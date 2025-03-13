Top Stock Reports for Mastercard, T-Mobile & Petroleo Brasileiro

Thursday, March 13, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Mastercard Inc. (MA), T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR), as well as a micro-cap stock Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Mastercard have gained +11% over the past year against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s gain of +13.9%. The company’s acquisitions are helping it to grow addressable markets and drive new revenue streams. It expects low-double-digit net revenue growth in 1Q25.



The accelerated adoption of digital and contactless solutions is providing an opportunity for its business to expedite its shift to the digital mode. Strong cash flow supports its growth initiatives and enables shareholder value-boosting efforts through repurchases and dividends. But, its dividend yield is lower than the industry average.



Growing operations will likely support a future rebound of MA’s shares. Steep operating expenses might stress its margins in the future. The Zacks analyst expect adjusted operating costs to jump 13% in 2025. High rebates and incentives may weigh on net revenues. Also, the stock is overvalued than the industry.



(You can read the full research report on Mastercard here >>>)



T-Mobile’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+58.0% vs. +41.5%). The company is benefiting from industry-leading postpaid customer growth with a record-low churn rate. Its acquisition strategy has significantly strengthened its position in the wireless industry over the past few years.



TMUS’ 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum delivers superfast speeds and extensive coverage with signals that go through walls and trees. This boosts its competitive edge against companies that provide 5G networks controlled by the mmWave spectrum. Solid growth in free cash flow accentuates efficient capital management.



However, owing to the stock’s premium valuation, we believe investors should remain cautious as macroeconomic factors, market saturation, or economic downturns can significantly impact overvalued stocks like TMUS. Fierce competition is straining profitability. The high debt burden remains a major concern.



(You can read the full research report on T-Mobile here >>>)



Petroleo Brasileiro’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (-3.1% vs. +1.9%). The company is exposed to significant exposure to the volatile Brazilian real, and currency risk. Having said all of this, Petrobras is still reeling under huge debt burden cannot be overlooked.



Being a state-controlled entity, Petrobras also faces political and regulatory uncertainties. As such, Petrobras warrants a cautious stance at the moment. Nevertheless, Brazil's state-run oil and natural gas giant Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country’s pre-salt reservoirs.



It is the operator in most of these areas and holds interests in them ranging from 20% to 100%. This puts Petrobras in an enviable position to maintain an impressive production growth profile for years to come. Meanwhile, Petrobras is investing in renewable diesel and low-carbon projects, though its energy transition lags behind peers.



(You can read the full research report on Petroleo Brasileiro here >>>)



Shares of Where Food Comes From have underperformed the Zacks Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (-5.8% vs. -0.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $59.41million is facing risks which include cattle industry contraction, stagnant core revenue growth, rising SG&A expenses, reliance on Bitcoin-related gains and increasing competition in verification markets. Regulatory shifts and industry cyclicality add uncertainty to long-term growth.



Nevertheless, Where Food Comes From maintains a strong gross margin (41.9% in 2024 versus 43.4% in 2023) despite inflationary pressures, supported by bundled verification services and expansion into high-margin sustainability audits.



The company’s recurring revenue model (79.8% of 2024 sales) ensures stability, with high customer retention among more than 17,500 producers. A strong cash flow and a debt-free balance sheet enable strategic reinvestment and share buybacks (273,057 shares repurchased in 2024). Regulatory tailwinds, ESG demand and industry-leading accreditation provide competitive advantages.



(You can read the full research report on Where Food Comes From here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) and RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Mastercard's (MA) Accretive Buyouts Aid, Elevated Costs Hurt



T-Mobile (TMUS) Rides on Solid Customer Growth, Strategic Buyout



Petrobras (PBR) Aided by Brazil's Pre-Salt Oil Reserves



Featured Reports

Monster (MNST) Poised to Gain From Strong Energy Drinks Unit

Per the Zacks analyst, Monster Beverage has been witnessing solid momentum in its energy drinks category across all regions which led to the strong demand in the emerging markets.

Fidelity National (FIS) Rides on Strong Organic Growth Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, strong performance of the company's Capital Markets Solution segment is driving revenues. However, high expenses put pressure on margins.

Strategic Plans Aid UFP Industries (UFPI), High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, UFP Industries is gaining from new product innovation and accretive acquisition strategies. However, an uncertain housing market and high costs hurt prospects.

Haemonetics (HAE) Gains Ground on Growing Plasma Business

Per the Zacks analyst, high end-market demand for biopharmaceuticals should continue driving Haemonetics' plasma unit growth. The ongoing enhancement in the NexSys platform should complement growth.

Robust Commitments Aid Hercules Capital (HTGC), Costs High

Per the Zacks analyst, commitments, strong customized financing demand, rate cuts, and solid balance sheet will aid Hercules Capital's financials. Yet, rising costs and regulatory risks are woes.

New Upgrades

Strength in Aerospace/Defense Unit to Aid RBC Bearings (RBC)

Per the Zacks analyst, RBC Bearings' Aerospace/Defense unit is driven by strong growth in orders from the OEM and the aftermarket verticals. Its shareholder friendly measures are encouraging.

Robust Subscriber Engagement Boosts GoPro's (GPRO) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, GoPro is focused on enhancing its subscription service through benefits and user awareness working closely with its retail partners, both in North America and abroad.

New Downgrades

Labor Shortage, Supply-Chain Issue to Hurt Textron (TXT)

Per the Zacks analyst, labor shortage affecting the aerospace and defense industry might hurt timely deliveries for Textron's products. Persistent supply-chain challenges also remain a concern

Low Liquidity and Seasonality are Equifax's (EFX) Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, Equifax's liquidity has declined. The company's current ratio in the fourth quarter was 0.75 lower than the previous quarter's 0.88. Seasonality in business is also an overhang.

