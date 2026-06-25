Top Stock Reports for JPMorgan, Novartis & Qualcomm

Thursday, June 25, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Novartis AG (NVS) and Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), as well as two micro-cap stocks Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) and ImmuCell Corp. (ICCC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Up, Big Morning for Economic Releases



Today's Featured Research Reports



JPMorgan’s shares have gained 2.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +5.8%. The company’s consumer franchise keeps widening, with U.S. branch builds and plans of Chase digital expansion in Europe following successful launches in the U.K. and Germany. Its scale and diversified business mix continue to support earnings, with ongoing balance sheet growth and higher rates for a longer time to drive net interest income (NII) expansion.



Market revenues and investment banking (IB) fees are likely to remain strong, and healthy asset management activity will continue to aid fee income. Strong liquidity profile supports enhanced dividends and buybacks, with room for selective dealmaking.



Yet mortgage dynamics remain mixed despite improving origination trends. Expenses are expected to remain elevated as compensation, technology and marketing spend rise. A tough macro backdrop raises concerns about the company’s asset quality.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan here >>>)



Shares of Novartis have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+12.2% vs. +6.1%). The company’s top-line growth is being affected by generic competition for its blockbuster drug Entresto in the United States. Generic competition for Promacta is also pulling down the top line. 2026 is a challenging year for Novartis as it navigates the largest patent cliff (for Entresto) in its history.



Nonetheless, the company has a strong and diverse portfolio with drugs like Kisqali, Kesimpta, Pluvicto and Leqvio. Our model estimates for Pluvicto and Kisqali indicate a CAGR of 26.1% and 24.1%, respectively, over the next three years. Approval of new drugs has also expanded the company’s broad portfolio.



Key upcoming catalysts across cardiovascular, immunology and rare disease programs are positioned to support mid-term growth outlook. The recent spate of acquisitions has strengthened its pipeline.



(You can read the full research report on Novartis here >>>)



Qualcomm’s shares have gained 14.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s gain of +48.9%. The company continues to pivot from a handset-centric model toward a broader connected processor portfolio. Solid traction in the automotive business augurs well, with more than 1 million cars operating ADAS and autonomy on Snapdragon Ride processors.



Higher content per vehicle on the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, broader edge AI adoption across devices and data center traction are positives. The Alphawave buyout adds high-speed wired connectivity IP and custom silicon capabilities to help accelerate its expansion into data centers.



However, handset demand is tied to uncertain memory supply and pricing, which is keeping chipset shipments below end demand and driving a softer near-term outlook. The increasing in-house chip development by major OEMs could reduce Qualcomm’s market share and hinder revenue growth in the long run.



(You can read the full research report on QUALCOMM here >>>)



Shares of Genie Energy have gained 6.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry’s gain of +10.6%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $386.24 million maintains ample financial flexibility to support dividends, customer acquisition, renewable investments, and emerging businesses.



Genie Energy’s renewables platform is being repositioned toward higher-quality, owned-generation assets, while early-stage ventures in recycling and insurance provide additional long-term upside beyond retail energy. The core retail energy business benefits from risk-mitigating structures, supplier access, and diversified revenue streams through advisory and renewable operations.



However, investors should weigh ongoing margin pressure from commodity volatility, higher customer acquisition costs, renewable project uncertainty tied to policy changes, losses from early-stage investments, and regulatory risks. Execution on growth initiatives and customer rebuilding remains critical to sustaining long-term earnings expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Genie Energy here >>>)



ImmuCell’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past six months (+60% vs. -27.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $88.57 million is a leader in calf scours prevention. ImmuCell continues to gain market share through its differentiated antibody-based platform and premium product mix.



Manufacturing improvements have increased production capacity, enabling better demand fulfillment, stronger operating leverage and enhanced profitability. Management’s decision to focus capital and resources on First Defense, including repurposing legacy assets for capacity expansion, strengthens strategic execution and resource efficiency.



A healthier balance sheet, improved cash generation and reduced financing needs support long-term growth initiatives. Additional upside could come from international market expansion and new product formats, though success depends on execution, regulatory approvals, supply availability and sustained production scalability.



(You can read the full research report on ImmuCell here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Genuine Parts Co. (GPC), Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) and Oklo Inc. (OKLO).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Expansion Plan, Loans, Solid IB Aid JPMorgan (JPM), Asset Quality Ails



Kisqali, Pluvicto Drive Novartis (NVS) Amid Generic Competition



Qualcomm (QCOM) Rides on Solid AI Momentum with Strategic AI Deals



Featured Reports

Restructuring Initiative Aids Genuine Parts (GPC) Amid Sluggish Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Genuine Parts' global restructuring initiative helps fund investment while managing costs. However, sluggish demand weighs on the near-term growth outlook.

Oklo (OKLO) Sees Isotope Upside Amid Commercial Delays

The Zacks analyst believes that Oklo's isotope business and strong liquidity support future growth, though delayed reactor revenue and execution risks may keep investor sentiment cautious.

Clean Energy Investments, Customer Growth Aid IDACORP (IDA)

Per the Zacks analyst IDACORP's systematic investment to produce more electricity from clean sources to meet rising demand of its expanding customer base will drive its performance.

Mercury General Rides on Strong Underwriting and Premium Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Mercury General benefits from strong underwriting, premium growth and investment income. Lower catastrophe losses, improved expenses and low leverage support profitability.

Fleet Upgrade Lifts Alaska Air (ALK) Amid High Operating Costs

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the carrier's efforts to modernize its fleet. High fuel and labor costs remain a matter of concern.

Commercial Construction Market Aids Griffon (GFF), Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Griffon is experiencing strength across its commercial construction end market driven by increase in demand for rolling steel door. However, high costs remain a woe for it.

Wendy's (WEN) Banks on Turnaround Efforts, Soft U.S. Traffic Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, Wendy's turnaround initiatives, digital growth and international expansion support prospects. However, soft U.S. traffic and commodity and labor inflation pose concerns.

New Upgrades

Outsourcing Demand & Advisory Recovery Aids Jones Lang (JLL)

Per the Zacks analyst, outsourcing demand, recovery in advisory revenues, cost discipline, platform leverage, data and AI capabilities and capital returns are likely to support Jones Lang's growth.

Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Benefits From Growing Customer Base

Per the Zacks Analyst, Paylocity Holding is benefiting from its differentiated employee strategy, comprehensive product offerings and on-demand pay facility, that are helping it win new customers.

Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Benefits From Digital and Cost Initiatives

Per the Zacks analyst, Central Garden & Pet is expanding through e-commerce growth, innovation, and cost efficiencies. The Cost and Simplicity program is streamlining operations.

New Downgrades

Lululemon (LULU) Faces Gross Margin Pressure on Tariff Costs

Per the Zacks Analyst, lululemon's gross margin remains under pressure from tariffs, higher markdowns and store investments, with management projecting continued margin declines through fiscal 2026.

Elevated Expenses, Weak Asset Quality Hurt ICICI Bank's (IBN) Profits

Per the Zacks analyst, rising expenses, mainly due to ICICI Bank's initiatives to digitize banking operations, are expected to hamper bottom-line growth. Weak credit quality is another concern.

Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) Continues to Face Macro Challenges

Per the Zacks analyst, macro challenges like volume uncertainty, fading reimbursement benefit, China pricing actions and inflation keep near-term prospects constrained for Fresenius Medical Care.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novartis AG (NVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.