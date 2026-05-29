Top Stock Reports for JPMorgan, GE Aerospace & Western Digital

Friday, May 29, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), GE Aerospace (GE) and Western Digital Corp. (WDC), as well as two micro-cap stocks Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (OPTX) and Investors Title Co. (ITIC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Mostly Up on Lower Volume, Trade & Inventory Reports



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of JPMorgan have gained +14.7% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +25.7%. The company’s consumer franchise keeps widening, with U.S. branch builds and the Chase digital launch in Germany adding a second European market after the U.K. Its scale and diversified business mix continue to support earnings, while ongoing balance sheet growth will partly offset pressure on net interest income (NII) from lower rates.



Markets revenues and investment banking (IB) fees are likely to remain strong, and healthy asset management activity should continue to support fee income. Strong liquidity profile supports dividends and buybacks, with room for selective dealmaking.



At the same time, mortgage dynamics remain mixed despite improving origination trends. Expenses are expected to remain elevated as compensation, technology and marketing spend rise. A challenging macro backdrop raises concerns about the company’s asset quality.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan here >>>)



GE Aerospace’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+31% vs. +5.7%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



GE Aerospace’s portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock value for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025.



However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. Supply-chain disruptions may also result in delays and increased costs. Given GE Aerospace’s international presence, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for the company.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



Shares of Western Digital have outperformed the Zacks Computer- Storage Devices industry over the past year (+944.6% vs. +590.7%). The company is gaining from strength across end markets, riding on AI-led storage needs and multi-year agreements extending through 2028-29. Cloud end market derives a lion’s share of its sales, fueled by strong demand for high-capacity nearline drives and favorable pricing.



Higher-capacity drives and solid UltraSMR uptake that improved customer TCO are aiding margins, while strong operating leverage, lower interest costs and tax efficiency are fueling EPS growth. WD is advancing areal density and boosting performance with high-bandwidth drives.



Western Digital strengthened the balance sheet by selling 5.8 million SanDisk shares, cutting debt by $3.1 billion, leaving $1.6 billion in convertible debt and ending with a $450 million net cash position. WD expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $3.65B, up 40% year-over-year at the midpoint. Stiff rivalry and customer concentration hurt.



(You can read the full research report on Western Digital here >>>)



Syntec Optics’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the past year (+515.1% vs. +16.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $444.69 million is benefiting from accelerating defense and AI-driven optics demand, supported by recent U.S. military orders tied to missile guidance, AR soldier systems, and satellite applications. Its vertically integrated U.S. manufacturing platform aligns well with FY2026 NDAA localization requirements, potentially strengthening long-term defense positioning.



OPTX is scaling production in space optics, AI communications, and advanced photonics applications, suggesting a transition from development-stage programs toward broader commercialization.



However, profitability weakened in Q1 2026 due to margin compression and higher costs, while covenant breaches highlighted liquidity and execution risks. Additional concerns include customer concentration, cyclical demand exposure, and unresolved internal-control weaknesses. Valuation multiples remain elevated versus peers.



(You can read the full research report on Syntec Optics here >>>)



Shares of Investors Title have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+5.2% vs. -6.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $450.23 million entered 2026 with improving momentum, driven by stronger real estate activity, broad-based premium growth and recently approved rate increases in key states. Q1 net premiums written rose 9.9%, while after-tax margin expanded to 9.5% from 5.6% as higher premium and fee income outpaced expense growth.



Investors Title could benefit further from a recovery in housing and mortgage originations, supported by lower mortgage rates and improving refinancing trends. Its debt-free balance sheet, conservative investment portfolio and steady dividend support financial flexibility.



However, risks remain from regulatory pricing pressure, particularly in Texas, where rates were cut, as well as margin sensitivity tied to fixed costs and rising claims reserves. Weakness in exchange-services revenue and uncertainty around 1031 tax rules also pose challenges. Valuation remains below industry averages.



(You can read the full research report on Investors Title here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Republic Services, Inc. (RSG), Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) and Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Expansion Plan, Loans, Solid IB Aid JPMorgan (JPM), Asset Quality Ails



Commercial Engines Drives GE Aerospace (GE), High Costs Hurt



Western Digital (WDC) Poised for Growth on AI Storage & HDD Demand



Featured Reports

Shifting to EVs Aids Republic Services (RSG) Amid Low Liquidity

Per the Zacks analyst, Republic Services' strategy to adopt electric vehicles significantly lowers its fleet emission costs. Low liquidity remains a concern.

AI Momentum and Partnerships Aid Snowflake's (SNOW) Prospect

Per the Zacks analyst, Snowflake is benefiting from strong AI-led demand, rapid product innovation and strategic partnerships that are boosting growth prospects.

Affirm (AFRM) Rides on Active Merchant Numbers, Higher Expenses Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, growth in Affirm's active merchant numbers and improvement in Gross Merchandise Value will fuel its top-line. However, rising expenses remain a concern for the company.

Contract Inflows & Solid Backlog Aid Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

According to the Zacks analyst, Leidos Holdings is benefiting from rising defense contract wins from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies. A strong $48.4B backlog supports revenue growth prospects.

Strategic Buyouts & Contract Flows Aid Dycom (DY), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Dycom is befitting from strategic acquisitions, strong growth in the telecommunication business and continuous contract flow. However, high costs are a concern.

Summit's (SMMT) Lead Candidate Progressing Well, Dependency a Woe

While Summit's progress with its experimental cancer drug is encouraging, the lack of pipeline diversification beyond this drug concerns the Zacks Analyst.

Penumbra (PEN) Awaits BSX Deal Closure, Product Demand Stays Robust

Per the Zacks Analyst, Penumbra is gaining from robust demand across key product lines and international sales. Investors now await the closing of its acquisition by Boston Scientific by 2026 end.

New Upgrades

Casey's (CASY) Inside Sales Surge Signals Omnichannel Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, Casey's benefits from strong inside sales growth, fueled by prepared foods, beverages and grocery demand, while boosting margins and customer engagement.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Gains From ACCELERATE Strategy

Per the Zacks analyst, Columbia Sportswear is well-positioned for growth, backed by its ACCELERATE strategy. This strategy is designed to elevate the brand and attract younger, more active consumers.

Solid Momentum in Hydraulics Segment Benefits Helios (HLIO)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid traction of Helios' Hydraulics segment, led by strength in the mobile end market and improved distributor inventory levels, will result in momentum to the company.

New Downgrades

Delek's (DK) Strong Refining and Logistics Support Earnings Gains

The Zacks analyst believes that Delek US Holdings shows strong growth driven by Permian-focused refining and logistics, although high debt levels could weigh on financial stability.

Higher Expenses & Regulatory Constraints Weigh on Main Street (MAIN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Main Street's rising general and administrative costs amid portfolio expansion may hurt profitability. Regulatory constraints and higher funding costs may limit capital access.

Challenging Backdrop, Rising Expenses Weigh on Moelis & Company

Per the Zacks analyst, a challenging operating backdrop amid macroeconomic ambiguity is a headwind for Moelis & Company. Mounting expenses, mainly higher compensation costs, will likely hurt profits.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Investors Title Company (ITIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (OPTX): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.