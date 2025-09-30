Top Stock Reports for NextEra Energy, U.S. Bancorp and Air Products & Chemicals

Tuesday, September 30, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), U.S. Bancorp (USB) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), as well as a micro-cap stock Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Fight Toward the Green with Gov't Shutdown Top of Mind



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of NextEra Energy have gained +8.8% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry’s gain of +18.2%. The company continues to expand its operations through organic projects and acquisitions. NextEra Energy will add more renewable projects to its portfolio and has nearly 30 GW of renewable projects in backlog.

Florida’s improving economy is boosting its FPL unit's customer base. FPL operates 91,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines to serve its expanding power needs. The company’s consistent investment is helping it to strengthen and expand operations.



Yet, due to the nature of NextEra Energy’s business, it is subject to complex rules and regulations. Risks in operating nuclear power-based generation units, unfavorable weather conditions and increasing supply costs can adversely impact earnings.



(You can read the full research report on NextEra Energy here >>>)



U.S. Bancorp’s shares have gained +13.9% over the past year against the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry’s gain of +24.1%. The company’s strong business model and diverse revenue streams will likely continue to support its financials in the long term. U.S. Bancorp’s earnings have surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters. Its commercial loan and credit card growth, along with stabilizing deposits, support near-term gains.



The strategic partnerships and acquisitions will help the bank expand its footprint into key markets. Post-clearing the 2025 Fed stress test, it hiked its quarterly dividend. Given its decent liquidity position, the capital distribution activities seem sustainable.



However, a lack of loan portfolio diversification will likely hurt the company's financials in the upcoming period. The increase in technology-led initiatives will likely increase its expense base.



(You can read the full research report on U.S. Bancorp here >>>)



Shares of Air Products and Chemicals have declined -5.5% over the past year against the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry’s decline of -26.3%. The company’s performance is impacted due to a slower economic recovery in China and weaker helium demand in electronics. The cancellation of several large projects amid a volatile environment and the divestment of the LNG business are expected to hurt earnings in fiscal 2025. A high debt level and stretched valuation are some other concerns.



Nevertheless, earnings estimates for Air Products for the fiscal fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. Strategic investments in high-return projects, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive results in fiscal 2025.



Air Products and Chemicals has a strong project backlog, which is expected to be accretive to earnings and cash flows. Also, it is committed to maximizing returns to shareholders by leveraging strong cash flows. It is also expected to benefit from its productivity actions.



(You can read the full research report on Air Products and Chemicals here >>>)



Village Super Market’s shares have gained +24.2% over the past year against the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry’s gain of +27.8%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $559.54 million is accelerating market densification through large-format store replacements like Watchung (72k sq. ft.) and Old Bridge (83k sq. ft.), boosting productivity and regional scale.



Village Super Market’s multi-banner model — ShopRite, Fairway, Gourmet Garage — targets both value and premium segments, supported by strong private label momentum. Gross margin expanded to 28.7% (+23 bps YoY) with Wakefern benefits and cost discipline. Operating cash flow rose to $71.5 million YTD, enabling $65 million in FY25 capex and dividends without new debt. Debt fell to $60.3 million with $115 million cash on hand.



Risks include a 9.5% inventory increase, rising digital fulfillment costs, declining yield on affiliated notes, and pension-linked liabilities. Still, shares trade at just 0.22x EV/sales vs. 1.2x sub-industry. With stock gains of 19% YTD, Village offers compelling upside despite manageable structural pressures.



(You can read the full research report on Village Super Market here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), NiSource Inc. (NI) and United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

NextEra (NEE) Gains from Renewable Focus, Steady Investment



Diverse Revenue Sources Aid U.S. Bancorp (USB), Rising Costs Ail



Project Investments, Productivity to Aid Air Products (APD)



Featured Reports

Electronic Arts (EA) Banks on Strong Portfolio, User Addition

Per the Zacks Research analyst, expanding user base driven by strength in popular franchises including FIFA and Madden NFL is aiding Electronic Arts' top-line amid stiff competition.

Smart Investments and Infrastructure Upgrades Aid NiSource (NI)

Per the Zacks analyst, NiSource will benefit from its long-term capital expenditure plan. The company's focus on clean energy will further boost its performance.

United Therapeutics' (UTHR) Rides on Upbeat IPF Study Data

The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by United Therapeutics' late-stage data which which showed clinical benefit in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) patients after a year-long treatment with Tyvaso.

Woodward (WWD) Gains from Strength in Aerospace Segment

Per the Zacks analyst, Woodward's Aerospace segment is benefiting from strong defense demand and a robust commercial aftermarket, with fiscal 2025 revenues expected to grow 11-13%.

Customer-Centric Benefits Drive Omnicom (OMC), Low Liquidity Lingers

Per the Zacks analyst, Omnicom's consumer-centric solutions align with client needs, fostering partnerships to drive volumes, though low liquidity remains a concern.

New Upgrades

Enterprise Visibility Unit Aids Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Per the Zacks analyst, Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Visibility and Mobility segment is benefiting from solid demand for mobile computing products, data capture solutions and services and software.

Government Contracts & Strong Liquidity Aids Maximus (MMS)

Per the Zacks analyst, long-term contracts with governments generate predictable recurring revenues for Maximus. The company also maintains strong liquidity, with a current ratio above 1.

New Downgrades

Ovintiv (OVV) Faces Liquidity Crunch with Weak Current Ratio

The Zacks analyst believes that Ovintiv's 0.43 current ratio raises concerns about its ability to manage short-term debt, indicating potential liquidity problems in the near future.

Rising Capital Requirement & High Leverage to Ail AutoZone (AZO)

Per the Zacks analyst, AutoZone's technology investments to improve its electronic catalog might limit near-term cash inflows. A higher debt-to-capital ratio than the industry is also a concern.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.