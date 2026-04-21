Top Stock Reports for Goldman Sachs, NextEra Energy & Shopify

Tuesday, April 21, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP), as well as two micro-cap stocks Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) and ImmuCell Corp. (ICCC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



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You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Back Up at Latest Crossroads in Iran

Today's Featured Research Reports



Goldman Sachs’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+84.8% vs. +50.3%). The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the four trailing quarters. First-quarter 2026 results were led by higher net revenues in Global Banking & Markets, with advisory fees rising and Equities generating record net revenues.



Management is narrowing the consumer footprint and is prioritizing durable revenue streams across banking, markets and alternatives. Goldman Sachs’ expansion in the private equity credit market, including the recent buyout of Innovator Capital Management, is expected to diversify its revenue base and support its growth over the long run.



Further, a solid liquidity profile will support its capital distribution activities. Yet, its high dependence on overseas revenues is worrisome. Also, the rising expense base might hamper the company's near-term profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Goldman Sachs here >>>)



Shares of NextEra Energy have outperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past year (+42.2% vs. +31.4%). The company continues to expand its operations through organic projects and acquisitions. NextEra Energy will add more renewable projects to its portfolio and has nearly 29.8 GW of renewable projects in its backlog.



Florida’s improving economy is generating demand and boosting its unit, FPL's customer base. NextEra Energy has been managing debt effectively and has top-tier credit ratings. NextEra Energy’s robust renewable backlog indicates strong earnings in the long-term. Strategic investment is helping it to strengthen and expand operations.



Yet, due to the nature of the business, it is subject to complex rules and regulations. Risks in operating nuclear power-based generation units, unfavorable weather conditions and increasing supply costs can adversely impact earnings.



(You can read the full research report on NextEra Energy here >>>)



Shopify’s shares have gained +57.7% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Services industry’s gain of +110%. The company’s prospects are benefiting from an expanding merchant base. New merchant-friendly tools like Shop Minis, Shop Cash, and Sign in with Shop along with Shop Pay solutions are helping SHOP win merchants regularly.



Shopify’s investment in AI-driven tools, such as Catalog, Universal Cart, and Sidekick, is helping merchants improve customer engagement and streamline operations. Shopify’s expanding international footprint with strong growth in Europe is a key catalyst. A rich partner base is helping SHOP expand its merchant base. Strong free cash flow margin reflects solid liquidity and supports share repurchase programs.



However, Shopify faces gross margin pressure due to higher hosting costs, the three-month paid trial program, and the expanded PayPal partnership, which carries lower margins.



(You can read the full research report on Shopify here >>>)



Shares of Landmark Bancorp have gained +10.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Savings and Loan industry’s gain of +18.6%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $167.28 million presents a compelling regional banking story, supported by a diversified lending franchise across residential, commercial and agricultural segments, reducing concentration risks, while enabling steady growth.



Profitability is driven by expanding net interest income, aided by disciplined deposit pricing and an improving funding mix. Credit quality trends are favorable, with problem assets declining and losses appearing isolated rather than systemic. Operational efficiency is improving as revenue growth outpaces expenses, enhancing returns.



The balance sheet remains strong, with growing capital, rising book value and consistent shareholder returns. Deposit growth and a core-heavy funding base strengthen liquidity and reduce the reliance on borrowings, while ongoing portfolio repositioning supports earnings potential.



(You can read the full research report on Landmark Bancorp here >>>)



ImmuCell’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past six months (+23.6% vs. -22.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $72.56 million has its investment thesis centered on a differentiated, market-leading product in calf scours prevention that continues to gain share due to its consistent efficacy versus traditional alternatives.



Growth is supported by expanding category adoption, improving product mix, and increasing penetration among producers. Operational execution has improved meaningfully, with normalized manufacturing enabling better fulfillment, efficiency gains, and stronger margins. Profitability is recovering as cost structure and capacity utilization improve.



Strategic focus has sharpened around the core franchise, with capital reallocated away from less certain initiatives to enhance returns and scalability. Additional upside stems from international growth and product innovation, though risks remain around supply inputs, regulatory pathways, and distributor concentration.



(You can read the full research report on ImmuCell here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Equinor ASA (EQNR), Fastenal Co. (FAST) and Flex Ltd. (FLEX).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Focus on IB and Trading businesses Aid Goldman (GS), High Costs Ail



NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains from Renewable Focus, Steady Investment



Product Rollouts and Growing Merchant Base Aid Shopify (SHOP)



Featured Reports

Fastenal (FAST) Gains From Customer Wins, Inflation Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, market share gains, new customer wins and deeper wallet share with existing accounts will drive Fastenal's growth. However, inflationary pressures are risks.

FLEX Gains from Strong Data Center Vetical and Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, Flex is benefitting from strong data center market, and expects $6.5 billion in revenues from data centers. Also, synergies from recent acquisitions bode well.

Affirm (AFRM) Rides On Active Merchant Numbers and GMV Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, growth in Affirm's active merchant numbers and improvement in Gross Merchandise Value to fuel its top line. New deals and expansions will support performance boost.

Viatris (VTRS) Branded Business Doing Well, High Debt a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, the expansion of the branded business is boosting Viatris' top-line. Its efforts to restructure the business are positive. However, a high level of debt is a concern.

Uranium Volumes to Aid Energy Fuels (UUUU) as REE Path Still Evolving

The Zacks analyst believes Energy Fuels will gain from stronger uranium pricing and contracted volumes, but execution risks could delay the expected upside from rare earth element scale up.

Partnership With Volkswagen to Aid QuantumScape (QS) Amid Rising Capex

Per the Zacks analyst, QuantumScape's deepening partnership with Volkswagen's PowerCo strengthens its commercialization outlook. However, the high capital requirement remains a concern.

PVH Corp (PVH) Benefits From Brand Strength and Innovations

Per Zacks analyst, PVH Corp sees strength in Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, supported by product innovation, cultural campaigns and digital strength. Its PVH Plan also appears encouraging.

New Upgrades

Equinor's (EQNR) Strong Focus on the NCS Drives Upstream Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, contributions from existing fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), along with the addition of new fields, support Equinor's growth outlook and upstream momentum.

Business Expansion Efforts, Loan Growth to Aid Hancock Whitney (HWC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Hancock Whitney's investments in growth and new markets along with robust loan growth will aid the top line. Its efficient capital distributions reflect a solid balance sheet.

Maximus (MMS) Gains From Government Relationship and Robust Liquidity

Per the Zacks analyst, a strong reputation as a trusted partner to governments worldwide fortified Maximus's capabilities. The robust liquidity position fast-tracked the company's competitive edge.

New Downgrades

Vistance (VISN) Plagued by Stiff Competition, Macro Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, fierce competition in the communication network domain, combined with macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical unrest will likely hinder Vistance's prospects in the near term.

LBTYA Pressure Mounts From Competition and Leverage

Per the Zacks analyst, Liberty Global faces altnet pressure, pricing intensity and subscriber losses, while elevated leverage constrains cash flow despite cost cuts and infrastructure exposure.

Mounting Expenses Irk ICON (ICLR) Amid Tough Competition

The Zacks analyst is worried about ICON's escalating expenses that are putting pressure on the company's bottom line. Also, tough competitive clinical research organization market is a worry.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fastenal Company (FAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.