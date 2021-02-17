Top Stock Reports for Visa, Bank of America & salesforce

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa (V), Bank of America (BAC) and salesforce.com (CRM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Visa shares have modestly underperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry in the year-to- date period (-4.9% vs. -4.2%), reflecting the impact of restricted international travel on cross-border transactions. That sadi, the Zacks analyst believes that numerous acquisitions and alliances paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove Visa’s revenues. Technological upgrades via investments also bode well for Visa.

The acquisition of Visa Europe is a strategic fit as well. The coronavirus vaccine development and the gradual revival of consumer confidence will drive spending, expanding the company's business volumes in turn.

A strong balance sheet enables investment in business. However, high operating expenses stress the operating margins. Ramped-up client initiatives will dent the top line. Also, a sluggish cross-border business due to the pandemic is a major concern.

Shares of Bank of America have gained +34.2% in the last six months against the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry’s gain of +39.9%, with the recent uptrend long-term interest rates helping the outlook for the bank as well as the group as a whole. The Zacks analyst believes that opening of new branches, improvement in digital offerings and efforts to manage costs are likely to aid the company’s profitability.

Also, a strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to continue aiding its financials. However, near-zero interest rates and no near-term chance of any change in the same are expected to keep hurting the bank’s margins and interest income.

Coronavirus-induced concerns are likely to further hamper business activities and thus, loan growth is expected to be muted in the near term.

Salesforce shares have lost -3.3% over the past three months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s rise of +14.1%, reflecting the market's skepticism about the Slack (WORK) transaction. The Zacks analyst is optimistic about the stock's long-term outlook and believes that the company is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation.

The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. The company’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver.

However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Zoom Video (ZM), U.S. Bancorp (USB) and CME Group (CME).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Visa (V) Rides on Acquisitions, Technological Enhancement

Expense Saving Supports Bank of America (BAC) Amid Low Rates

Salesforce (CRM) Rides on Robust Demand for its Solutions

Zoom (ZM) Rides on Work-From-Home & Online Learning Wave

Per the Zacks analyst, Zoom Video is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced remote working and Internet-based education wave.

Loan Growth Supports U.S. Bancorp (USB), Higher Costs a Woe

The Zacks analyst believes that solid business model and initiatives to expand market share have helped U.S. Bancorp witness growth in loan and deposits.

Higher Clearing and Transaction Fees Aid CME Group (CME)

Per the Zacks analyst, CME is set to on higher clearing and transaction fees, market data and information services as well as long-term growth investments.

Investment Plan Aids Duke Energy (DUK), Covid-19 Impact Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, the company's robust five-year capital plan will drive earnings base growth.

Global Healthcare and Life Sciences Unit Aids Ecolab (ECL)

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in core Global Healthcare and Life Sciences segment owing to coronavirus-related demand in these business lines aid Ecolab.

Solid Demand Aids Northrop (NOC), Supply Chain Turmoil Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, strong global demand for its products like F-35, Triton and E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes steadily boosts Northrop.

General Mills (GIS) Benefits From High At-Home Consumption

Per the Zacks analyst, General Mills (GIS) is gaining from demand due to coronavirus-led higher at-home consumption. Notably, during the fiscal second quarter organic sales rose 7% year over year.

New Upgrades

Eni (E) Banks on Renewable Energy, Retail Business Strong

The Zacks analyst appreciates Eni's strong focus on renewable business that comprises solar and wind energy.

Virtu Financial (VIRT) Gains From Market Making Segment

Per the Zacks analyst, the Market Making segment is well poised for growth, courtesy of growing retail engagement. Higher commissions have been driving results from its Execution Services segment.

Electrification & Cost Cuts to Drive American Axle (AXL)

Recent technology agreement with Inovance is likely to boost American Axle's electrification revenues. Cost cut efforts is also aiding the firm's near-term profits, per the Zacks analyst.

New Downgrades

Higher Land & Labor Costs to Weigh on Lennar's (LEN) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, although Lennar is well positioned to capitalize on the housing recovery, increasing costs for labor, land and material are concerns.

Lower Headcount at Client Offices to Impact Paycom (PAYC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Paycom's near-term results are likely to be negatively impacted by headcount reductions across its client base due to the pandemic-induced economic and business uncertainties.

Copa Holdings (CPA) Hurt by Weakness in Passenger Revenues

The Zacks analyst is worried about the sharp drop in passenger revenues (down 70.9% in 2020) due to waning air-travel demand. The carrier cut capacity to match this depressing demand scenario.

