Hannifin here >>>)



Coffee’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past year (+45.4% vs. +11.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $27.92 million offers exposure to specialty coffee demand through a scalable wholesale platform without retail risk, supported by broad sourcing and flexible blending that enhance supply continuity.



Coffee’s diversified model across green, roasted/packed coffee and equipment reduces reliance on any single channel while allowing demand shifts to be absorbed within a shared infrastructure. Growth is increasingly translating into operating leverage, driven by recurring customer activity and expanding private label programs that improve revenue visibility.



The business mitigates commodity volatility through sourcing flexibility and reduced dependence on trading gains, supporting more stable margins. Strengthening liquidity and disciplined capital allocation further enhance resilience and position the company to sustain growth while maintaining financial flexibility.



(You can read the full research report on Coffee here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Morgan Stanley (MS), Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) and Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Expanding Charging Footprint Aids Tesla (TSLA) Amid Rising Capex



ConocoPhillips' (COP) Low-Cost Shale Assets Drive Long-Term Growth



Aerospace Unit Drives Parker-Hannifin (PH) Amid High Debt



Featured Reports

Expanding markets Aids Waste Connections (WCN), Low Liquidity Lingers

Per the Zacks analyst, the expanding global waste management market drives Waste Connections' organic growth, though low liquidity remains a concern.

Increasing Transaction Fees Aid Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

Per the Zacks analyst, Cboe Global is set to grow on rising transaction fees driven by trading volume growth (given global reach and strength in proprietary products) and non-transactional revenues.

Data Center Growth and AI Trends Aids WESCO (WCC) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Wesco is benefiting from strong data center demand, AI-driven growth trends, and solid sales momentum.

Albertsons' (ACI) Strong Digital Endeavors to Boost Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Albertsons Companies has been directing resources toward expanding digital and omni-channel capabilities. The company's fourth-quarter digital sales rose 16% year over year.

New AI Pricing Strategy to Power Figma's (FIG) Top-Line Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Figma's usage-based AI pricing strategy, which launches in early 2026, is likely to create fresh revenue streams and support solid top-line expansion.

Vistance (VISN) Rides on Healthy Demand Across Multiple Segments

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in the RUCKUS segment, driven by WiFi 7 upgrades and solid momentum in the Aurora segment backed by rising DOCSIS 4.0 shipments, will likely drive Vistance's top line.

D-Wave (QBTS) Sees Surging Demand, Expands Quantum Roadmap

Per the Zacks analyst Bookings surge, dual-platform strategy unfolds, and strong liquidity positions D-Wave for accelerated growth into 2026 and beyond.

New Upgrades

Increased Focus on Wealth Management to Aid Morgan Stanley (MS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Morgan Stanley's continued focus on becoming less dependent on capital-markets-driven revenue sources will aid the top line. Its inorganic expansion efforts will drive growth.

High Margin Assets and Cost Management Aid Devon Energy (DVN)

Per the Zacks analyst Devon's strong production from its high-margin assets and efficient cost management will drive performance over the long run.

Murphy USA (MUSA) Benefits from a High-Volume, Low-Cost Model

The Zacks analyst believes that Murphy USA's high-volume, low-cost model, combined with its proximity to Walmart, positions the company to sustain above-average fuel sales and strong profitability.

New Downgrades

Litigation Costs, Generic Competition Weigh on Bayer (BAYRY)

Per the Zacks analyst, significant litigation costs from the glyphosate-related trials, pipeline setbacks and rising competition pressure Bayer's growth's outlook, while high debt adds strain.

Strong Production and Stable Free Cash Flow Aid CNX Resources (CNX)

Per the Zacks analyst, CNX Resources will benefit from strong production from Marcellus and Utica shales assets. Free cash flow generated in 24 consecutive quarters allowed it to reduce debt.

Weak Pass Trends and Visitation Weigh on Vail Resorts (MTN) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Vail Resorts is facing pressure from softer pass unit trends and declining visitation. Also trimmed outlook amid weather-related disruptions pose concerns.

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Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (JVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (CWGL): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.