Top Stock Reports for Walmart, Adobe & Bristol Myers

Thursday, March 31, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (WMT), Adobe Inc. (ADBE), and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Walmart shares have lagged the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past one year period (+12.2% vs. +15.4%), reflecting the high costs incurred by the company related to supply chain, wages and COVID-19 that are weighing on the outlook for margins. The company envisions operating income and earnings per share to decline in the first quarter, as it cycles stimulus gains witnessed last year, along with higher wages for this year.

Walmart continues to benefit from its robust omnichannel efforts and last-mile delivery capabilities. With more customers and members returning to stores and clubs, demand seems to be strong. Reflection of the same was visible in fourth-quarter results, wherein both top and bottom lines grew year over year.



Adobe shares have gained +52.8% over the past two period against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s gain of +91%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products drove the top-line growth. Further, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps remained major positives. Growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and solid adoption of Acrobat are tailwinds.



Also, continued key customers wins of the company are contributing well. We remain optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, continued innovation, solid adoption of Creative Cloud and strong Workfront momentum. However, the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain major headwinds for Digital Media segment.



Shares of Bristol-Myers have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+20% vs. -27.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that strong performance of Eliquis and accelerated growth for Opdivo. Eliquis is the leading oral anticoagulant drug and continues to experience growth in its market share. The label expansion of Opdivo into indications of lung cancer, renal cancer and gastric cancer boosted sales. Revlimid continues to gain from demand for triple-based therapies and increasing treatment duration.



The approval of new drugs adds a new stream of revenues, which should boost growth in the coming quarters. The pipeline progress has been impressive and strategic collaborations will further expand the portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, Revlimid is facing generic competition, which will adversely impact sales. Competition is stiff for Opdivo.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW), BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU).



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Today's Must Read

Walmart (WMT) Gains on E-Commerce Efforts, Hurt by Cost Woes



Adobe (ADBE) Rides on Growing Adoption of Cloud Applications



Bristol-Myers' (BMY) Cancer Drugs Aid Growth Amid Stiff Rivalry



Featured Reports

Lowe's (LOW) Digital and Pro Businesses Appear Encouraging

Per the Zacks analyst, Lowe's is benefiting from investments in technology, merchandise category and strength in Pro business. Sales at Lowes.com rose 11.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Rising Iron Prices to Aid BHP Group (BHP) Amid High Costs

The Zacks analyst believes improving iron prices, focus on lowering debt, investment in major projects and efforts to make operations more efficient will drive BHP's results amid inflated costs..

Micron (MU) Benefits from Growing Memory-Chip Demand

Per the Zacks Analyst, Micron is growing on solid memory-chip demand from PC manufacturers and data-center operators as the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the work-and-learn-from-home trend.

Merchants Solution Segment Support Fidelity (FIS), Costs Up

Per the Zacks analyst, robust Merchants Solution segment and recurring revenues from Banking and Capital Markets contracts drives Fidelity's revenues. Yet, modernization moves are increasing costs.

International Growth Aids Walgreens (WBA) Amid Stiff Rivalry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Walgreens' strong growth in the International segment aided by the formation of the company's joint venture in Germany. Yet, Stiff Competition remains a concern.

New Customers to Drive TELUS (TU) Sales Amid High Leverage

Per the Zacks analyst, TELUS' rising customer base is augmenting its fiber footprint, thereby boosting its top line. However, the firm's elevated leverage of around 56% is a concern.

Investments Aid Edison International (EIX), Rising Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, systematic capital investment boosts Edison International's infrastructure and customer reliability. Yet, rising wildfire related charges are hurting its bottom line.

New Upgrades

Low Breakeven Costs to Aid Marathon Oil's (MRO) Cash FlowsLow Breakeve

The Zacks analyst believes that Marathon's extremely low oil price breakeven costs of just $35 a barrel should generate meaningful free cash flows and improve future profitability.

Buoyant LNG Demand Boosts Prospects of Golar LNG (GLNG)

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the uptick in demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Russia-Ukraine war further strengthened the already robust LNG demand scenario.

Nielsen (NLSN) Rides on Strength in Measurement Solutions

Per the Zacks analyst, Nielsen is benefiting from solid momentum across Measurement Solutions which is being driven by the strength across national and digital measurement products.

New Downgrades

Biosimilar Business Sale, Generics Weigh On Viatris (VTRS)

Per the Zacks analyst, the impending sale of its biosimilar business removes a key growth driver from Viatris' business. The generic business also faces stiff competitive pressures.

Declining Revenues, Weak Cash Flows Ail Amerisafe (AMSF)

Per the Zacks analyst, its decreasing revenues due to lower net premiums earned has been a concern for the company. Weak cash flows reflects lack of operational efficiency.

Weak Online Business Amid Stiff Competition Hurts Zoom (ZM)

Per the Zacks analyst, weakness in online business amid stiff competition from Microsoft and Cisco is expected to hurt top-line growth in the near term.

