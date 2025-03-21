Top Stock Reports for Philip Morris, Booking Holdings & Anheuser-Busch

Friday, March 21, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), as well as two micro-cap stocks Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELTP) and National Research Corp. (NRC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Philip Morris’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Tobacco industry over the past year (+74.8% vs. +63.4%). The company’s strong pricing power and an expanding smoke-free product portfolio have been driving the company. For the fourth quarter of 2024, net revenues increased 7.3%, driven by higher combustible tobacco pricing and increased smoke-free product volumes.



The company has been making significant progress with its smoke-free transition, with products like IQOS and ZYN contributing to strong performance. In fact, Philip Morris aims to become substantially smoke-free by 2030.



However, foreign currency fluctuations are impacting earnings, with a projected 22-cent-per-share currency headwind in 2025. Despite regulatory challenges, including increased tobacco restrictions, the company’s strategic cost-saving measures and operational efficiency continue to drive profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Philip Morris here >>>)



Shares of Booking Holdings have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+25.5% vs. +19.5%). The company is benefiting from a favorable travel demand environment, owing to the growing demand for global leisure travel demand. Substantial improvement in its booking trends remains a major tailwind.



Solid momentum in booked room nights is contributing well to the gross bookings growth. Strong growth in rental car and airline ticket units is a major positive. Also, strong momentum across the merchant, and advertising and other businesses are key growth drivers for BKNG. The growing alternative accommodation business and flight capabilities are tailwinds for the company.



However, sluggishness in its agency business due to the declining trend in agency bookings is a major headwind. Also, geopolitical tensions and market uncertainities remain concerning for the company.



(You can read the full research report on Booking Holdings here >>>)



Anheuser-Busch’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Alcohol industry over the past year (+7.2% vs. -13%). The company’s pricing actions, continued premiumization, and other revenue-management initiatives have been aiding results. BUD’s premiumization efforts also bode well. It has been focused on premium beer offerings, aligning with consumer preferences in the alcohol industry.



BUD continues to build a diverse portfolio of global, international, craft and specialty premium brands. The expansion of its Beyond Beer portfolio, and investments in B2B platforms, e-commerce and digital marketing bode well.



BUD’s relentless execution, brand investments and accelerated digital transformation aided sales in fourth-quarter 2024. However, AB InBev has been witnessing higher SG&A costs for a while now. The Zacks analyst expect SG&A costs to rise 1.5% year over year in 2025.



(You can read the full research report on Anheuser-Busch here >>>)



Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry over the past year (+204.3% vs. -7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $488.78 million is expanding its product portfolio with recent FDA approvals, including generic Vyvanse, Methotrexate and Acetaminophen-Codeine tablets.



Elite Pharmaceuticals benefits from in-house manufacturing efficiencies, reducing reliance on third-party suppliers. A shift to direct sales has boosted margins and pricing control, though revenues fell 7.6% in third-quarter fiscal 2025 to $14.4 million from the $15.5 million in the prior-year quarter due to shipment delays and declining licensing fees.



Industry tailwinds, including generic drug demand and patent expirations, provide growth opportunities. ELTP faces industry-wide pricing pressures, rising debt and competitive threats. Litigation over its OxyContin generic poses risks while increasing inventory and potential financing needs could impact cash flow and shareholder dilution.



(You can read the full research report on Elite Pharmaceuticals here >>>)



National Research’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Business - Information Services industry over the past year (-62.9% vs. +13.2%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $343.95 million is facing declining contract renewal rates (-4% in 2024) and high client concentration (17% of revenues from top 10 clients) pose risks. Competitive pressures from larger players, regulatory uncertainties and cybersecurity threats further challenge NRC’s performance.



Nevertheless, NRC Health is strengthening its market position through strategic partnerships with major healthcare providers, expanding its client base and enhancing revenue stability. The company is leveraging AI-driven solutions, such as Huey AI, to optimize patient engagement and improve efficiency, differentiating itself in a competitive market.



Rising demand for patient-centered healthcare, driven by value-based care models, further supports NRC’s growth. Cost-cutting measures, including workforce reductions and automation, enhance margins, while disciplined financial management ensures long-term stability.



(You can read the full research report on National Research here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Enbridge Inc. (ENB), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



