Top Stock Reports for McDonald's, RTX & S&P Global

McDonald’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (+19.1% vs. +7.5%). The company reported first-quarter 2025 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing. The bottom line rose, but the top line decreased 3% year over year.



McDonald’s results in the quarter were hurt by a decline in comparable guest counts. It reported negative comparable sales in the United States and International Operated Markets segments. Also, inflationary pressures are still posing threats to the increase in consumer spending. It expects to witness labor, food, paper and commodity inflation in 2025.



That said, the company is benefiting from menu innovation, value offerings and global expansion strategies. It plans to open approximately 2,200 restaurants globally in 2025.



Shares of RTX have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+36.2% vs. +12.3%). The company continues to receive ample orders for its wide range of combat-proven defense products, from the Pentagon and its foreign allies. This resulted in RTX registering a robust defense backlog of $92 billion as of March 31, 2025.



Steadily improving commercial air traffic worldwide has also been boosting the company's sales. RTX also holds a solid solvency position, at least in the short term.



However, the uncertainties created by the recent imposition of U.S. government-issued import tariffs and the counter-tariffs from other nations pose a risk for RTX. Supply-chain challenges continue to affect the aerospace sector, which may adversely affect RTX’s performance. The stock’s forward 12-month EV/SALES ratio is unimpressive when compared to its industry.



S&P Global’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Business - Information Services industry over the past year (+19% vs. +13.5%). The company remains well-poised to gain from the growing demand for business information services. Buyouts help innovate, increase differentiated content and develop products.



The latest service launches have been aiding the company's growth and enhancing its market reach. The stock is appealing for the dividend-seeking investors. Share buybacks boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share.



On the flip side, growth initiatives, higher compensations and incentives raise the company's expenses. A highly competitive environment strains the company's market share. Declining liquidity position due to reduction in cash troubles the company. The stock has gained 18% in a year and we have a Neutral recommendation on it in anticipation of a correction.



Shares of New England Realty Associates’ have outperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry over the past year (+17.8% vs. +13.8%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $279.34 million have made a $175 million acquisition of Hill Estates which marks a transformative expansion, adding 396 residential units and commercial assets in high-demand Massachusetts markets. Funded via cash, T-bill liquidation, and debt, the deal enhances scale without dilutive equity issuance.



Q1 2025 results show 4.0% rental income growth and a 1.6% residential vacancy rate, underscoring pricing power and leasing strength. Liquidity exceeds $88 million, including high-yielding Treasuries, supporting strategic flexibility. The 72-unit Mill Street project adds future income, while joint ventures contribute accretive, low-risk cash flows. Capital returns remain disciplined, with steady repurchases and dividends.



However, risks include negative partner equity, rising costs, and regional concentration in New England. Modest lease softness and limited exposure to high-growth sectors like industrial real estate may dampen long-term appeal.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), Danaher Corp. (DHR) and MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI).



Menu Innovation Aids McDonald's (MCD) Amid Dismal Comps



Defense Orders Drive RTX Corporation (RTX), Despite Supply Chain Woes



ProntoNLP Buyout Aids S&P Global (SPGI) Amid Rising Costs



ExxonMobil's (XOM) Starbroek & Permian Basin Presence Aids

Per the Zacks analyst, ExxonMobil's strong presence in the Starbroek Block and Permian Basin should boost its production outlook. However, softening refining profits raise concerns.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Gains from Personalized Solutions

Per the Zacks analyst, Hims & Hers Health's personalized solution for individual health needs is driving demand as well as retention rates higher and keeping it ahead in competition.

Solid Pipeline Aids Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Tariff Issue Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Canadian Solar boasts a solid solar and energy storage project pipeline that should boost its growth. Yet the impact of U.S. tariff on imports might hurt the stock

Petrobras (PBR) Wrecked by Rising Debt Burden

The Zacks analyst is concerned about Petrobras' rising net debt, which has increased in recent quarters and signals financial pressure amid large investment commitments.

Increase In Medical Cost Hurt UnitedHealth's (UNH) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Rising utilization will increase medical cost and affect profit level. Moreover, the company's deteriorating MCR is concerning.

Shrinking Margins Hurts Steven Madden's (SHOO) Profitability

Per the Zacks analyst, Steven Madden's direct-to-consumer gross margin faces pressure from increased promotional activity. This metric declined 180 bps year-over-year to 60.1% in the first quarter.

