Top Stock Reports for JPMorgan Chase, Chevron & Shopify

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Chevron Corp. (CVX) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP), as well as a micro-cap stock Crawford United Corp. (CRAWA). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of JPMorgan Chase have gained +43.9% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +48%. The company’s shares were driven by continued operational strength. Business expansion initiatives, loan demand and relatively high interest rates will drive net interest income (NII) growth.



The Zacks analyst projects NII to witness a CAGR of 2.9% by 2027. A solid pipeline and market leadership continue to support investment banking (IB) business, though capital markets volatility and high mortgage rates will likely weigh on fee income. As such, our estimates for non-interest income don’t show a favorable trend this year.



Technology and marketing investments will keep operating expenses elevated. We expect expenses to indicate a CAGR of 4.2% by 2027. Weak asset quality due to a tough macroeconomic environment is another concern. We anticipate provisions to increase 14.4% this year.



Chevron’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+11.5% vs. +1.4%). The company is strengthened by its strategic acquisition of Hess, which boosts long-term production and free cash flow.



Chevron also demonstrates strong operational performance with record production from its U.S. Permian Basin assets and significant projected growth from its GoA and Tengiz projects. A robust financial structure, a high investment-grade rating, and an attractive dividend yield further support Chevron's stability.



However, several factors temper this positive outlook. Upstream earnings fell despite record production, primarily due to lower oil prices. Meanwhile, geopolitical complexities in international operations add a layer of risk. Furthermore, the stock's high valuation relative to its peers suggests limited near-term upside. Given these conflicting positive and negative points, a neutral stance is advised.



Shares of Shopify have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the year-to-date period (+39.4% vs. +6.4%). The company’s second-quarter performance benefited from strong growth in its merchant base. New merchant-friendly tools like Shop Minis, Shop Cash, and Sign in with Shop, Shop Pay solutions helped the company to win merchants regularly.



Strong adoption of these solutions holds promise for Shopify’s prospects. The company’s investment in AI-driven tools, such as Catalog, Universal Cart, and Sidekick, helped merchants improve customer engagement and streamline operations.



Shopify also gained traction with large brands like Starbucks and Canada Goose, showcasing its enterprise appeal. An expanding partner base further expanded the company’s merchant base. However, Shopify faced gross margin pressure due to higher hosting costs, the return to three-month paid trials, and the expanded PayPal partnership, which carried lower margins.



Crawford United’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry over the past year (+78.4% vs. +10.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $234.43 million offers resilient growth through its diversified segments and end-markets. Second-quarter 2025 revenues rose 24.5% year over year, led by 34.6% growth in Commercial Air Handling from acquisitions and strong institutional demand.



Industrial & Transportation Products rebounded with 16.7% revenue growth. Accretive M&A has enhanced vertical integration and margin stability, despite near-term dilution. Gross margin expanded to 31% from 27.7%, supported by higher-margin projects and scalable platforms. Strong liquidity and conservative leverage support ongoing investment.



Yet recent acquisitions show limited profitability lift, SG&A rose 30.9% year to date and inventory inefficiencies pressure cash flow. Goodwill risks persist amid integration challenges. The stock trades at a steep discount, offering upside if execution improves.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM).



Today's Must Read

Buyouts, Rates, Solid IB Business & Loans Aid JPMorgan (JPM)



Permian Strength Supports Chevron's (CVX) Production Growth



Growing Merchant Base and Innovative Tools Aid Shopify (SHOP)



Featured Reports

Solid EP Gains Aid Boston Scientific (BSX), Macro Woes Stay

Per the Zacks analyst, the robust uptake of Boston Scientific's FARAPULSE PFA system is driving accelerated Electrophysiology (EP) growth. Yet, macroeconomic issues may escalate operational costs.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Banks on Buyouts Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, a number of acquisitions have helped Arthur J. Gallagher to enhance its capabilities and drive growth. However, elevated expenses remain an overhang.

Pinterest (PINS) Rides on Growing Customer Engagement, AI Focus

Per the Zacks analyst, strong user engagement worldwide combined with growing demand for its AI powered tools among advertisers will likely drive Pinterest's top line.

Corpay (CPAY) Grows Organically, High Interest Expense Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Corpay's organic growth is fueled by rise in volume and revenues per transaction in its payment programs. Rising interest expense affects bottom-line.

Deckers' (DECK) Top Line to Gain on HOKA & UGG Brands

Per the Zacks analyst, Deckers' HOKA and UGG brands boost top-line growth. In Q2, HOKA is expected to grow approximately 10% year over year, while UGG is set to rise at least in the mid-single digits.

Healthy Demand Aids Occupancy Growth for UDR, High Debt Ails

Per the Zacks Analyst, UDR is to gain from a diverse portfolio with a superior product-mix of A/B quality properties amid healthy demand, aiding occupancy and rental growth. Yet high debt burden ails.

Strategic Investments, Rising Customer Base Aid Spire (SR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Spire expects 10-year capital investment to be $7.4 billion. Consistent increase in the average number of gas utility customer volumes should boost performance.

New Upgrades

Growth Projects, Kirkland Buyout Aid Agnico Eagle (AEM)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company will benefit from investment in growth projects to expand output. The Kirkland Gold acquisition has also provided an extensive pipeline of exploration projects.n

Development Projects, Higher Prices Drive Kinross (KGC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Kinross will benefit from the progress of its key development projects, which will boost production and cash flows. Higher realized prices will also drive its margins.

Groupon (GRPN) Rides on Strategic Deals & Product Rollouts

Per the Zacks analyst, Groupon's partnership with Grubhub and ParkWhiz along with ongoing brand awareness programs will aid revenues. Further, launching new products on a regular basis is a positive.

New Downgrades

High Labor Costs & Tariff-Induced Woes Hurt Allegiant (ALGT)

The Zacks analyst is concerned about the high labor costs. Sluggish air travel demand due to the tariff-induced uncertainties represents another headwind.

Delayed Electric Adoption & High Debt Levels Ail Harley (HOG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Harley continues to face challenges in the EV space due to a lack of consumer incentives. High debt-to-capital ratio also remains a concern.

Rising Expenses Squeeze Acadia Healthcare's (ACHC) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, rising salaries, benefits and supply costs are likely to keep pressuring Acadia Healthcare's margins. It is also still recovering from last year's reputational hit.

