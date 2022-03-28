Top Stock Reports for Visa, Novartis & Deere

Monday, March 28, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), Novartis AG (NVS) and Deere & Company (DE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Visa have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+1.9% vs. -28.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that numerous buyouts and alliances conducted by Visa has paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove its revenues. Its investments in technology are solidifying its position in the payments market. A shift in payments to the digital mode is a boon. The coronavirus vaccine rollouts and the gradual revival of consumer confidence will keep driving spending, expanding business volumes in turn.



Backed by its strong cash position, it remains committed to boost its shareholder value. Its balance sheet strength is commendable. However, high operating expenses stress the margins. Ramped-up client incentives will dent the top line. Its declining cash volume from the Asia Pacific bothers. Its volumes will likely suffer due to the Russia-Ukraine situation.



Shares of Novartis have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past one year period (-0.6% vs. +23.7%). The Zacks analyst believes the Sandoz division continues to affect the overall business due to pricing pressures. The strategic review (retaining the business to separation) of Sandoz is progressing, and an update is expected by the end of 2022. Generic competition for key drugs and pipeline setbacks also pose concerns.



However, Novartis has a strong and diverse portfolio. Solid momentum in key brands like psoriasis drug Cosentyx, cardiovascular drug Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio and the launch of Kesimpta continue to boost performance. The launch of additional drugs like Pluvicto, Piqray, Leqvio and Mayzent and the label expansion of key drugs should also boost performance. The pipeline progress is impressive, and the company has some promising candidates.



Shares of Deere have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry over the past year (+18.6% vs. +13.8%). The Zacks analyst believes the ongoing rally in commodity prices will continue to fuel agricultural equipment demand, encouraging farmers to boost spending on new farm equipment. Replacement demand to upgrade old equipment will support Deere's top-line results. Demand for farm and construction equipment will continue to be supported by positive fundamentals, including favorable crop prices, economic growth and increased infrastructure spending in fiscal 2022.



Deere is likely to benefit from growth in non-residential investment and strong order activity from independent rental companies. Focus on investing in new products equipped with the latest technology will make farming automated, which will drive Deere's growth. However, higher material and labor costs are likely to dent margin.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB), The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW).



Today's Must Read

Growing Top-line Aid Visa (V), Elevated Expenses Hurt



New Drugs Fuel Novartis (NVS), Generic Competition A Headwind



Deere (DE) Rides on Farm Equipment Demand Amid Higher Costs



Featured Reports

Hess Corporation (HES) Continues to Bank on Stabroek Block

The Zacks analyst believes that Hess Corporation's production outlook is bright since the firm has a strong footprint in the offshore Stabroek Block. However, a significant debt load is concerning.

Paychex (PAYX) Benefits From Buyouts Amid Higher Expenses

The Zacks Analyst likes Paychex's efforts to boost revenue growth through acquisitions. PEO insurance costs, buyouts, and investments in sales, marketing and product development raise expenses.

New Customers to Aid Telefonica (TEF) Amid Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks analys, Telefonica's rapidly rising customer base is likely to boost its top line. However, intensifying competition in domestic and Latin American markets is a concern.

World Wrestling (WWE) New Content Creation to Lift Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst World Wrestling's focus on content creation, driving subscriber count, raising content rights fees and monetization of video content across digital and DTC platforms bodes well.

Airbnb (ABNB) Banks on Strong Nights & Experiences Bookings

Per the Zacks analyst, strengthening gross nights booked in non-urban areas, and recovery in both long-distance and cross-border travel are benefiting Airbnb's Nights & Experience bookings.

Inorganic Growth Aids PNC Financial (PNC), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, PNC Financial's inorganic growth will diversify its revenue mix while strong loans and deposits aid growth. Rising costs and exposure to a risky loan portfolio are concerning.

Edwards' (EW) TAVR Arm View Bright Amid Reimbursement Woes

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Edwards' TAVR arm growth on increased customer adoption for the SAPIEN 3 Ultra platform. Yet, the reimbursement issues might hurt the company's financials.

New Upgrades

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Benefits From Solid E-commerce Channel

Per the Zacks analyst, Williams-Sonoma has been witnessing strong demand, thanks to accelerated e-commerce growth, strength across all brands and solid macro trends.

Beverage Can Demand & Investments Aid Crown Holdings (CCK)

The Zacks analyst believes that Crown Holdings will benefit from investment in capacity expansion to meet solid global beverage-can demand as well as strategic acquisitions.

Acquisitions, Strong Demand to Aid Reliance Steel (RS)

According to the Zacks analyst, the company will gain from strong demand in the majority of its end markets and its strategy to drive operating results by acquiring high-quality businesses.

New Downgrades

Emergent's (EBS) Overdependence on BioThrax Is A Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, Emergent derives majority of its revenues from sales of its anthrax and smallpox vaccines to the U.S. government. Any loss of existing contracts will hurt its prospects.

Ligand's (LGND) Overdependence on Partners Raises Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, Ligand is highly dependent on its partners for revenues that pays royalties on sales of drugs developed using the company's Captisol technology.

Interest Rates Hike, Regulations Ail PPL Corporation (PPL)

Per the Zacks analyst, PPL Corp.'s project cost will increase with the rise in interest rates. Adherence to the stringent regulation will increase expenses and impact financial performance.

