Top Stock Reports for Visa, GlaxoSmithKline & Anthem

Thursday, August 20, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa (V), salesforce.com (CRM) and Anthem (ANTM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Visa shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry in the year-to-date period (+7% vs. +4.2%) despite the pandemic's negative impact on cross-borader transactions. The Zacks analyst believes that numerous acquisitions and alliances as well as technology upgrades have paved the way for long-term growth and consistently driven revenues for the company.

A transition to new methods of payments such as mobile, cards, online as well as via wearables bodes well for the long term. The acquisition of Visa Europe is a growth strategy as well. Its strong balance sheet enables it to make acquisitions and fund capital expenditure. Its strong cash position enables effective capital deployment measures for its shareholders.

Also, Visa’s second-quarter earnings beat estimates. However, high operating expenses owing to personnel-related costs put operating margins under pressure. Ramped-up client initiatives will dent the top line. It is likely to see a slowdown in cross-border business due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>> )

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline have lost -5.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s rise of +1.7%. The Zacks analyst likes the company’s initiatives that focus on its oncology pipeline. In 2020, Glaxo expects at least five potential approvals in oncology, HIV, and respiratory areas.

Glaxo’s earnings and sales missed Q2 estimates. Its three newest products, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca, are doing well, particularly Shingrix. These products coupled with restructuring in the Consumer Health unit have strengthened Glaxo’s competitive position.

However, pricing pressure and competitive dynamics due to generic competition for key drug, Advair, are hampering sales of Glaxo’s respiratory products. Competitive pressure on HIV drugs has risen. Slowdown in vaccination rates hurt sales of its key vaccines in Q2 and there is uncertainty about the timing of recovery.

(You can read the full research report on GlaxoSmithKline here >>> )

Anthem shares have gained +1.2% over the past three months against the Zacks Medical Insurance industry’s rise of +7%. The Zacks analyst believes that Anthem’s prudent acquisitions and collaborations complement its inorganic growth profile and help it boost Medicare Advantage growth.

Anthem’s second-quarter 2020 earnings of $9.20 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9% and also soared 98.3% year over year on the back of Medicaid and Medicare businesses. The company is the fourth largest individual Medicare Advantage plan in the nation. Its increasing top line paves the way for long-term growth. Its solid guidance also impresses.

The company witnessed a rise in usage of its Telehealth and virtual care services. However, it has been suffering from high benefit costs and selling, general and administrative expense, which continues to weigh on its bottom line. Its weak balance sheet remains a concern too.

(You can read the full research report on Anthem here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include General Dynamics (GD), Sempra Energy (SRE) and Ross Stores (ROST).

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Visa (V) Rides on Improving Top Line & Solid Balance Sheet

Glaxo's (GSK) Pipeline Growing Amid Rising Competition

Strategic Initiatives Aid Anthem (ANTM), Rising Costs Hurt

Featured Reports

Rising Demand Aids General Dynamics (GD), Competition Hurts

Per the Zacks Analyst, a strong rise in demand for the company's varied defense products leads to organic growth. However, it faces stiff market competition due to peer price pressure.

Investments Aids Sempra Energy (SRE), Operational Risks Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, the company's disciplined investments in various projects bolster growth prospects.

Ross Stores' (ROST) Store Reopening Drive Optimism Post COVID

Per the Zacks analyst, Ross Stores reopened 700 stores in a phased manner as on May 14 following pandemic-related closures, which are showing positive trends.

Wayfair (W) Rides On Strong Retail & International Strength

The Zacks analyst believes that Wayfair's strong retail business along with its efforts to expand in international markets are positives.

Robust Digitalization Aid Yum! Brands (YUM), High Debt Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Yum! Brands' continuous focus on digitization, delivery services and global expansion bode well.

Organic Growth, Acquisitions Drive Motorola's (MSI) Position

Per the Zacks analyst, acquisition initiatives and organic growth with a diverse product portfolio on the back of robust liquidity position drives Motorola's performance amid COVID-19 adversities.

Expanding User Base, Content Portfolio Aids SiriusXM (SIRI)

Per the Zacks analyst, SiriusXM is benefiting from strength in subscriber base backed by a solid content portfolio and expanded podcast efforts.

New Upgrades

Cost Reduction, Acquisitions to Aid PPG Industries (PPG)

According to the Zacks analyst, cost savings through restructuring actions should lend support to PPG Industries' margins. Acquisitions will also contribute to its top line in 2020.

Strong Digitalization & Menu Innovation to Aid Brinker (EAT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Brinker continues to invest in technology-driven initiatives, like online ordering, to augment sales and boost guest services.

Cost Reduction Actions, New Products to Drive Astec (ASTE)

The Zacks Analyst believes Astec Industries is poised well to gain on its cost-reduction and restructuring actions as well as focus on growing its international business and launching new products.

New Downgrades

Chevron (CVX) Hurt by Low Reserve Replacement Ratio

The Zacks analyst believes that Chevron's oil reserve replacement ratio (RRR) of just 44% is indicative of its inability to add proved reserves to the amount of oil and gas produced.

Pandemic-Led Weak Demand & High Costs to Hurt iRobot (IRBT)

Per a Zacks analyst, iRobot's (IRBT) performance in the second half of 2020 faces headwinds from weak global demand due to the pandemic.

Softness in the Medical and Veterinary Hurts Adtalem (ATGE)

Per the Zacks analyst, lower clinical and housing revenue as a result of COVID-19 as well as reduced financial services revenues has been impacting Adtalem's performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.