Top Stock Reports for HSBC, American Express & TotalEnergies

Monday, September 22, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), American Express Co. (AXP) and TotalEnergies SE (TTE), as well as two micro-cap stocks Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (AMNF) and Precipio, Inc. (PRPO). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Fed Speeches Today, PCE Report End-of-Week



Today's Featured Research Reports



HSBC’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry over the year-to-date period (+48.5% vs. +43.5%). The company’s business simplification and restructuring initiatives are expected to fuel long-term growth. As part of its focus on optimizing returns, the company is divesting operations in underperforming regions and has exited retail banking across multiple markets.



Though these moves position it for improved operating efficiency, they are likely to temporarily weigh on revenue growth. This, along with subdued loan demand, presents a major near-term concern for HSBC.



Higher expenses tied to efforts to expand market share remain a woe and hurt profitability. Nevertheless, a robust capital position, relatively high interest rates and an expansive global footprint will continue to support financials.



(You can read the full research report on HSBC here >>>)



Shares of American Express have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry over the year-to-date period (+16% vs. +10.7%). The company is benefiting from sustained revenue growth driven by new product launches, strategic partnerships and a rebound in travel and entertainment spending. It expects revenues to rise by 8-10% YOY in 2025.



Strong cash generation and disciplined capital returns underscore its financial strength. It returned $2 billion in 2Q25 through dividends and buybacks. Year-to-date, its shares have outperformed the industry. AXP’s focus on increasing tech-savvy customers positions it for long-term growth.



However, persistently rising expenses continue to weigh on margins. Loan loss provisions remain elevated due to macro uncertainty. Interest expenses rose 9% YoY in the first half of 2025. AmEx’s limited exposure to emerging non-card payment channels may constrain future competitiveness. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on American Express here >>>)



TotalEnergies’ shares have gained +13.9% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry’s gain of +18.9%. The company is gaining from contributions coming from startups, acquired assets, well-spread LNG assets and upstream assets located in the new hydrocarbon-producing regions.



TotalEnergies benefits from its multi-energy assets spread across the globe. Its free cash flow allows it to increase shareholders’ value. TotalEnergies is investing in clean power generation and lowering emissions.



TotalEnergies operates multiple assets globally, and in some regions, production might be impacted due to security concerns. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. The natural field decline will impact production volumes and lower profits.



(You can read the full research report on TotalEnergies here >>>)



Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction have outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry over the year-to-date period (+24.2% vs. -5.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $296.12 million offers a compelling investment case supported by disciplined cost control, capital discipline, and robust financial strength. Management’s focus on efficiency, manufacturing productivity, and sourcing optimization builds a lean model resilient to sector softness.



A recently expanded $12 million buyback program—quadrupling repurchase volume—reinforces shareholder returns, supported by $23 million in cash, zero debt, and positive cash flow. Planned $1.5 million capex in 2025 will enhance automation and scalability, aligning with growing foodservice and international demand.



Meanwhile, diversified distribution, stable broker relationships, and strong customer acquisitions mitigate concentration risk. With a strengthening brand portfolio and strategic marketing, AMNF is well-positioned to expand its leadership in high-margin categories.



(You can read the full research report on Armanino Foods of Distinction here >>>)



Precipio’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry over the year-to-date period (+207.7% vs. +29.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $27.03 million has become a profitable growth engine, delivering three straight quarters above $1.3 million/month with 28% year-over-year growth and margins inching toward a 50% target by 2026.



Cash flow funds R&D and fuels the Products pipeline. Products revenues rose in second-quarter 2025, driven by HemeScreen adoption and distributor traction, with operating leverage expected as revenue scales. Company-wide gross margin rose to 43%, with a narrowing EBITDA loss and reduced cash burn.



Termination of the ATM program and warrant restructuring reflect capital discipline, but liquidity remains fragile with $1.1 million in cash and reliance on growth to offset volatility in Products revenue, distributor dependence and customer concentration. The valuation reflects both growth potential and execution risks, with upside if profitability materializes.



(You can read the full research report on Precipio here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Stryker Corp. (SYK), Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) and Equifax Inc. (EFX).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Expansion Efforts, Restructuring to Aid HSBC Holdings (HSBC)



AmEx (AXP) Aided by Strong Card Member Spending Amid High Costs



Expanding LNG & Clean Energy Assets Aid TotalEnergies (TTE)



Featured Reports

Stryker (SYK) Gains from Market Leadership & New Launches

Per the Zacks analyst, Stryker's strong organic growth is driven by robotics leadership, innovative product launches, offsetting the impact of tariffs and rising costs.

Diverse Clientele Benefits Equifax (EFX) Amid Low Liquidity

Per the Zacks analyst, Equifax's broad client base is highly advantageous as it mitigates weaknesses in any sector by capitalizing on strengths in others. Low liquidity is concerning.

Solid Online Business to Drive Estee Lauder's (EL) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Estee Lauder's online sales reached a record 31% of total sales in fiscal 2025, driven by new brand launches and expansion across Tmall, TikTok, Shopee, and Amazon.

Acquisitions & FME Help Fresenius Medical (FMS) Offset Macro Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, Fresenius Medicals FME25 program boosts efficiency, while strategic acquisitions strengthen growth and market position amid high patient mortality and other macro challenges.

Rezdiffra Sales Boost Madrigal (MDGL), Competition a Woe

Rezdiffra, approved for MASH, has given Madrigal (MDGL) a regular source of income. However, competition in the target market is a matter for concern.

Arrow Electronics (ARW) Rides on Solid Product Portfolio

Per the Zacks Analyst, Arrow Electronics' expanding product portfolio across the infrastructure software, next-generation hardware and hybrid cloud architectures spaces, is a key driver.

Box (BOX) Rides on Robust Client Base, Strategic Collaboration

Per the Zacks analyst, growing adoption of the Enterprise Advanced suite will likely drive Box's top line. Collaboration with OpenAI, Microsoft, and Nvidia is driving innovation.

New Upgrades

Canadian Natural (CNQ) Benefits from Diverse Production Mix

The Zacks analyst believes that Canadian Natural's balanced production mix and substantial SCO reserves offer long-term growth potential and mitigate risk, making it a solid, lower-risk investment.

Cost Savings Initiatives & Pricing Aid Masco's (MAS) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Masco benefits from the ongoing mitigating actions, including cost savings initiatives, ongoing changes to its sourcing footprint and pricing.

Rising Investment Income & Liquidity Aid Main Street (MAIN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Main Street benefits from rising investment income and a strong asset management business. Its decent liquidity position supports sustainable dividend distributions.

New Downgrades

Rising Expenses & Stiff Competition Hurt Badger Meter (BMI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Badger Meter's is facing high costs incurred due to the SmartCover acquisition, which included amortization of intangible assets, while stiff competition adds further pressure.

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Hurt By Dismal Traffic and Margin Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, dismal traffic, commodity and wage inflation might continue to weigh on Cracker Barrel's profitability. Management expects 2.5-3.5% commodity inflation in fiscal 2026.

Pricing Actions Benefits AGCO Corp. (AGCO) Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, AGCO's results will benefit from its Precision Agriculture Business. Moreover, pricing and cost reduction, and strategic investments will help offset impacts of elevated costs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.