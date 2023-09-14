Top Stock Reports for Visa, Chubb & HCA Healthcare

Thursday, September 14, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), Chubb Limited (CB) and HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Visa shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the year-to-date period (+20.0% vs. +16.3%). The company’s numerous buyouts and alliances have paved the way for growth, a trend that is expected to continue going forward.



Constant investments in technology are solidifying its position in the payments market. A shift in payments to the digital mode is a boon for Visa. The company's steady domestic volumes and transactions rise will aid its overall performance. A strong cash position enables it to boost shareholder value.



However, high operating expenses stress its margins. Ramped-up client incentives will dent the top line. Its volumes are likely to see diminishing effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As such, this stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Shares of Chubb have gained +13.0% over the past six months against the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry’s gain of +19.6%. The company benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. It is focusing to capitalize on the potential of middle-market businesses.



Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting market presence. It made investments in various strategic initiatives that paved the way for long-term growth. Strong capital position helps it boost shareholder value. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity.



Chubb boasts a strong capital position with sufficient cash generation capabilities. It expects adjusted investment income to grow from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion on a recurring basis in the third quarter of 2023. However, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. High expenses weigh on margin expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Chubb here >>>)



HCA Healthcare shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Hospital industry over the year-to-date period (+9.9% vs. +6.7%). The company’s revenues remain on an uptick on the back of a surge in admissions, outpatient surgeries and other procedures. Significant growth in its Managed Medicare operations is expected to drive its performance.



Multiple buyouts aided it in increasing patient volumes, enabled network expansion and added hospitals to its portfolio. It has been gaining from its telemedicine business line on the back of the rising digitization trend.



HCA Healthcare resorts to prudent capital deployment via buybacks and dividends. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings being revised 1.9% upward over the past 60 days. Consequently, HCA is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.



(You can read the full research report on HCA Healthcare here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), Alcon Inc. (ALC) and Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Visa (V) Rides on Increasing Payments Volume, Expenses High



Better Rate, Increased Exposure Aid Chubb (CB), Cat Loss Ail



Rising Admissions, Inorganic Growth Aid HCA Healthcare (HCA)



Featured Reports

Robust Pet Unit & Pricing Plans Aids Colgate's (CL) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Colgate has been gaining from strength in pet unit, revenue growth management and pricing actions. This led to Q2 organic sales growth of 8% for the 18th successive quarter.

Focus on R&D Aids Veeva Systems (VEEV) in Stiff Competition

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Veeva Systems' continued focus on research and development despite its operation in a tough competitive landscape.

Growth Projects, Newcrest Buyout Aid Newmont (NEM)

While Newmont faces headwinds from higher production costs, will gain from the progress of its key growth projects and significant synergies of the Newcrest acquisition, per the Zacks analyst.

Diamondback (FANG) to Benefit from Low Breakeven Costs

The Zacks analyst likes Diamondback Energy's extremely low oil price breakeven costs, wherein the company needs the commodity to be at just $50 a barrel to be profitable.

Amvuttra & Givlaari Sales Boost Alnylam (ALNY), Rivalry A Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Amvuttra and Givlaari sales are expected to continue to boost Alnylam's revenues. However, its over-dependence on partners for funding and stiff competition remain a concern.

Internet Subscriber Growth Aids Rogers Communication (RCI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Rogers Communication is benefiting from solid subscriber gain in Internet segment and shift of Internet users to higher-usage tiers.

High-quality, Low-cost Coking Coal Aid Arch Resources (ARCH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Arch Resources will gain from the production of high-quality, low-cost coking coal at the new Leer South longwall mine. Its initiative to expand operations will boost margins.

New Upgrades

Surgical Sales Rebound, New Product Launches Aid Alcon (ALC)

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about consistent share gains and strong global ATIOL penetrations within Alcon's Surgical business. New product launches aid growth.

Inter Parfums (IPAR) Gains on Brand Strength, Robust Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Inter Parfums is gaining on favorable demand, along with its effective product launches and licensing deals. The company expects sales and earnings to grow 20% each, in 2023.

Strong Demand & Pricing Actions Aid Astec Industries (ASTE)

Per the Zacks analyst, strong domestic demand in both of its segments, pricing actions and its efforts to improve operating efficiency will continue to aid Astec's results.

New Downgrades

Norfolk Southern (NSC) Reels Under Lackluster Volumes

The Zacks analyst is worried about below-par volumes due to the weak freight demand scenario. The recent technology outage is also a concern. The incident has disrupted operations at NSC.

Reduced Consumer Spending & Higher Cost Hurt GoPro (GPRO)

Per the Zacks analyst, GoPro's performance is being affected by reduced consumer spending due to uncertain macroeconomic conditions. Also, increasing expenses is a major concern.

Rising Vacancy & High Interest Rates Hurt Extra Space (EXR)

Per the Zacks Analyst, higher vacating volumes are likely to hurt occupancy and curb rent growth for Extra Space. A development boom of self-storage units in many markets and high interest rates ail.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alcon (ALC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.